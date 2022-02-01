Clarkson’s Farm - First look at season two as the Diddly Squat crew reunite

All of your favourites are back for the much-anticipated new series – Jeremy, Kaleb, Lisa, Cheerful Charlie, Gerald and some other agricultural associates.

See also: Jeremy Clarkson named 2021 Farming Champion of the YearToday, Amazon Prime Video has released these first look images from the Chipping Norton farm as filming continues.

Filming for the hugely popular series began last year and reunited the Diddly Squat crew as they, once again, keep a watchful eye on Jeremy and his agricultural antics in the Cotswolds.

Read: Jeremy Clarkson: ‘Sheep want to die, a cow just plots its escape’While a release date for season two is yet to be announced, Clarkson’s Farm series one is still available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.