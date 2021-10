Cows and calves sell to £1610 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £580 for Charolais Bull Calf for a Gilford farmer, Weanling calves sold to £950 for a 390k Limousin Bullock from Kilkeel farmer. Fat Cow’s Topped £1210 for 796k Hereford, Cows and Calf topped £1610, Heifers topped 574k £1270 Limousin, Bullocks topped at £1480 for 756k FCK,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull calves: Gilford Farmer Charolais at £580, Lisburn farmer Limousin at £520, Blue at £470, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £450, Hereford £440, Lurgan farmer Friesian £410, Gilford farmer Angus at £410, Castlewellan farmer Stab at £400, Ballynahinch farmer Blue at £395, Ballyward farmer Charolais at £370,

Heifer calves: Ballynahinch farmer Blue at £390, Hereford at £390, Blue at £350, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £345, Ballynahinch farmer Blue at £340, Banbridge farmer Blue at £280, Ballyward farmer Angus at £275, Angus at £270, Angus at £240, Seaforde farmer Angus at £230,

WEANLING Male Calves: Dromore farmer Charolais 260k at £800 (308ppk), Maze farmer Belted Galloway 264k at £800 (303ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 296k at £850 (287ppk), Limousin 300k at £860 (287ppk), Limousin 298k at £850 (285ppk), Limousin 292k at £820 (281ppk), Limousin 272k at £760 (280ppk), Kilkeel farmer Limousin 390k at £950, Limousin 374k at £940, Ballyward farmer Limousin 314k at £865, Limousin 300k at £860, Limousin 298k at £850, Limousin 296k at £850, Limousin 292k at £820, Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 334k at £810, Maze farmer Belted Galloway 264k at £800, Dromore farmer Charolais 260k at £800.

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballyward farmer Limousin 284k at £840 (296ppk), Maze farmer Limousin 254k at £750 (296ppk), Belted Galloway 264k at £720 (273ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 272k at £730 (269ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 254k at £675 (266ppk), Charolais 278k at £730 (263ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 374k at £860, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 360k at £840, Ballyward farmer Limousin 284k at £840, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 354k at £820, Annaclone farmer Charolais 348k at £810, Limousin 326k at £800, Charolais 314k at £790, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 330k at £780, Limousin 338k at £780, Ballyward farmer Limousin 294k at £770,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromore farmer Hereford 796k at £1210, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 712k at £1080, Dromore farmer Angus 744k at £1050, Rostrevor farmer Charolais 732k at £1040, Castlewellan farmer Stab 720k at £1010, Stab 686k at £1000, Ballyward farmer Limousin 688k at £990, Castlewellan farmer Stab 622k at £960,

Cows and Calves: Maze farmer Limousin cow and Angus calf at £1610, Downpatrick farmer Simmental Cow and Angus Calf at £1320, Simmental Cow at £1200, Dromara farmer Angus Cow and Angus Calf at £1140, Castlewellan farmer Stab cow and Stab Calf at £1120, Maze farmer Belted Galloway cow and belted Galloway calf at £1050,

Store Heifers: Aramgh farmer Limousin 450k at £1090 (243ppk), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 498k at £1170 (235ppk), Charolais 372k at £860 (232ppk), Armagh farmer Limousin 448k at £1030 (230ppk), Limousin 454k at £1040 (229ppk), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 516k at £1160 (226ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 574k at £1270, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 584k at £1220, Newry farmer Limousin 600k at £1180, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 498k at £1170, Charolais 514k at £1160, Charolais 548k at £1160, Charolais 536k at £1150, Charolais 532k at £1150, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 548k at £1140, Ballinran farmer Simmental 564k at £1140,

Bullocks: Rathfriland farmer Limousin 548k at £1280 (234ppk), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 532k at £1210 (228ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 566k at £1280 (226ppk), Ballymartin farmer Angus 506k at £1140 (226ppk), Limousin 520k at £1150 (222ppk), Simmental 484k at £1070 (221ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 612k at £1340 (219ppk), Rathfriland farmer FCK 756k at £1480, Dromara farmer Blue 766k at £1460, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 612k at £1340, Ballymartin farmer Hereford 688k at £1290, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 566k at £1280, Limousin 548k at £1280, Ballymartin farmer Blue 602k at £1250, Rathfriland farmer FCK 696k at £1240, Ballymartin farmer Hereford 612k at £1210, Charolais 532k at £1210, Rathfriland farmer Blue 618k at £1190,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.82 a kilo for 11.7kg at £68, Fat ewes topped at £149 for a Texel Ewe from a Rathfriland farmer. More ewes over the £120 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £115 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Kilkeel farmer 10k at £58, Downpatrick farmer: 11.7k at £64, Richill farmer: 15.6k at £84,

SPRING LAMBS: Dromara farmer 35k at £119, 35k at £115, Banbridge farmer 26.9k at £113, Dromore farmer 36k at £113, Castlewellan Farmer 26.2k at £112, Annaclone farmer 26k at £111.5, Ballinaskeagh farmer 26k at £110.5, Ballinaskeagh farmer 31.7k at £110, Ballynahinch farmer 25.4k at £110, Annaclone farmer 24.2kg at £109,

FAT EWES: Rathfriland farmer: £149, Ballinaskeagh farmer: £125, Dromara farmer: £125, Castlewellan farmer: £123, Rathfriland farmer: £121, Ballynahinch farmer: £119, Newry farmer: £119, Ballynahinch Farmer £119, Dromara farmer £118, Ballynahinch farmer at £117,

FAT RAMS: Banbridge farmer £173, Kilkeel farmer £134, Ballymartin farmer £125,

Breeding Ewes: £150, £112,

Breeding Rams: £230, £198, £166,