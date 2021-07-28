Cows and calves selling to £1700 at Lisnaskea Mart
A small seasonal entry on Tuesday 27th July at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales sold to a very strong demand with many more lots required weekly to supply this growing demand.
This week cows and calves sold to £1700.
Heifer weanlings sold to £1040 for a 445kg Charolais (£234).
Male weanlings sold to £1035 for a 460kg Charolais (£225) with a 230kg Charolais selling to £730 (£317).
Sample prices:
Cows and calves
Newtownbutler producer £1700 for Shorthorn cow with bull calf. Brookeborough producer £980 for Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf.
Weanling heifers
Fivemiletown producer 445kg Charolais to £1040 (£234) Maguiresbridge producer 460kg Charolais to £960 (£209) 410kg Charolais to £910 (£222) and 440kg Charolais to £900 (£205) Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £840, 315kg Limousin to £730 and 320kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £830 (£237) and Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais to £810 (£245).
Weanling males
Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £1035 (£225) and Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £900 (£248) and 230kg Charolais to £730 (£317).