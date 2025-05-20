Cows selling to £2770 per head for an Aberdeen Angus at Swatragh Mart
Cows sold to 405p/kg for a Limousin at 590kg (£2390) and to a top of £2770 per head for an Aberdeen Angus at 840kg (329p/kg).
Bullocks sold to 482p/kg for a Limousin at 340kg (£1640) and to a top of £3080 per head for a Simmental at 870kg (354p/kg).
Heifers sold to 442p/kg for a Charolais at 326kg (£1440) and to a top of £2840 per head for a Charolais at 670kg (424p/kg).
Some of the sample prices
Fat cows (p/kg)
Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 590kg £2390 (405), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 570kg £2180 (382), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 610kg £2200 (360), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 580kg £2080 (358), Maghera producer, Limousin 590kg £2070 (350), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 740kg £2570 (346), Garvagh producer, Limousin 740kg £2530 (341), Garvagh producer, Charolais 710kg £2350 (330) and Rasharkin producer, Aberdeen Angus 840kg £2770 (329).
Heifers
Up to 400kg (p/kg)
Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 326kg £1440 (442), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 334kg £1450 (434), Maghera producer, Limousin 356kg £1380 (388), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 382kg £1410 (369) and Upperlands producer, Limousin 390kg £1390 (356).
400 up to 500kg (p/kg)
Maghera producer, Limousin 468kg £1840 (393), Swatragh producer, Limousin 456kg £1700 (373) and Upperlands producer, Limousin 414kg £1520 (367).
500 up to 600kg (p/kg)
Limavady producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 514kg £2140 (416), Maghera producer, Limousin 558kg £2240 (401), Clady producer, Saler 544kg £2180 (401), Clady producer, Saler 502kg £1980 (394), Maghera producer, Limousin 556kg £2170 (390), Limavady producer, Charolais 568kg £2190 (386), Clady producer, Saler 516kg £1980 (384), Maghera producer, Limousin 548kg £2090 (381), Maghera producer, Limousin 522kg £1980 (379), Clady producer, Saler 538kg £1950 (362) and Limavady producer, Charolais 566kg £1980 (350).
600kg and over (p/kg)
Kilrea producer, Charolais 670kg £2840 (424), Kilrea producer, Charolais 700kg £2620 (374), Moneymore producer, Piemontese 660kg £2430 (368) and Swatragh producer, Limousin 630kg £2310 (366).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg (p/kg)
Omagh producer, Belgian Blue 282kg £1310 (465), Stewartstown producer, Fleckvieh 286kg £1150 (402), Stewartstown producer, Shorthorn beef 272kg £970 (357), Stewartstown producer, Shorthorn beef 264kg £930 (352) and Stewartstown producer, Fleckvieh 290kg £1010 (348).
300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)
Moneymore producer, 2x Limousin 340kg £1640 (482), Toomebridge producer, 2x Limousin 330kg £1550 (470), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 388kg £1790 (461), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 338kg £1550 (459), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 366kg £1650 (451), Toomebridge producer, 2x Limousin 350kg £1500 (429), Slaughtneil producer, Charolais 390kg £1620 (415) and Toomebridge producer, Limousin 378kg £1420 (376).
400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)
Tobermore producer, Limousin 426kg £1990 (467), Toomebridge producer, Charolais 404kg £1860 (460), Toomebridge producer, Limousin 404kg £1820 (450), Gulladuff producer, Charolais 434kg £1840 (424), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 432kg £1800 (417), Tobermore producer, Limousin 420kg £1700 (405), Swatragh producer, Charolais 452kg £1770 (392), Slaughtneil producer, Limousin 428kg £1610 (376), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 484kg £1800 (372) and Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 480kg £1780 (371).
500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)
Garvagh producer, Charolais 562kg £2330 (415), Tobermore producer, Limousin 568kg £2280 (401), Garvagh producer, Charolais 578kg £2260 (391), Garvagh producer, Charolais 536kg £2090 (390), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 594kg £2300 (387), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 586kg £2220 (379), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 592kg £2210 (373), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 560kg £2090 (373), Garvagh producer, Charolais 592kg £2220 (375), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 560kg £2070 (370) and Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 546kg £2020 (370).
600kg and over (p/kg)
Tobermore producer, Limousin 710kg £2730 (384), Garvagh producer, Stabiliser 640kg £2400 (375), Upperlands producer, Charolais 740kg £2770 (374), Greysteel producer, Aberdeen Angus 600kg £2230 (371), Dungiven producer, Fleckvieh 636kg £2340 (368) and Kilrea producer, Simmental 870kg £3080 (354).
Weekly sheep sale: An entry of 1000 sheep on Saturday 17th May at Swatragh met a steadier trade with 500 lambs and 200 hoggets entered alongside 300 fat ewes and rams.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £167 for 10 lambs at 27kg and to a top of 750p/kg for 1 lamb at 20kg into £150.
Fat hoggets sold to a top of £170 for 14 hoggets at 24.5kg and to a top of 694p/kg for 14 hoggets.
Fat ewes to a top of £280 and fat rams to a top of £216 with numerous lots making super prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 24th May - yard open at 7.30am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
Some of Saturday's sample prices
Spring lambs - up to 23kg (p/kg)
Coagh producer, 1 lamb 20kg £150 (750), Maghera producer, 6 lambs 19.5kg £140 (718), Upperlands producer, 18 lambs 20kg £143 (715), Swatragh producer, 7 lambs 20kg £142 (710), Moy producer, 8 lambs 20.5kg £143 (698), Coleraine producer, 20 lambs 19.5kg £136 (697), Kilrea producer, 4 lambs 17.5kg £122 (697), Garvagh producer, 9 lambs 21.5kg £149 (693), Claudy producer, 6 lambs 20.5kg £142 (693), Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 21kg £145 (690) and Moy producer, 6 lambs 19.5kg £134.50 (690).
Spring lambs -23kg and over (p/kg)
Maydown producer, 35 lambs 23kg £154.50 (672), Coagh producer, 22 lambs 23kg £147.50 (641), Swatragh producer, 3 lambs 23kg £147 (639), Cookstown producer, 4 lambs 23kg £145 (630), Swatragh producer, 6 lambs 23kg £145 (630), Coagh producer, 10 lambs 27kg £167 (619), Swatragh producer, 2 lambs 24.5kg £150 (612) and Clady producer, 4 lambs 24.5kg £148 (604).
Fat hoggets - up to 30kg (p/kg)
Gulladuff producer, 14 hoggets 24.5kg £170 (694), Gulladuff producer, 4 hoggets 25.5kg £159 (624), Gulladuff producer, 25 hoggets 22.5kg £134 (596), Claudy producer, 4 hoggets 23kg £134.50 (585), Claudy producer, 1 hogget 25kg £140 (560), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 25kg £137 (548), Gulladuff producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £141 (542), Garvagh producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £138 (531) and Maghera producer, 8 hoggets 25kg £131 (524).
Fat hoggets - 30kg and over (p/kg)
Toomebridge producer, 3 hoggets 31kg £167 (539), Stewartstown producer, 5 hoggets 31kg £162 (523), Claudy producer, 8 hoggets 30kg £142 (473), Randalstown producer, 7 hoggets 31kg £142 (458) and Gulladuff producer, 6 hoggets 32.5kg £148 (455).
Fat ewes
Portglenone producer, 1 ewe £280, Coagh producer, 1 ewe £270, Magilligan producer, 1 ewe £254, Loughgall producer, 1 ewe £250, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £242, Stewartstown producer, 3 ewes £236, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £226, Castlerock producer, 2 ewes £224, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £222, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £220, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £218, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £216, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £214, Gulladuff producer, 4 ewes £214, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £212, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe £206, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £206 and Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £202.
Fat rams
Stewartstown producer, 1 ram £216, Castledawson producer, 1 ram £212, Randalstown producer, 1 ram £210, Castledawson producer, 1 ram £200 and Gulladuff producer, 1 ram £192.
Breeding sheep sale: Thursday 15th May seen another great entry of over 500 breeding sheep to end the breeding season sales and resulted in a fantastic trade all round with outfits reaching a top of £445 for one ewe with two lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £295 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.
Dry hoggets to a top of £220 for a lot of 10 hoggets.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices*
Ewes with twins at foot
Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £445, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Maghera producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £385, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £370, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £345, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £335, Castlederg producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £315, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £310, Castlederg producer, 4 ewes and 7 lambs £295 and Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £295.
Ewes with singles at foot
Maghera producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £280, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £275, Articlave producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Maghera producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £270, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £270, Castlederg producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £270, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270 and Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £265.
Dry hoggets
Claudy producer, 10 hoggets £220, Claudy producer, 8 hoggets £215, Claudy producer, 10 hoggets £210, Claudy producer, 10 hoggets £210, Claudy producer, 10 hoggets £205 and Claudy producer, 6 hoggets £198.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.