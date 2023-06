The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old, topped to £415 for Charolais heifer calf for a Ballymartin farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1320 for a 444k Limousin from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1340 for 668k Simmental.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped at £1490.

Heifers topped £1480 for 664k Holstein.

Bullocks topped at £1750 for 618k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Saintfeild farmer Belgian Blue £355, Newry farmer Limousin at £340, Warrenpoint farmer Shorthorn at £335, Hillsborough farmer Friesian at £310, Friesian at £310, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £300, Newry farmer Limousin at £280, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £260 and Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £255.

Heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Charolais at £415, Gilford farmer Charolais at £330, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue at £290, Newry farmer Limousin at £275, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240 and Gilford farmer Belgian Blue at £210.

Weanling male calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 444k at £1320, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue 358k at £1050, Rostrevor farmer Limousin 442k at £1010, Castlewellan farmer Blonde 332k at £980, Blonde 320k at £920, Killowen farmer Limousin 386k at £900, Castlewellan farmer Blonde 264k at £880, Lurgan farmer Limousin 324k at £870, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 262k at £870 and Ballymartin farmer Irish Moile 298k at £770.

Weanling heifer calves

Annaclone farmer Charolais 368k at £1210, Limousin 366k at £1050, Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 340k at £1000, Annaclone farmer Charolais 304k at £1000, Limousin 352k at £990, Limousin 374k at £940, Limousin 332k at £900, Rostrevor farmer Charolais 336k at £900, Castlewellan farmer Blonde 332k at £890 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 352k at £850.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyward farmer Simmental 668k at £1340, Dromara farmer Limousin 600k at £1340, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 658k at £1300, Castlewellan farmer Simmental 562k at £1160, Ballyward farmer Limousin 476k at £1060, Limousin 576k at £1060, Hillsborough farmer Friesian 580k at £900, Corbet farmer Belgian Blue 558k at £870 and Banbridge farmer Friesian 654k at £620.

Cows and calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1490, Belgian Blue cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1460 and Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1100.

Breeding bull

Rathfriland farmer Hereford at £2000 and Dromore farmer Charolais bull at £1620.

Store heifers

Banbridge farmer Holstein 664k at £1480, Holstein 632k at £1330, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 536k at £1260, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 466k at £1230, Dromore farmer Charolais 500k at £1180, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 488k at £1180, Annaclone farmer Charolais 458k at £1170, Hereford 486k at £1170, Annaclone farmer Limousin 420k at £1130 and Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 460k at £1120.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Hereford 676k at £1860, Hereford 618k at £1750, Hereford 624k at £1630, Hereford 626k at £1600, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus 694k at £1530, Charolais 478k at £1420, Simmental 522k at £1420, Friesian 580k at £1330, Friesian 582k at £1320, Friesian 610k at £1320, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Belgian Blue 482k at £1260 and Downpatrick farmer Simmental 476k at £1250, Saler 480k at £1250.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Corbet farmer topped the sale at £6.23 a kilo for 24kg at £149.50.

Fat ewes topped at £192 for a Texel ewe from a Hilltown farmer.

More ewes over the £170 mark this week with plainer ewes from £135 to £155.,

Spring lambs

Ballynahinch farmer 27.3k at £152.50, Jerrettspass farmer 25k at £151.50, Kilkeel farmer 24k at £149.50, Newry farmer 26.10k at £148.50, Dromore farmer 34k at £145, 25.4k at £142, Castlewellan farmer 25k at £141.50, Newry farmer 27k at £140 and Waringstown farmer 24k at £140.

Fat ewes

Hilltown farmer at £192, Ballymartin farmer at £185, Warrenpoint farmer at £182, Katesbridge farmer at £175, Rathfriland farmer at £169, Newry farmer at £156, Banbridge farmer at £155, Rathfriland farmer at £150, Saintfield farmer at £150 and Rathfriland farmer at £148.

Fat rams

Rathfriland farmer at £130, Banbridge farmer at £129 and Rathfriland farmer at £120.