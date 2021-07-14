Cows and calves sell £2060 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £500 for Hereford Bull Calf for a Tandagree farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1135 for a 574k Hereford Bull from Keady farmer. Fat Cows topped £1470 for 760k Simmental, Cows and Calves topped £2060, Heifers topped 578k £1350 Charolais, Bullocks topped at £1340 for 674k Limousin.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Tandragee farmer Hereford at £500, Kilkeel farmer Limousin £445, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £360, Ballyward farmer Angus at £355, Banbridge farmer Angus at £355, Dundrum farmer MBE at £330, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £315, Tandragee farmer Angus £305, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £300, Tandragee farmer Angus at £295.

Heifer Calves: Banbridge farmer Angus at £390, Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £380, Banbridge farmer Angus at £370, Banbridge farmer: Hereford at £350, Banbridge farmer Angus at £320, Corbet farmer Hereford at £315, Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £300, Ballynaskeagh farmer Blue at £300, Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn at £285,

WEANLING Male Calves: Dromara farmer Angus 396k at £940 (238ppk), Keady farmer Angus 248k at £580 (234ppk), Maze farmer Angus 332k at £775 (233ppk), Katesbridge farmer Simmental 400k at £930 (233ppk), Limousin 428k at £980 (229ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 434k at £990 (228ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 442k at £1000 (226ppk), Keady farmer Hereford 574k at £1135, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 442k at £1000, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 434k at £990, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 428k at £980, Simmental 400k at £950, Dromore farmer Angus 396k at £940, Katesbridge farmer Simmental 400k at £930, Limousin 490k at £920, Dromore farmer Angus 404k at £880, Keady farmer Hereford 470k at £870, Blue 456k at £865,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Maze farmer Limousin 304k at £730 (240ppk), Gilford farmer Blue 260k at £615 (237ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 390k at £900 (230ppk), Maze farmer Angus 388k at £870 (224ppk), Gilford farmer Blue 316k at £700 (221ppk), Katesbridge farmer Simmental 424k at £900, Charolais 390k at £900, Maze farmer Angus 388k at £870, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 398k at £820, Gransha farmer Blonde 382k at £790, Maze farmer Angus 380k at £760, Galloway 384k at £760, Dromore farmer Angus 428k at £740, Maze farmer Limousin 304k at £730, Gilford farmer Blue 316k at £700,

Fat Cows: Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge farmer Simmental 760k at £1470, Limousin 706k at £1330, Simmental 704k at £1290, Ballyward farmer Angus 682k at £1140, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 704k at £1120, Banbridge farmer Limousin 526k at £860, Newry farmer Friesian 620k at £800.

Breeding Bulls: Castlewellan farmer Hereford £1520,

Cows and Calves: Dromara farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £2060, Limousin cow and Blue calf at £1730, Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1560, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1490, Castlewellan farmer Limousin cow and Simmental calf at £1450, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1430,

Store Heifers: Rathfriland farmer Charolais 578k at £1350 (234ppk), Simmental 514k at £1180 (230ppk), Charolais 552k at £1230 (222ppk), Banbridge farmer Angus 480k at £1050 (219ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 578k at £1350, Charolais 552k at £1230, Simmental 514k at £1180, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 662k at £1160, Limousin 566k at £1140, Banbridge farmer Angus 528k at £1120, Tandragee farmer Charolais 518k at £1080, Banbridge farmer Angus 562k at £1080, Annaclone farmer Angus 578k at £1070, Tandragee farmer Angus 504k at £1060.

Bullocks: Fathfriland farmer Simmental 590k at £1340 (227ppk), Dromara farmer FCK 368k at £830 (225ppk), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 590k at £1320 (224ppk), Aghagallon farmer Limousin 392k at £840 (214ppk), Rathfriland farmer Simmental 492k at £1030 (210ppk), Kilkeel farmer Limousin 674k at £1340, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 590k at £1340, Simmental 590k at £1320, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 656k at £1310, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 536k at £1080, Simmental 492k at £1030, Aghagallon farmer Simmental 452k at £860, Limousin 392k at £840, Dromara farmer FCK 368k at £830.

Tuesday evening saw a super show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Ballyroney farmer topped the sale at £5.46 a kilo for 11kg at £60, Fat ewes topped at £173 for a Texel ewe from a Aramgh Farmer. More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £115 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Ballyward Farmer 11k at £60, Ballyroney farmer: 12k at £63, Hilltown farmer: 16k at £83.

SPRING LAMBS: Loughgall farmer 28k at £126, Aramgh farmer 26k at £125, Moy Farmer 23.7k at £109.5, Armagh farmer 23.4k at £109, Loughgall farmer 25.8k at £109, Dysart farmer 26k at £108.5, Ballinaskeagh farmer 25.2k at £108, Rathfriland farmer 24.7k at £107.5, Kilkeel farmer 22.5k at £107.5, Armagh farmer 24.1k at £107.5.

FAT EWES: Armagh farmer: £173, Newry farmer: £164, Kilkeel farmer: £131, Banbridge farmer: £130, Aramgh farmer: £127, Hilltown farmer: £125, Aramgh farmer: £123, Rathfriland Farmer £122, Banbridge Farmer £121, Kilkeel Farmer £120.

FAT RAMS: Kilkeel farmer £128, Newry farmer £95, £94,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE