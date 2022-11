The dropped calf section contained calves up to two months old.

Topped to £500 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Dromore farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1020 for a 430k Limousin from Castlewellan farmer

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy stock topped £2500.

Fat cows topped £1400 for 774k Saler.

Suckler cows topped £1440.

Heifers topped £1090 for 482k Hereford.

Bullocks topped at £1270 for 564k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £500, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais at £390, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £345, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £325, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £320, Annlong farmer Simmental at £315, Newcastle farmer Limousin at £300, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £290 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £270,

Heifer calves

Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £360, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £345, Hereford at £345, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue at £340, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £320, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Newcastle farmer Limousin at £280, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Rathfriland farmer Simmental at £270 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 252k at £790 (314), Crossgar farmer Limousin 284k at £820 (289), Waringstown farmer Charolais 166k at £470 (283), Crossgar farmer Charolais 322k at £900 (280), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 430k at £1020, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 468k at £950, Dromore farmer Limousin 350k at £950, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 428k at £910, Crossgar farmer Charolais 322k at £900, Dromore farmer Limousin 346k at £840, Crossgar farmer Limousin 284k at £820, Dromore farmer Limousin 384k at £800, Ballyward farmer Limousin 252k at £790 and Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 310k at £750.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 318k at £960 (302), Limousin 250k at £740 (296), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £880 (262), Limousin 350k at £880 (252), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 318k at £960, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 336k at £880, Limousin 350k at £880, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 250k at £740, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 262k at £460, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 230k at £450, Waringstown farmer Hereford 186k at £440 and Portadown farmer Belgian Blue 250k at £440.

Dairy stock

£2500, £2200, £2000, £1550, £1500 and £1450.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Lisburn farmer Saler 774k at £1400, Saler 690k at £1360, Saler 692k at £1200, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 682k at £1140, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 652k at £1060, Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 664k at £1020, Dromore farmer Friesian 670k at £900, Castlewellan farmer Friesian 612k at £880, Dromore farmer Friesian 650k at £840 and Lisburn farmer Fleckvieh 622k at £840,

Suckler cows

Lisburn farmer Saler springer at £1440 and £1200.

Store heifers

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 338k at £860 (255), Limousin 390k at £990 (254), Limousin 450k at £1080 (240), Newcastle farmer Hereford 482k at £1090, Newry farmer Charolais 474k at £1080, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 450k at £1080, Legananny farmer Montbeliarde 494k at £1050, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 390k at £990, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 450k at £970, Aberdeen Angus 470k at £890 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 338k at £860.

Bullocks

portadown farmer Limousin 478k at £1100 (230), Aberdeen Angus 524k at £1200 (229), Lisburn farmer Limousin 564k at £1270 (225), Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1040 (225), Lisburn farmer Limousin 564k at £1270, Simmental 594k at £1270, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1220, Charolais 584k at £1220, Lisburn farmer Limousin 556k at £1210, Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 570k at £1210, Portadown farmer Limousin 546k at £1200, Aberdeen Angus 524k at £1200, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 560k at £1180 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin 572k at £1160.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.23 a kilo for 17.6kg at £92.

Fat ewes topped at £298 for a Texel ewe from a Ardarragh farmer.

More ewes over the £175 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £160.

Spring lambs

Ballymartin farmer 27.5k at £122.50, Downpatrick farmer 31.50k at £122, Kilkeel farmer 26.9kg at £120.50, Moneyslane farmer 29.8k at £120, Loughbrickland farmer 30k at £120, Hilltown farmer 26.5kg at £119, Ardarragh farmer 27k at £118, Ballinaskeagh farmer 24.7k at £117. Downpatrick farmer 26.6k at £117 and Annalong farmer 24.7k at £116.

Fat ewes

Ardarragh farmer: £298, Newry farmer at £192, Kilkeel farmer at £190, Ballymartin farmer at £175, Downpatrick farmer at £168, Castlewellan farmer at £166, Kilcoo farmer at £165, Mayobridge farmer at £158, at £154 and Dromore farmer £149.

Fat rams

Cabra farmer at £186, Dromara farmer at £174 and Castlewellan farmer at £146.

