Strule Valley Riding Club held their annual Christmas Show at Ecclesville on Wednesday night.

The Club would like to thank Conor McCabe for travelling from Monaghan to course build assisted by Alan Gilchrist, Katie Clarke and Alison Donnell.

Thanks to Chris Bogle for also travelling down the M1 to judge for the night and to Helen Badger for taking entries. Thanks to Alan Gilchrist and Alison Donnell starter, to Colm McCullagh from The Ecclesville Centre and Sean Gormley Catering for refreshments.

The Club would like to thank those competitors who came along to compete and a special mention must go to those who came along in their Christmas fancy dress and lovely Christmas jumpers. Well done!

A special mention must also go to the little riders from O’Kane Stables & Livery, Seskinore Harriers Branch of the Pony Club and the ladies from Moorlough Riding Club.

Young Catherine Beattie and Nathan, a fairly new partnership, jumped very nice double clears in both the 70cm and 80cm classes.

Gillian Kearney and Bob were in fine form jumping double clear in both the 80cm and 90cm classes and Shauna Murray and Ritz took home two red rosettes jumping double clear in both the 90cm and 1 metre class, being the only partnership to jump clear in the 1 metre class.

Results

Wednesday 13th December

Cross poles – double clears

Jigsaw & Saoirse O’Kane, Socks & Sadie O’Hagan, Jigsaw & Caoimhin O’Kane, Socks & Sammy Navratil, Princess & Isla Clarke, Princess & Rosie Clarke, Stella & Poppy Callion, Socks & Cassie Irwin

50cm double clears

Jigsaw & Caoimhin O’Kane, Princess & Rosie Clarke

60cm double clears

Darcy & Aoife Kelly, My Friend Fred & Maddison O’Kane

70cm double clears

Annie & Niamh Lunney, Sid & Brooke Morrow, Nathan & Catherine Beattie

80cm double clears

Clover & Amy Gormley, Hendrix & Ailish McBride, Bob & Gillian Kearney, Layla & Ceadoin Currie, Nathan & Catherine Beattie

90cm double clears

Ritz & Shauna Murray, Bob & Gillian Kearney

1 metre double clears

Ritz & Shauna Murray

The Club would like to wish their members and friends a happy Christmas and a happy, healthy and peaceful new year.

The first event of the new year will be a pleasure ride at Gortin Glens on Saturday, 6th January and the Annual General Meeting is planned for Wednesday, 10th January.

Membership will be due and the Dolly Mixture Perpetual Shield will be awarded to the SVRC member who has attended the most riding club lessons/events throughout the year. Last year’s winner was Sandra Somerville.

The club look forward to having Heather Graham, BHS, HSI & Centre 10 Advanced Coach in Sport Psychology at the RDA, Omagh for a confidence seminar followed by flatwork training on Sunday, 28th January.