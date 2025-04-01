Derry’s Acorn Farm’s New Gate Lodge Garden is officially opened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring has certainly sprung in the new Acorn Farm Gate Lodge Garden located at the St Columb’s Park Gate Lodge which was officially opened today by the Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

The new garden is part of the ambitious Acorn Farm Project, a partnership project supported by funding from The National Lottery Community Fund’s, Climate Action Fund and the UK government.

Mayor Barr was joined by pupils from St Anne’s Primary School in Derry. The pupils from St Anne’s had the opportunity to learn about the importance of seed planting and growing cycle and taste the benefits of the freshly harvested food.

The new space has been created to connect local communities, families, households and food producers with sustainable food practices, healthy eating and climate-friendly learning. It will help facilitate elements of the Acorn Farm wider engagement programme through events, workshops and guided visits.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr, Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland chair, National Lottery Community Fund and Shauna Kelpie, Acorn Farm Project manager, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland along with pupils from St Anne's Primary School, Derry Acorn Farm Partnership Team which includes, Derry City and Strabane District Council, The Conservation Volunteers, Community Garden Support, Developing Healthy Communities and Natural World Products

The Acorn Farm project is delivered by a partnership team consisting of Derry City and Strabane District Council, The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, The Conservation Volunteers, Developing Healthy Communities and Community Garden Support.

Officially opening the gardens, Mayor Barr said they provided a beautiful learning space for all ages: “I am thrilled to be here today and to see the next stage in the development of the Acorn Farm project. There is a fantastic array of produce already being grown, and local people can draw on the expertise from local horticulturists and other experienced growers. Congratulations to everyone involved in realising this wonderful new green space.”

Paul Sweeney, Northern Ireland chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I am delighted to be at the Gate Lodge Gardens today for the official opening and to see the progress made so far in the Acorn Farm Project, which has been supported by over £2 million of National Lottery funding.

“A priority of The National Lottery Community Fund’s strategy to 2030 is to support communities to be environmentally sustainable. Innovative and ambitious projects like Acorn Farm are a fantastic example of our funding being put into action by communities, by creating a movement and helping develop more sustainable and responsible ways of sourcing and producing food.

“Well done to everyone involved in developing this community hub which will boost mental health, encourage physical activity and build stronger community connections.”