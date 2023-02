The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £515 for Simmental bull calf for a Ballinaskeagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1130 for a 534k Irish Moiled from Newry farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1380 for 800k, Fleckvieh.

Heifers topped £1250 for 474k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1470 for 520k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Simmental at £515, Charolais at £510, Aberdeen Angus at £500, Belgian Blue at £500, Aberdeen Angus at £470, Belgian Blue at £430, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £390, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Ballinaskeagh farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350 and Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280.

Heifer calves

Ballinaskeagh farmer Charolais at £420, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £305, Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £285, Ballynahinch farmer Simmental at £285, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265, Clough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £245, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240 and Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus at £210, Aberdeen Angus at £205,

Weanling male calves

Lisburn farmer Limousin 186k at £560 (302), Aberdeen Angus 168k at £460 (274), Annalong farmer Limousin 298k at £790 (265), Poyntzpass farmer Hereford 206k at £540 (262), Newry farmer Irish Moiled 534k at £1130, Crossmaglen farmer Charolais 412k at £1000, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 388k at £900, Aberdeen Angus 352k at £890, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 392k at £880, Dromore farmer Hereford 416k at £870, Belgian Blue 384k at £860, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus 352k at £810 and Newry farmer Irish Moiled 418k at £800.

Weanling heifer calves

Armagh farmer Charolais 200k at £580 (290), Limousin 240k at £680 (284), Annalong farmer Simmental 322k at £800 (249), Annalong farmer Simmental 322k at £800, Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 380k at £760, Belgian Blue 370k at £750, Newry farmer Limousin 334k at £730, Armagh farmer Limousin 240k at £680, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 334k at £640, Armagh farmer Charolais 200k at £580, Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 290k at £560 and Dromore farmer Limousin 270k at £560, Limousin 282k at £545.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh 800k at £1380, Ballynahinch farmer Swedish Red 652k at £910, Newry farmer Irish Moiled 560k at £770, Banbridge farmer Holstein 596k at £680, Kilkeel farmer Galloway 498k at £640, Banbridge farmer Holstein 574k at £590 and Ballyward farmer Belted Galloway 446k at £510.

Store heifers

Annalong farmer Limousin 474k at £1250, Dromore farmer Hereford 532k at £1130, Saler 452k at £1070, Charolais 400k at £1000, Charolais 384k at £940, Dromore farmer Hereford 450k at £920, Scarva farmer Friesian 468k at £900, Dromore farmer Hereford 366k at £870, Belgian Blue 382k at £870 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 406k at £860.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Charolais 520k at £1470, Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 542k at £1440, Leitrim farmer Charolais 452k at £1400, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 556k at £1390, Aberdeen Angus 550k at £1330 and Leitrim farmer Charolais 464k at £1270, Charolais 444k at £1260, Charolais 446k at £1260, Limousin 474k at £1250, Simmental 402k at £1230.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Newcastle farmer topped the sale at £5.30 a kilo for 12kg at £63.50.

Fat ewes topped at £166 for a Texel ewe from a Katesbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £135.

Hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 26.5k at £122, Kilkeel farmer 23.5k at £120, Dromore farmer 28.7kg at £120, Seaforde farmer 28.4k at £120, Ballyward farmer 27k at £120. Dromore farmer 25.6k at £119, Kilkeel farmer 26.3k at £118, Kilkeel farmer 25k at £117.50, Ballyward farmer 28k at £117 and Ballyward farmer 25.8k at £116.

Fat ewes

Katesbridge farmer at £166, Dromore farmer at £162, Newry farmer at £154, Dromara farmer at £144, Kilkeel farmer at £138, Katesbridge farmer at £134, Kilkeel farmer at £132, Newry farmer at £132 and Kilkeel farmer at £128.

Fat rams

Attical farmer at £126, Castlewellan farmer at £116, Kilkeel farmer at £112 and Dromore farmer at £108.

