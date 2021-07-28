Cows and calves selling to £1700 at Lisnaskea Mart

This week cows and calves sold to £1700.

Heifer weanlings sold to £1040 for a 445kg Charolais (£234).

Male weanlings sold to £1035 for a 460kg Charolais (£225) with a 230kg Charolais selling to £730 (£317).

Sample prices:

Cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £1700 for Shorthorn cow with bull calf. Brookeborough producer £980 for Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf.

Weanling heifers

Fivemiletown producer 445kg Charolais to £1040 (£234) Maguiresbridge producer 460kg Charolais to £960 (£209) 410kg Charolais to £910 (£222) and 440kg Charolais to £900 (£205) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £840, 315kg Limousin to £730 and 320kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £830 (£237) and Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais to £810 (£245).

Weanling males