Council must support those impacted by A5 Project - DUP

DUP Deputy Leader Michelle McIlveen MLA and West Tyrone MLA Tom Buchanan have called on Fermanagh and Omagh Council to take proactive steps to support farmers whose livelihoods are being disrupted by the A5 road project.

The DUP representatives made the call as the Fermanagh and Omagh Agriculture Liaison Group appeared at the Stormont DAERA Committee this week.

Michelle McIlveen said: “The ongoing A5 project is having a significant and deeply personal impact on local farmers, many of whom are facing the loss of their land, buildings, and even their way of life.

“They are not only dealing with the physical disruption caused by this development but are also being forced to navigate complex planning regulations and restrictive ammonia policies that add further uncertainty to the reshaping of their farm business.

Councillor Paul Robinson, Tom Buchanan MLA, Michelle McIlveen MLA and William Irwin MLA after a meeting of the DAERA Committee, where the A5 project was highlighted this week. (Pic: Freelance)

“Fermanagh and Omagh Council must step up and ensure that these farmers receive the support they need and deserve at this challenging time. It is essential that the council actively engages with those affected and helps streamline planning processes.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our rural economy, and we cannot allow this project to push hardworking local farmers to the brink whilst feeling they have no support.”

Tom Buchanan added: “It is important that the council is proactive in identifying the impact of the new A5 on the rural community affected, and indeed the sustainability of the local agriculture sector as a consequence of land being taken.

“I urge the council to undertake this work, and to use these findings to ensure suitable support is in place to ensure family farms continue to be viable.

“Responding to the issues posed by this road will require a pro-active approach. That must be from DfI, DAERA, council and indeed organisations like the NIEA, whose delay in responding to planning applications is again impacting farmers as they reshape their business for the future. Everyone must step up, or the impact with be the loss of farming families who have been here for generations.”