The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £640 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Rathfriland farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £940 for a 418k Aberdeen Angus from Hillsborough farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1530 for 924k Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler cows topped £1840.

Heifers topped £1350 for 546k Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1370 for 582k Aberdeen Angus.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £640, Ballymartin farmer Simmental at £530, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £500, Belgian Blue at £500, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £440, Hereford at £390, Rathfriland farmer Friesian at £310, Dromore farmer Hereford at £300, Hereford at £295 and Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £290.

Heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £320, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Aberdeen Angus at £270, Aberdeen Angus at £260, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £260, Dromore farmer Hereford at £235, Hereford at £230, Donacloney farmer Belgian Blue at £230 and Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £230,

Weanling male calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 226k at £700 (310), Lurgan farmer Charolais 166k at £490 (296), Charolais 206k at £590 (287), Aberdeen Angus 234k at £590 (250), Hillsboruogh farmer Limousin 302k at £740, Limousin 314k at £700, Lisburn farmer Charolais 226k at £700, Poyntzpass farmer Aberdeen Angus 292k at £670 and Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 278k at £590, Aberdeen Angus 234k at £590, Charolais 206k at £590, Aberdeen Angus 254k at £560, Aberdeen Angus 248k at £530.

Weanling heifer calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 184k at £560 (304), Lurgan farmer Charolais 174k at £490 (282), Charolais 180k at £500 (278), Charolais 180k at £490 (273), Lisburn farmer Charolais 412k at £930, Dromore farmer Charolais 370k at £840 and Leitrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 390k at £630, Aberdeen Angus 344k at £630, Aberdeen Angus 372k at £630, Belgian Blue 348k at £620, Aberdeen Angus 350k at £620, Aberdeen Angus 344k at £610, Aberdeen Angus 342k at £610, Belgian Blue 348k at £600.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 924k at £1530, Charolais 692k at £1490, Corbet farmer Charolais 592k at £1080, Lisburn farmer Limousin 696k at £960, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 650k at £800 and Dromore farmer Friesian 686k at £740, Friesian 680k at £700.

Suckler cows

Lisburn farmer Charolais cow and Charolais calf at £1840 and Kilkeel farmer Hereford cow and Limousin calf at £1100.

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 546k at £1350 (248), Hillsborough farmer Simmental 542k at £13400 (248), Dromara farmer Charolais 538k at £1330 (247), Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 546k at £1350, Dromara farmer Friesian 638k at £1350, Dromore farmer Simmental 542k at £1340, Dromara farmer Charolais 538k at £1330, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 554k at £1280, Dromara farmer Charolais 510k at £1260, Limousin 576k at £1240, Dromara farmer Friesian 578k at £1240, Dromara farmer Limousin 520k at £1230 and Hillsborough farmer Simmental 554k at £1220.

Bullocks

Downpatrick farmer Limousin 444k at £1200 (270), Ballyroney farmer Charolais 542k at £1360 (251), Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 576k at £1360 (236), Aberdeen Angus 582k at £1370 (236), Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 582k at £1370, Aberdeen Angus 576k at £1360, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 542k at £1360, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 552k at £1265, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 546k at £1240, Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 522k at £1200, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 444k at £1200, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 500k at £1160, Lurgan farmer Friesian 560k at £1100 and Ballyroney farmer Charolais 486k at £1040,

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.30 a kilo for 18.8kg at £99.50.

Fat ewes topped at £300 for a Texel ewe from a Hilltown farmer.

More ewes over the £180 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £160.

Spring lambs

Hilltown farmer 29k at £132, 26k at £115, Rathfriland farmer 24.9kg at £111, Dromore farmer 24k at £107, 24k at £107, Annaclone farmer 23.8kg at £106.5, Katesbridge farmer 22.6k at £104.50, Rathfriland farmer 23.1k at £104. Crossmaglen farmer 23.4k at £104, 23.1k at £104.

Fat ewes

Hiltown farmer: £300, at £192, Downpatrick farmer at £180, Dromara farmer at £147, Rathfriland farmer at £147, Downpatrick farmer at £144, Dromara farmer at £140, Hilltown farmer at £140, Annaclone farmer at £112 and Kilkeel farmer £110.

Fat rams

Dromara farmer at £132, Downpatrick farmer at £110 and Dromore farmer at £100,