Dairy cows sell to £2280, at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £570 for Limousin Bull Calf for a Ballymartin Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1050 for a 492k Charolais Bullock from Ballyroney Farmer. Fat Cows topped £690 for 680k FRE, Dairy cows topped £2280, Heifers topped £1140 for 558k BB, Bullocks topped at £850 for 514k Limousin,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Ballymartin Farmer Limousin at £570, Rostrevor Farmer Blue at £420, Ballymartin Farmer Blue at £340, Warrenpoint Farmer Angus at £320, Newry Farmer Simmental at £315, Warrenpoint Farmer Angus at £305, Annaclone Farmer Angus at £300, Downpatrick Farmer SKP at £295, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £290, Downpatrick Farmer FCK at £290,

Heifer Calves: Rostrevor Farmer Limousin at £450, Annaclone Farmer Charolais at £410, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £350, Angus at £310, Banbridge Farmer Blue at £290, Ballymartin Farmer Blue at £280, Downpatrick Farmer SPK at £280, Ballymartin Farmer Blue at £270, Banbridge Farmer SPK at £260,

Weanling Male Calves: Ballyroney Farmer Charolais 302k at £850 (282), Charolais 324k at £895 (277), Ballyward Farmer Angus 338k at £890 (264), Ballyroney Farmer Charolais 294k at £740 (252), Charolais 276k at £690 (250), Ballyroney Farmer Charolais 492k at £1050, Charolais 382k at £900, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 386k at £900, Ballyroney Farmer Charolais 324k at £895, Ballyward Farmer Angus 338k at £890, Ballyroney Farmer Charolais 356k at £880, Charolais 344k at £860, Charolais 302k at £850, Charolais 354k at £835, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 356k at £830,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 246k at £580 (236), Castlewellan Farmer Angus 196k at £460 (235), Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 198k at £410 (207), Cabra Farmer Simmental 318k at £640 (202), Katesbridge Farmer Angus 304k at £610 (201), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 450k at £790, Blue 410k at £750, Blue 390k at £740, Limousin 436k at £720, Blue 388k at £680, Cabra Farmer Simmental 318k at £640, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 304k at £610, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 306k at £600, Ballynahinch Farmer Charolais 246k at £580, Cabra Farmer Simmental 286k at £570,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan Farmer FR 680k at £690, Dromara Farmer FR 576k at £630, HOL 650k at £600,

Cows and Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Hereford cow and Angus Calf at £1080, Hilltown Farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1000,

DAIRY COWS

Dairy cow sold to a flying trade, £2280, £2120, £2000, £1820, £1740, £1720, £1700,

Store Heifer’s: Kilkeel Farmer Limousin 374k at £820 (220), Rathfriland Farmer Blue 488k at £1030 (212), Rostrevor Farmer Stab 478k at £ 1000 (210), Rathfriland Farmer Blue 558k at £1140 (205), Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 380k at £760 (200), Rathfriland Farmer Blue 558k at £1140, Blue 488k at £1030, Rostrevor Farmer STAB 478k at £1000, Dromara Farmer Limousin 528k at £1000, Ballyroney Farmer Limousin 608k at £940, Castlewellan Farmer Simmental 554k at £880, Ballyroney Farmer Limousin 534k at £850, Dromara Farmer Charolais 476k at £840, Rathfriland Farmer Blue 448k at £830, Blue 438k at £830,

Bullocks: Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 514k at £850, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 454k at £780, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 420k at £750, Angus 392k at £720, Blue 418k at £630,

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good grade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Cullyhanna farmer topped the sale at £5.39 a kilo for 20.5kg at £110.5, Fat ewes topped at £152 for a Texel Ewe from a Ardarragh Farmer. More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £125 to £135 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Cullyhanna Farmer 20.5k at £110.5, Ballynahinch farmer: 13.2k at £71, Kilkeel Farmer 18.4kg at £97.5.

LAMBS: Banbridge Farmer 34k at £141, Ardarragh Farmer 33.3k at £135, 30.8k at £135, Ballyroney Farmer 25.5k at £125, Dromara Farmer 26.3k at £124, Cullyhanna Farmer 24k at £124, Ballyward Farmer 25.5k at £123, Ballynahinch Farmer 25.4kg at £122.5, Rathfriland Farmer 24.9k at £122, Rathfriland Farmer 24.6k at £120,

FAT EWES: Ardarragh farmer: £152, Rathfriland farmer: £149, Katesbridge farmer: £148, Ballykinlar farmer: £144, £138, Dromara farmer: £137, Aramgh Farmer £136, Bessbrook Farmer £114, £112, Katesbridge Farmer £107,

FAT RAMS: Rathfriland Farmer £180, Kilkeel Farmer £168, Armagh Farmer £140.