Celebrity farmer Adam praises Northern Ireland rare breed farm following visit
Celebrity farmer Adam Henson, best known for his role on BBC’s Countryfile, stopped off at a rare breed animal farm during his visit to Northern Ireland last week.
Even the rain couldn’t dampen spirits at Tanaghmore Rare Breed Animal Farm as the team excitedly welcomed the Countryfile favourite, whose father, Joe, founded the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.
Owned and maintained by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the farm is the only Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) approved Conservation Farm Park in Ireland, due to its commitment to conservation, breeding, and promotion of rare and endangered breeds of farm animals.
Just before delivering his keynote speech at ABC council’s pioneering Agriculture Strategy launch event last Wednesday, Adam got to see first-hand the range, diversity and quality of the farm’s rare breeds, as well as hear about how the farm is leading on the green agenda.
Chief Executive of ABC council, Roger Wilson, commented: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome Adam Henson to Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm last week ahead of our Agriculture Strategy launch.
“Under the expertise of farm supervisor, Richard McKitterick, Adam got to see some of the wonderful rare breeds and hear all about the amazing work going on at the farm.
“From conservation breeding programmes to targeted grazing and ecological initiatives, the farm’s sustainability practices not only demonstrate our commitment to meeting environmental and biodiversity targets but they also represent the spirit of the newly launched Agriculture Strategy.
“With a shared passion for celebrating farming and our living heritage, Adam is always welcome back to the farm and our borough!”
Home to a wide array of animals, the farm looks after Irish Moiled, Dexter and Shetland cattle, pygmy goats, Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, Galway and Jacob sheep, horses and donkeys, as well as heritage poultry and waterfowl.
Following his visit to Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm, Adam stated: “Even though the weather wasn’t on our side, it was an absolute pleasure to visit the farm last week.
“I would like to pay particular thanks to my tour guide, Richard, whose passion and dedication to rare breeds and conservation was a real joy to experience!”
To find out more about Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm visit: https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/parks/tannaghmore-gardens/To learn more about the newly launched Agriculture Strategy visit: https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/agriculture-strategy/