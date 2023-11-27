Dairy cows and heifers selling to £2550 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 250 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £1792-80 for an 830kg Charolais to £216 per 100kg followed by an 820kg Charolais to £1738-40 at £212 per 100kg with a top price of £1940 for a 970kg Charolais to £200 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1814-40 for a 720kg Simmental to £252 per 100kg followed by a 720kg Simmental to £1692 at £235 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1319-50 for a 910kg to £145 per 100kg other fleshy Friesians sold from £130 to £140 per 100kg (lots more heavy Friesians cows required to meet demand).
Fat bulls sold to £1740 for a 1160kg Aberdeen Angus to £150.
Fat steers sold to £264 per 100kg Friesians sold to £221 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £260 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2280 for an 865kg Charolais (£263) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1980 and a 690kg Charolais to £2040 (£295).
Forward steers sold to £1690 for a 590kg Charolais (£286).
Med weight steers sold to £1500 for a 490kg Charolais (£306) selling to £317 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1410.
Smaller sorts sold to £700 for a 340kg Aberdeen Angus.
Store heifers sold to £2300 for a 795kg Charolais (£289) with a 725kg Charolais to £2100 (£289) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £1960.
Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 570kg Charolais (£291).
Med weight heifers sold to £1490 for a 490kg Charolais (£304).
Smaller sorts sold to £980 for a 390kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1460 for a 420kg Charolais (£347) and selling to a high of £392 per 100kg for a 370kg Charolais to £1450.
Weanling heifers sold to £1520 for a 330kg Charolais (£460) with a 225kg Charolais selling to £1030 (£457).
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2550, £2340 and £2160.
Suckler cows and calves sold to £2270 for heifer with bull calf and £1660 for heifer with heifer calf.
Breeding bulls sold to £1760 for Hereford.
Bull calves sold to £400 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £405 for Charolais.
Male lumps sold to £910 and £900 for Limousins Female lumps sold to £920 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fat stock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Pomeroy producer 720kg Simmental to £252 (£1814-40) 720kg Simmental to £235 (£1692) and a 690kg Limousin to £226 (£1559-40) Newtownbutler producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £249 (£1469-10) and 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £228 (£1436-40) Clogher producer 650kg Charolais to £230 (£1495) and 700kg Charolais to £209 (£1463) Fivemiletown producer 720kg Charolais to £220 (£1584) Dungannon producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £216 (£1123-20) and 650kg Charolais to £208 (£1352) Hillsborough producer 830kg Charolais to £216 (£1792-80) Fivemiletown producer 710kg Limousin to £215 (£1526-50) Fintona producer 820kg Charolais to £212 (£1738-40) Fivemiletown producer 600kg Limousin to £208 (£1248) Omagh producer 740kg Charolais to £208 (£1539-20) Ballygawley producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £208 (£1393-60) and Derrylin producer 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £205 (£1250-50)
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £190 to £204 per 100kg.
Second quality coloured lots sold from £160 to £186 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1319-50 for 910kg to £145 with other fleshy Friesians selling from £130 to £140 per 100kg.
Friesian cow heifers sold to £1101-60 for 540kg to £204 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £100 to £124 per 100kg
Poorer types sold from £70 to £95 per 100kg.
FAT BULLS
Maguiresbridge producer 1160kg Aberdeen Angus to £150 (£1740) and Keady producer 1090kg Charolais to £150 (£1635).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £264 per 100kg for 740kg to £1953-60. Limousin steers sold to £256 for 600kg to £1536. Belgian Blue steers sold to £233 per 100kg; Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £224 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £221 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £219 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £260 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £254 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £216 per 100kg.
Store bullocks
A lot of quality steers on offer selling to a top of £2280 for an 865kg Charolais (£263) and selling to £296 per 100kg for a 710kg Limousin to £1980 with a 690kg Charolais to £2040 (£295), most other quality lots sold from £263 to £286 per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to a top of £1690 for a 590kg Charolais (£286) with other quality sorts selling from £229 to £290 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold from £188 to £221 per 100kg Leading prices
J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 865kg Charolais to £2280 (£263) K Quinn Dungannon 815kg Limousin to £2180 (£267) 750kg Charolais to £1940 (£258) and 730kg Limousin to £1920 (£263) J Jordan Dungannon 785kg Charolais to £2110 (£268) 775kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2070 (£267) 720kg Charolais to £2060 (£286) 705kg Limousin to £2000 (£283) 710kg Charolais to £2000 (£281) 720kg Charolais to £1980 (£275) and 735kg Charolais to £1960 (£266) J Beggs Loughgall 790kg Charolais to £2090 (£264) 755kg Simmental to £2010 (£266) 745kg Charolais to £1970 (£264) 740kg Limousin to £1960 (£265) and 730kg Simmental to £1940 (£265) A Williamson Dungannon 690kg Charolais to £2040 (£295) G Johnston Stewartstown 710kg Limousin to £1980 (£296) and E Little Brookeborough 700kg Charolais to £1940 (£277).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
A Williamson Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) 560kg Limousin to £1570 (£280) and 580kg Limousin to £1550 (£267) B McCaffery Derrylin 590kg Charolais to £1660 (£281) 555kg Limousin to £1540 (£277) and 570kg Charolais to £1530 (£268) B Clarke Dungannon 585kg Charolais to £1600 (£273) and 540kg Charolais £1570 (£290) A McCarney Moy 590kg Charolais to £1580 (£267) 530kg Simmental to £1500 (£283) 520kg Charolais to £1490 (£286) and 525kg Charolais to £1440 (£274) B McGrenaghan 555kg Limousin to £1560 (£281) 545kg Hereford to £1430 (£262) and 520kg Simmental to £1380 (£265) G O Neill Lurgan 580kg Simmental to £1530 (£264) 535kg Charolais to £1420 (£265) and 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1340 (£233) J McCaffery Derrylin 560kg Charolais to £1490 (£266) 555kg Simmental to £1450 (£261) and 560kg Charolais to £1410 (£252) K Johnston Sixmilecross 585kg Limousin to £1500 (£256) and 540kg Charolais to £1440 (£266) D Wilson Derrylin 515kg Friesian to £1140 (£221) 545kg Friesian to £1090 (£200) and 585kg Friesian to £1090 (£186) and K Irwin Tynan 585kg Holstein to £1100 (£188)
Med weight steers 405kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this popular section with quality lots selling to £1500 for a 490kg Charolais (£306) and selling to £317 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1410. and a 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1410 (£313)
Sample prices
A O'Gara Cookstown 490kg Charolais to £1500 (£306) 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1410 (£313) and 450kg Limousin to £1390 (£309) A McCarney Moy 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) J Holmes Fivemiletown 455kg Charolais to £1410 (£310) and 495kg Charolais to £1360 (£274) B Clarke Dungannon 445kg Charolais to £1410 (£317) K Parsons Tempo 495kg Simmental to £1300 (£262) 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£238) R and S Haire Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1290 (£266) Fermanagh producer 460kg Simmental to £1280 (£278) Derrylin producer 470kg Charolais to £1270 (£270) 490kg Limousin to £1240 (£253) and 470kg Limousin to £1200 (£255) G Connelly Rosslea 405kg Limousin to £1140 (£281) and C Boyd Clogher 405kg Limousin to £1000 (£247).
Smaller sorts 340kg and under
M Henderson Fintona 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. G McNeill Caledon 315kg Friesian. to £480, 285kg Friesian to £440, 315kg Montbeliarde to £430, 320kg Friesian to £430, 285kg Friesian to £320, 340kg Friesian to £320, 255kg Friesian to £300 and 260kg Friesian to £260.
Store heifers
A super trade with several pens of top quality stock on offer this week with a Fermanagh producer selling a selection of top quality heifers to a top of £2300 for a 795kg Charolais (£289) with a 725kg Charolais to £2100 (£289) with several others selling to a high of £301 per 100kg for a 690kg Charolais to £1960.
Most other quality lots sold from £258 to £287 per 100kg forward heifers 510kg to 590kg sold to £1660 for a 570kg Charolais (£291) with others selling from £262 to £286 per 100kg.
Leading prices
W S Hall Magheraveely 795kg Charolais to £2300 (£289) 725kg Charolais to £2100 (£289) 745kg Limousin to £2090 (£280) 735kg Charolais to £2090 (£284) 725kg Charolais to £2060 (£284) 715kg Charolais to £2040 (£285) 720kg Charolais to £2000 (£277) 690kg Charolais to £1960 (£301) 665kg Charolais to £1910 (£287) 670kg Charolais to £1860 (£277) 675kg Charolais to £1860 (£275) 720kg Limousin to £1860 (£258) 675kg Charolais to £1840 (£272) 670kg Charolais to £1820 (£271) and 650kg Charolais £1760` (£270) This pen of 15 top quality heifers averaged 704kg to £279 per 100kg. G Black Ballygawley 715kg Simmental to £1920 (£268) and 640kg Limousin to £1700 (£265) M Quinn Pomeroy 625kg Charolais to £1770 (£283) and 625kg Charolais to £1710 (£273) and J Redmond Loughgall 620kg Charolais to £1710 (£276).
Forward heifers 505kg to 590kg
J Fowler Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) 590kg Lim to £1620 (£274) 590kg Charolais to £1550 (£262) and 550kg Charolais to £1500 (£272) J H Keys Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1600 (£280) 575kg Limousin to £1570 (£273) 530kg Charolais to £1490 (£281) and 505kg Limousin to £1360 (£270) Enniskillen producer 565kg Charolais to £1590 (£281) 550kg Charolais to £1540 (£272) 520kg Charolais to £1490 (£286) and 520kg Charolais to £1460 (£281) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1580 (£282) and 550kg Shorthorn to £1500 (£272).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1490 for a 490kg Charolais (£304) and a 490kg Charolais to £1440 (£294) other quality lots sold from £254 to £291 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J H Keys Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) and 465kg Charolais to £1340 (£288) J Keys Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1440 (£294) P Hackett Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1430 (£289) and 450kg Charolais to £1260 (£280) G Daly Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1380 (£278) and 470kg Limousin to £1290 (£274) Enniskillen producer 470kg Charolais to £1370 (£291) 485kg Charolais to £1360 (£280) and 455kg Charolais to £1340 (£294) J Fowler Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1330 (£268) J Redmond Loughgall 495kg Limousin to £1350 (£272) 465kg Limousin to £1320 (£284) 475kg Limousin to £1300 (£273) 450kg Limousin to £1300 (£289) 455kg Limousin to £1270 (£279) 455kg Limousin to £1240 (£272) and 460kg Limousin to £1230 (£267) Derrylin producer 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1270 (£259) and Banbridge producer 480kg Charolais to £1220 (£254).
Smaller sorts 400kg and under
Patrick Hackett Clogher 390kg Charolais to £980. Derrylin producer 395kg Limousin to £970. Kesh producer 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £970 and 390kg Limousin to £900. G Connelly Rosslea 365kg Limousin to £900. R and S Haire Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £760.
Weanlings
A smaller entry this week sold to an exceptional demand for a lot of top quality stock on offer this week steers and bulls sold to £1460 for a 420kg Charolais (£347) with a 370kg Charolais to £1450 (£392) and a 380kg Charolais to £1400 (£368).
Most quality lots selling from £282 to £359 per 100kg weanling heifers sold to a high of £1520 for a 330kg Charolais (£460) with a 225kg Charolais to £1030 (£457) and a 290kg Charolais to £1240 (£453) other quality lots sold from £282 to £397 per 100kg. Lots more quality lots required to meet this very strong demand.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
T Cassidy Augher 420kg Charolais to £1460 (£347) 370kg Charolais to £1450 (£392) 420kg Charolais to £1450 (£345) 390kg Charolais to £1400 (£359) and 380kg Charolais to £1400 (£368) J McCarroll Seskinore 440kg Limousin to £1320 (£300) 355kg Limousin to £1070 (£301) and 320kg Limousin to £1020 (£319) P Robb Ballynahinch 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£297) and 310kg Simmental to £940 (£303) G Donnelly Seskinore 305kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1070 (£351) P McConnell Clogher 325kg Limousin to £1070 (£329) J A Henry Fintona 345kg Simmental to £1060 (£307) 325kg Limousin to £1030 (£317) 345kg Simmental to £980 (£284) and 335kg Simmental to £950 (£283) D McCullogh Greencastle 295kg Charolais to £980 (£332) and J Kelly Pomeroy 385kg Charolais to £980 (£254) 340kg Charolais to £960 (£282) and 330kg Charolais to £930 (£282).
Weanling heifers
B McCullogh Greencastle 330kg Charolais to £1520 (£460) 350kg Charolais to £1390 (£397) 300kg Charolais to £1360 (£453) 290kg Charolais to £1240 (£427) 320kg Charolais to £1210 (£378) 325kg Charolais to £1200 (£369) 285kg Charolais to £1080 (£379) and 225kg Charolais to £1030 (£457) Fermanagh producer 320kg Sal. to £1110 (£347) 390kg Simmental to £1060 (£272) 340kg Simmental to £1020 (£300) 340kg Limousin to £1010 (£297) and 315kg Limousin to £890 (£282) P Robb Ballynahinch 330kg Limousin to 31010 (£306) and 255kg Simmental to £810 (£317) G Donnelly Seskinore 275kg Simmental to £860 (£312) E Smyth Keady 250kg Limousin to £770 (£308) and M and W Davis Castlederg 240kg Limousin to £740 (£308).
Dairy cows and heifers
A much larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with an Omagh producer selling a second calvers to £2550 and £2160 with a calved heifer selling to £2340. Dungannon producer £2040, £1940, £1910, £1800 and £1730 for calved heifers. Derrygonnelly producer £2050 and £1390 for calved heifers.
Other calved lots sold from £900, £980, £1040 and £1120.
Breeding bulls
Local producer £1760 for pedigree non registered Hereford (02-05-2018).
Special entry for Saturday 2nd December in dairy ring pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus Bull and a pedigree non registered Shorthorn bull both correct in every way.
Suckler cows and calves
Local producer £2270 for heifer with bull calf. A Murphy Cookstown £1660 for heifer with heifer calf.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Trade remains keen in this section with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £400 and £340 for a Limousins to G Cullen Coalisland. B Mooney Lisburn £390 for Limousin; A Toland Crumlin £380 for Limousin; P G McGee Augher £365, £350 x 2 £330 and £325 for Aberdeen Angus; H Connelly Rosslea £360 for Simmental; Newtownbutler producer £360 for Charolais; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £340 for Aberdeen Angus; R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £300 for Charolais; E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £300 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £295 for Aberdeen Angus and T J McCusker Tamlaght £285 for Montbeliarde.
Heifer calves
N Moore Ballygawley £405 for Charolais; M Dane Lisbellaw £400x 2 and £380 for Aberdeen Angus and £380 for Hereford; T Simpson Ederney £400 for Speckled Park and G Cullen Coalisland £340 and £335 for Limousins.
Reared male lumps
D Ryan Coalisland £910 and £900 for Limousins; P J McGirr Fintona £600 for Charolais; Newtownbutler producer £590 for Charolais £520 for Simmental and £470 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £570 for Belgian Blue and £540 for Limousin; K Stewart Sixmilecross £510 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; M Dane Lisbellaw £500 for Limousin; A Toland Dundrod £440 for Limousin and J McKee Saintfield 410 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
B Ryan Coalisland £920 for Limousin; N Cosgrove Rosslea £885, £740, £730 and £540 for Charolais; Newtownbutler producer £670 for Charolais and £495 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £620 for Limousin; T Simpson Ederney £520 for Speckled Park; R Stewart Omagh 520 and £440 for Blonde d'Aquitaines; C McDonnell Brookeborough £510 for Charolais; C McCaughey Tempo £480 for Aberdeen Angus and M Dane Lisbellaw £440 for Simmental.