All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Armoy farmer, Belgian Blue £650, £530; Kilrea farmer, Hereford £545, Limousin £450; Eglinton farmer, Simmental £500, Charolais £480, £465, £400; Limavady farmer, Limousin £500, £475, £460; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £465, Aberdeen Angus £340; Claudy farmer, Simmental £445; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £445; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425, Fleckvieh £360; Cloughmills farmer, Belgian Blue £385; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £370, £250; Londonderry farmer, Limousin £350; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £350, £265, Simmental £205; Portstewart farmer, Aberdeen Angus £350, £340, £315; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £325; Bellaghy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £320; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £275, £265; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £275; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £270, £200; Dunloy farmer, Hereford £265; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £260; Garvagh farmer, Friesian £255, £205; Aghadowey farmer, Hereford £240; Glarryford farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £215; Dungiven farmer, Hereford £210 and Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves

Armoy farmer, Belgian Blue £620, £350, Aberdeen Angus £340; Eglinton farmer, Charolais £535, £485, £465, £425, £390; Dunloy farmer, Charolais £395, Aberdeen Angus £330, Hereford £245; Londonderry farmer, Limousin £345, £250; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £345, £330; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £340, £295, Aberdeen Angus £240; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £320, £295, Simmental £245, £205, £200, Aberdeen Angus £200; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £310, £255; Portstewart farmer, Aberdeen Angus £310, £295; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £305, £265; Dungiven farmer, Shorthorn beef £300, £220; Ballykelly farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £290; Macosquin farmer, Belgian Blue £285; Articlave farmer, Limousin £260, Aberdeen Angus £220 and Tobermore farmer, Belgian Blue £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £255.

Good demand for thick types.

Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (60)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £835 and 303ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 70 calves on Friday 14th September met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Bull calves

Garvagh farmer, 210k Charolais £745 (355), 210k Charolais £680 (324), 260k £780 (300), 230k £585 (254), 310k Aberdeen Angus £670 (216); Ballymena farmer, 150k Limousin £520 (347), 190k £650 (342), 210k £680 (324), 220k £660 (300); Ballymoney farmer, 270k Charolais £855 (317), 310k £785 (253); Magherafelt farmer, 270k Limousin £835 (309), 250k Charolais £705 (282); Maghera farmer, 280k Limousin £800 (308), 290k £830 (286), 280k £785 (280); Ballycastle farmer, 230k Limousin £700 (304), 330k £980 (297), 320k £900 (291), 300k £790 (263), 270k £700 (259), 270k £670 (248); Dunloy farmer, 270k Limousin £800 (296), 280k £795 (284), 290k £800 (276), 310k £760 (245), 310k £755 (244); Finvoy farmer, 280k Charolais £830 (296), 270k Limousin £730 (270), 290k £755 (260), 280k Charolais £690 (246), 290k Limousin £705 (243); Garvagh farmer, 260k Limousin £680 (262), 295k £695 (236) and Garvagh farmer, 390k Limousin £1000 (256), 420k £990 (236).

Heifer calves

Dunloy farmer, 180k Charolais £665 (369), 180k £610 (339), 215k £685 (319), 215k £675 (314), 160k £470 (294); Garvagh farmer, 230k Charolais £715 (311), 220k £670 (305), 250k £560 (224); Magherafelt farmer, 240k Limousin £675 (281), 260k Charolais £710 (273), 350k Limousin £900 (257), 390k £855 (219), 300k £645 (215); Ballymoney farmer, 270k Limousin £730 (270); Limavady farmer, 265k Limousin £710 (268), 265k £700 (264), 280k £660 (236), 310k £705 (227); Ballycastle farmer, 320k Limousin £830 (259), 280k £680 (243); Ballymoney farmer, 350k Charolais £760 (217) and Garvagh farmer, 370k Limousin £790 (214), 330k £700 (212).

A super entry of 1080 on Monday 17th October met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs to £5.00 per kg and to top of £114.

Fat ewes to £146.

Rams to £175.

Lambs (980)

Garvagh farmer, 17.5k £87.50 (500), 16k £74 (463), 24.5k £110 (449); Coleraine farmer, 23.5k £112 (477); Limavady farmer, 22k £105 (477); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £102 (474); Macosquin farmer, 23k £108.50 (472); Coleraine farmer, 22k £103 (468); Dungiven farmer, 19k £89 (468), 19k £88 (463); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £98 (467), 20k £90 (450); Garvagh farmer, 21k £98 (467), 24k £106.50 (444); Knockloughrim farmer, 22.5k £105 (467); Ahoghill farmer, 23.5k £109.50 (466); Kilrea farmer, 18.5k £86 (465); Portglenone farmer, 18k £83.50 (464); Coleraine farmer, 19.5k £90 (462); Eglinton farmer, 22.5k £104 (462); Moneymore farmer, 23.5k £108 (460); Dungiven farmer, 19k £87 (458); Feeny farmer, 22.5k £103 (458), 24k £108 (450), 23k £102.50 (446); Larne farmer, 22.5k £103 (458), 22.5k £100 (444); Kilrea farmer, 23k £105 (457); Macosquin farmer, 23k £105 (457); Ballymoney farmer, 21.5k £98 (456), 23k £102 (444); Aghadowey farmer, 23.5k £106 (451), 23.5k £105.50 (449); Limavady farmer, 24k £108 (450); Coleraine farmer, 23.5k £105 (447); Dunloy farmer, 24.5k £109.50 (447) and Cullybackey farmer, 25k £111.50 (446).

Fat ewes (100) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £146.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of 50 dairy on Tuesday 18th October to a top price of £3550 for a calved heifer.

Ballymena farmer, calved heifer to £3550, second calver to £1940, calved heifer to £1820; Cloughmills farmer, calved heifers to £2800, £2720, second calvers to £2660, calved heifer to £2640, third calver to £1880, second calvers to £1740, £1720, calved heifer £1620; Coleraine farmer, calved heifer to £2180, springing heifer to £2000; Moneymore farmer, calved heifer to £2120, third calver to £1680; Aghadowey farmer, calved heifer to £1700, fourth calver to £1580; Cookstown farmer, second calver to £1600 and Stewartstown farmer, calved heifer to £1600.