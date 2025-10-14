Coca-Cola HBC enhances visitor experience with revamped theatre

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland welcomed Alderman Amanda Grehan, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, to officially open the newly refurbished Robinson Theatre.

The Robinson Theatre is the heart of Coca-Cola HBC’s visitor experience which is located at its production facility in Lisburn.

Named in honour of Tom Robinson, who introduced Coca-Cola to Northern Ireland in 1939, the theatre pays tribute to the family’s pivotal role in shaping the brand’s growth over the decades that followed.

Relatives of the late Tom Robinson and his son Terence, including Terence’s daughter Bobi, joined the Mayor for the official opening.

The visitor experience offers groups over the age of 13 an exclusive opportunity to explore the manufacturing process, the rich history, and marketing behind some of the world’s most popular drinks.

Since re-opening in 2024, the visitor experience has welcomed almost 2,000 guests through its doors.

Tom Burke, corporate affairs and sustainability director at Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are proud to honour the legacy of Tom and Terence Robinson through our visitor experience. The Robinson family are the heart of the Coca-Cola story in Northern Ireland, and they have been true ambassadors of the brand for over 85 years.

“It’s inspiring to see the Robinson family’s enduring connection to the brand, carried forward by generations of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“The latest improvements to the Robinson Theatre will enhance our visitor experience for the many schools, community groups, university students and local charities who visit us each day.

“As a business committed to serving and supporting our local communities, we were especially pleased to welcome Mayor Alderman Amanda Grehan, whose continued support for Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn is deeply appreciated.”

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Amanda Grehan, added: “It was a privilege to attend the official opening of the newly refurbished Robinson Theatre at Knockmore Hill.

“Coca-Cola HBC continues to demonstrate great confidence in Lisburn and Castlereagh through significant investment, the provision of over 550 local jobs, and strong engagement with schools and community groups.

“The enhanced visitor experience will further inspire young people and promote local tourism. On behalf of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, I extend my congratulations to Coca-Cola HBC on this outstanding achievement.”

To book a visit to Coca-Cola HBC’s visitor experience for your group free of charge, please visit: https://ie.coca-colahellenic.com/en/coca-cola-visitors-experience