Cows selling to £2280 per head for Limousin at 650kg at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 21st July seen a good entry of 60 cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 351p/kg for a Limousin at 650kg and to a top of £2280 per head for the same cow.

Heifers sold to 479p/kg for a Limousin at 328kg (£1570) and to a top of £2730 for a Charolais at 680kg (401p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 456p/kg for a Limousin at 250kg (£1140) and to a top of £2750 for a Limousin at 680kg (404p/kg).

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, Limousin 650kg £2280 (351).

Heifers

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Ballykelly producer, Limousin 248kg £880 (355), Ballykelly producer, Hereford 250kg £850 (340) and Ballykelly producer, 3x Aberdeen Angus 230kg £740 (322).

300 to 500kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, Limousin 328kg £1570 (479), Gulladuff producer, Aberdeen Angus 326kg £1220 (374), Gulladuff producer, Simmental 398kg £1460 (367), Claudy producer, Belgian Blue 396kg £1450 (366), Maghera producer, Limousin 394kg £1400 (355), Claudy producer, Belgian Blue 408kg £1410 (346) and Claudy producer, Belgian Blue 408kg £1400 (343).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Charolais 680kg £2730 (401), Kilrea producer, Charolais 710kg £2570 (362), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 680kg £2330 (343), Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 650kg £2160 (332) and Limavady producer, Shorthorn beef 680kg £2250 (331).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, Limousin 250kg £1140 (456), Gulladuff producer, Aberdeen Angus 286kg £1300 (455) and Gulladuff producer, Limousin 248kg £1110 (448).

300kg to 500kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 392kg £1770 (452), Maghera producer, Limousin 318kg £1310 (412), Gulladuff producer, Aberdeen Angus 358kg £1440 (402), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 326kg £1310 (402), Coleraine producer, Limousin 366kg £1460 (399), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 358kg £1410 (394), Garvagh producer, Charolais 386kg £1490 (386), Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 392kg £1390 (355) and Coleraine producer, Aberdeen Angus 382kg £1350 (353).

500kg to 600kg (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Charolais 598kg £2450 (410), Culnady producer, Limousin 576kg £2350 (408), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 596kg £2270 (381), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 580kg £2190 (378), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 566kg £2050 (362), Greysteel producer, Hereford 544kg £1960 (360), Culnady producer, Limousin 572kg £1990 (348), Greysteel producer, Hereford 586kg £2030 (346) and Greysteel producer, Holstein 534kg £1720 (322).

600kg and over (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Limousin 680kg £2750 (404), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 600kg £2190 (365), Culnady producer, Limousin 620kg £2130 (344), Culnady producer, Limousin 650kg £2210 (340) and Greysteel producer, Hereford 620kg £2050 (331).

Breeding cattle sale

Friday 18th July saw 60 top quality cattle in Swatragh for the breeding cattle sale which saw an outstanding trade with an 94% clearance.

Cows and calves reached a top of £5810 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Springing heifers to a top price of £4820 for a Limousin heifer.

Maiden heifers over 500kg soared to £2960 twice for a Limousin heifer at 690kg and for a Belgian Blue heifer at 560kg.

Cows and calves

Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf £5180, Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer calf £5050, Swatragh producer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £4580, Omagh producer, Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf £4540, Dungannon producer, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf £4500, Cookstown producer, Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf £4350, Swatragh producer, Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer calf £4280 and Swatragh producer, Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf £4150.

Springing heifers

Coleraine producer, Limousin £4820 and Coleraine producer, Belgian Blue £4600.

Maiden heifers over 500kg

Maydown producer, Belgian Blue 560kg £2960, Claudy producer, Limousin 690kg £2960, Maydown producer, Charolais 660kkg £2920, Maydown producer, Belgian Blue 590kkg £2740, Middletown producer, Belgian Blue 530g £2680, Middletown producer, 570kg £2580, Maydown producer, Limousin 530kg £2500, Middletown producer, Limousin 530kg £2460, Claudy producer, Charolais 570kg £2370, Claudy producer, Limousin 550kg £2230, Middletown producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg £2200, Claudy producer, Limousin 570kg £2180, Claudy producer, Limousin 530kg £2180 and Claudy producer, Limousin 620kg £2130.

Weekly sheep sale

A super entry of 1850 sheep on Saturday 19th July at Swatragh met a great trade with 1200 lambs and 650 fat ewes entered.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £188 for 1 lamb at 46kg and to a top of 726p/kg for 12 lambs at 17.5kg into £127.

Fat ewes to a top of £258 with numerous lots making super prices.

Heavy lambs - 24kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, 9 lambs 25kg £162.50 (650), Dungannon producer, 9 lambs 24.5kg £158 (645), Limavady producer, 7 lambs 26kg £27kg £167 (642), Coleraine producer, 11 lambs 24kg £154 (642), Dungannon producer, 2 lambs 24kg £153.50 (640), Bellaghy producer, 1 lamb 24kg £150 (625), Cookstown producer, 11 lambs 24kg £149 (621), Randalstown producer, 4 lambs 27kg £167.50 (620), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 27kg £166 (615) and Kilrea producer, 13 lambs 27kg £165.50 (613).

Mid weight lambs - 21kg up to 24kg (p/kg)

Dungannon producer, 1 lamb 23kg £160 (696), Upperlands producer, 29 lambs 21.5kg £145.50 (677), Draperstown producer, 15 lambs 21.5kg £144.50 (672), Crumlin producer, 5 lambs 22.5kg £149 (662), Upperlands producer, 2 lambs 22.5kg £148 (658), Dungiven producer, 16 lambs 22kg £144.50 (657), Limavady producer, 6 lambs 21kg £138 (657), Crumlin producer, 23 lambs 21.5kg £141 (656), Eglinton producer, 4 lambs 22kg £144 (655), Draperstown producer, 3 lambs 22.5kg £147 (653), Castledawson producer, 7 lambs 21.5kg £140 (651), Omagh producer, 13 lambs 21.5kg £140 (651).

Light lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 18kg £125.50 (697), Cookstown producer, 5 lambs 18kg £125 (694), Bessbrook producer, 4 lambs 18.5kg £128 (692), Coleraine producer, 4 lambs 18.5kg £127.50 (689), Maghera producer, 17 lambs 19kg £129 (679), Cookstown producer, 11 lambs 18.5kg £125 (676), Garvagh producer, 5 lambs 20kg £135 (675), Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 20kg £134 (670), Draperstown producer, 25 lambs 19kg £127 (668), Coagh producer, 1 lamb 18.5kg £123.50 (668) and Ballyronan producer, 1 lamb 18kg £120 (667).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 12 lambs 17.5kg £127 (726), Bellaghy producer, 6 lambs 17kg £122 (718), Draperstown producer, 8 lambs 17.5kg £125 (714), Bessbrook producer, 10 lambs 16.5kg £117.50 (712), Portglenone producer, 5 lambs 17.5kg £124.50 (711), Bellaghy producer, 3 lambs 14.5kg £101 (697), Maghera producer, 13 lambs 17.5kg £120 (686), Bessbrook producer, 2 lambs 13kg £85 (654) and Cookstown producer, 16 lambs 14kg £91 (650).

Fat ewes

Crumlin producer, 2 ewes £258, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £250, Limavady producer, 4 ewes £248, Magilligan producer, 15 ewes £242, Claudy producer, 6 ewes £242, Toomebridge producer, 11 ewes £230, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £224, Magilligan producer, 2 ewes £224, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £222, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £214, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £212, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £212, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £210, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £206, Craigbane producer, 2 ewes £198, Garvagh producer, 6 ewes £196, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £196 and Slaughtmanus producer, 15 ewes £196.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.