Demand remains firm for cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £1950
Bullocks
M P Kelly, Fintona 655k £1950; 540k £1710; 630k £1920; 605k £1840, J McBeth, Artigarvan 510k £1560; 545k £1590; 550k £1550, J Giles, Beragh 535k £1540, E Giboney, Beragh 645k £1790, B Coyle, Mullaslin 450k £1660; 380k £1380, L Lipton, Dungannon 450k £1500; 500k £1660; 450k £1460, S Brogan, Drumlea 485k £1610; 480k £1490; 375k £1220, R T Sproule, Strabane 415k £1240; 375k £1130, P Clarke, Formil 375k £1220, M O’Kane, Drumquin 365k £1090 and N Farley, Beragh 600k £1670.
Heifers
J McBeth, Artigarvan 535k £1650; 470k £1480; 470k £1470, E McCrory, Mullaslin 545k £1680; 550k £1590, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 540k £1640; 560k £1680; 580k £1700, N Farley, Beragh 540k £1640; 575k £1620, S Carlin, Killeter 580k £1700, L Mathers, Strabane 410k £1300; 315k £1000; 375k £1140, F Gallen, Catlederg 435k £1370; 440k £1340; 390k £1230, M McCann, Sixmilecross 420k £1320; 445k £1350, J McCrossan, Leglands 480k £1450; 650k £1750 and R T Sproule, Strabane 440k £1300; 380k £1160.
Fat cows
B Carolan, Spamount 740k £246; 750k £238; 600k £230, B Coyle, Mullaslin 680k £240, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 660k £239, M Brogan, Glenhull 700k £233, G Corcoran, Arvalee 580k £205 and J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 620k £202.
Friesian cows
K Warnock, Trillick 540k £183, D Scott, Omagh 690k £180, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 550k £171, D Armstrong, Gortaclare 820k £168; 740k £157 and C Elkin, Omagh 710k £167; 610k £166.
Weanlings
P McMenamin, Envagh £1010 and £800 Charolais bulls, Hugh McQuaid, Dromore £1070 and £1000 Charolais heifers, S McGreead, Trillick £1020 Limousin heifer, Ian Martin, Fintona £1000; £950 and £890 Fleckvieh heifers, M McCann, Sixmilecross £880 Simmental heifer, T R Smith, Castlederg £770 and £700 Fleckvieh heifers, Rory McElroy, Omagh £690 (6) Aberdeen Angus bulls and O Mitchell, Eskra £670 and £660 Hereford bulls.
Dropped calves
R S Crawford, Fintona £565 Limousin bull, T Stevenson, Kesh £535 and £450 Hereford bulls, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £480 Belgian Blue bull; £420 Belgian Blue heifer, S Johnston, Fintona £490 Charolais heifer, P McGee, Augher, £465 and £445 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £370 Aberdeen Angus heifers, William Gamble, Donemana £495 Limousin bull, D McFarland, Beragh £450 Hereford bull and K Knox, Lisnarick £400 Belgian Blue heifer.