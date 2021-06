Cows and calves sell to £1600 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

Topped to £540 for Simmental bull calf for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1090 for a 488k Limousin bullock from Katesbridge farmer.

Heifers topped at £1420 for 620k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1500 for 680k Aberdeen Angus,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Poyntzpass farmer Simmental at £540, Irish moiled £505, Aberdeen Angus £490, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus at £445, Banbridge farmer Shorthorn at £435, Fleckvieh £430, Annalong farmer Annalong at £410 and Banbridge farmer Shorthorn at £400, Shorthorn £390 and Fleckvieh £380.

Heifer calves

Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus at £390, Aberdeen Angus £365, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus at £345, Banbridge farmer: Fleckvieh at £320, Dromara farmer Hereford at £295, Dromara farmer Hereford at £270, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue at £260 and Dromara farmer Friesian at £255, Hereford £255.

Weanling male calves

Banbridge farmer Limousin 218k at £610 (280ppk), Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 270k at £700 (260ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 400k at £1000 (250ppk) Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 216k at £515 (238ppk), Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 392k at £930 (237ppk), Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 292k at £685 (235ppk), Annaclone farmer Limousin 320k at £750 (234ppk), Ballyroney farmer Charolais 324k at £745 (230ppk), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 496k at £1100, Limousin 488k at £1090, Charolais 400k at £1000, Aberdeen Angus 392k at £930, Aberdeen Angus 420k at £890, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 418k at £870, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 432k at £845, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 382k at £810, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 386k at £800, Belgian Blue 374k at £790 and Annahilt farmer Hereford 442k at £770.

Weanling heifer calves

Annaclone farmer Limousin 218k at £650 (299ppk), Charolais 308k at £750 (224ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 296k at £680 (230ppk), Limousin 406k at £885 (218), Limousin 354k at £770 (217), Kilkeel farmer Simmental 268k at £570 (213ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 374k at £785 (210ppk), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 212k at £440 (207ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 406k at £885, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 454k at £860, Belgian Blue 442k at £860, Limousin 422k at £835, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 374k at £785, Limousin 354k at £770, Annaclone farmer Charolais 308k at £750, Legananny farmer Belgian Blue 350k at £705 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 380k at £690,

Fat cows

Castlewellan farmer Charolais 634k at £1130 (178), Kilkeel farmer Limousin 672k at £1080 (161), Atticall farmer Limousin 666k at £1065 (160), Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 682k at £1090 (159), Hillsborough farmer Limousin 646k at £1030 (159), Castlewellan farmer Charolais 634k at £1130, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 700k at £1100, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 682k at £1090, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 672k at £1080, Atticall farmer Limousin 666k at £1065, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 646k at £1030, Aberdeen Angus 704k at £1000, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 632k at £920 and Rathfriland farmer Limousin 576k at £880.

Cows and calves

Newry farmer Charolais cow and Limousin calf £1600 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin cow and Charolais calf £1190,

Heifers

Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 364k at £875 (241ppk), Hillsborough farmer Limousin 620k at £1420 (229ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 334k at £750 (225ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 494k at £1090 (221ppk), Loughbrickland farmer Charolais 400k at £880 (220ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 352k at £760 (216ppk), Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 438k at £940 (214ppk), Hillsborough farmer Limousin 620k at £1420, Ballyward farmer Limousin 542k at £1140, Newry farmer Limousin 494k at £1090, Aberdeen Angus 534k at £1080, Belgian Blue 502k at £940, Annalong farmer Charolais 496k at £940, Banbridge farmer Charolais 472k at £925 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 462k at £880.

Bullocks

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 680k at £1500 (221ppk), Hillsborough farmer Limousin 490k at £1030 (210ppk), Aberdeen Angus 484k at £990 (204ppk), Annalong farmer Charolais 472k at £960 (203ppk), Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 482k at £980 (203ppk), Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 614k at £1220 (199ppk), Hillsborough farmer Hereford 454k at £870 (191ppk), Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 680k at £1500, Aberdeen Angus 614k at £1220, Aberdeen Angus 590k at £1110, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 490k at £1030, Aberdeen Angus 484k at £990, Belgian Blue 482k at £980, Annalong farmer Charolais 472k at £960, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 500k at £930, Hereford 454k at £870 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 446k at £810.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and all stock sold to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Dromore farmer topped the sale at £5.60 a kilo for 25kg at £140.

Fat ewes topped at £183 for a Texel ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £145 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £130 each.

Light lambs

Rathfriland farmer: 20k at £108, Warrenpoint farmer: 20.3k at £107. Banbridge farmer: 19k at £101,

Spring lambs

Dromore farmer 25k at £140, Hilltown farmer 25k at £131, Magheragal farmer 27k at £130, Bryansford farmer 24.7k at £126, Waringstown farmer 23.6k at £126, Lisburn farmer 29k at £125, Hilltown farmer 24.4k at £121, Dromore farmer 23.8k at £120, Kilkeel farmer 22.3k at £118.50 and Rathfriland farmer 23k at £117.

Fat ewes

Corbet farmer: £183, Armagh farmer: £163, Corbet farmer: £163, Annaclone farmer: £153, Hilltown farmer: £148, Dromore farmer: £145, Kilkeel farmer: £144, Jerrettspass farmer £141, Annaclone farmer £141 and Ballyroney farmer £138.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer £153, Ballynahinch farmer £138 and Hilltown farmer £90.

Ewes and lambs

Kilkeel farmer £285, £200 and £155.

