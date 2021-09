Drop calves selling to £600 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £600 for Blonde d’Aquitaine bull calf for a Armagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £970 for a 366k Limousin bullock from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1240 for 970k Holstein.

Cows and calf topped £1110.

Heifers topped 594k £1280 Limousin.

Bullock’s topped at £1600 for 656k Limousin,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Armagh farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine at £600, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £490, Limousin at £415, Ballyward farmer Angus at £400, Burren farmer Belgian Blue at £375, Belgian Blue at £360, Clough farmer Limousin £305, Mayobridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine £290, Dromara farmer Hereford at £290 and Seaforde farmer Limousin at £290.

Heifer calves

Clough farmer Simmental at £350, Mayobridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine at £290, Dromara farmer Hereford at £260, Mayobridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine at £230, Burren farmer Belgian Blue at £230, Clough farmer Simmental at £210, Simmental at £200, Mayobridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine at £200, Blonde d’Aquitaine at £190 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £185.

Weanling male calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin 366k at £970 (265ppk), Limousin 342k at £900 (264ppk), Dromore farmer Angus 388k at £920 (237ppk), Dromara farmer Limousin 312k at £715 (230ppk), Castlewellan farmer Angus 350k at £760 (217ppk), Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 222k at £465 (210ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 366k at £970, Dromore farmer Angus 388k at £920, Ballyward farmer Limousin 332k at £900, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 442k at £850, Belgian Blue 410k at £820, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh 422k at £820, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 418k at £790, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 384k at £780, Katesbridge farmer Fleckvieh 416k at £770 and Kilkeel farmer Angus 384k at £770.

Weanling heifer calves

Newcastle farmer Charolais 368k at £930 (253ppk), Annaclone farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 262k at £650 (249ppk), Charolais 332k at £820 (247ppk), Newcastle farmer Charolais 330k at £800 (243ppk), Annaclone farmer Charolais 382k at £910 (239ppk), Newcastle farmer Charolais 368k at £930, Annaclone farmer Charolais 382k at £910, Poyntzpass farmer Charolais 414k at £840, Waringtown farmer Hereford 442k at £830, Annaclone farmer Charolais 332k at £820, Newcastle farmer Charolais 330k at £800, Waringtown farmer Hereford 432k at £780, Armagh farmer Simmental 324k at £770, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 336k at £680 and Annaclone farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 262k at £650.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan farmer Holstein 970k at £1240, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 786k at £1230, Dromore farmer Friesian 632k at £890 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 616k at £800.

Cows and calves

Banbridge farmer Charolais cow £1110.

Store heifers

Armagh farmer Limousin 314k at £790 (252ppk), Kilkeel farmer Limousin 480k at £1120 (234ppk), Hilltown farmer Limousin 366k at £850 (233ppk), Armagh farmer Charolais 380k at £880 (232ppk), Donaghcloney farmer Charolais 520k at £1180 (227ppk), Kilkeel farmer Limousin 518k at £1170 (226ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 594k at £1280, Limousin 564k at £1250, Dromara farmer Limousin 564k at £1200, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 590k at £1190, Donaghcloney farmer Charolais 520k at £1180, Dromara farmer Limousin 580k at £1180, Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 568k at £1180, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 518k at £1170, Dromara farmer Limousin 544k at £1160 and Donaghcloney farmer Aubrac 544k at £1160.

Bullocks

Banbridge farmer Charolais 442k at £1220 (276ppk), Simmental 454k at £1220 (269ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 424k at £1130 (267ppk), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 458k at £1220 (266ppk), Banbridge farmer Charolais 462k at £1200 (260ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 492k at £1210 (246ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 656k at £1600 (244ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 656k at £1600, Limousin 692k at £1550, Simmental 644k at £1510, Limousin 698k at £1450, Newry farmer Angus 680k at £1380, Ballyward farmer Limousin 604k at £1340, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 538k at £1300, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 592k at £1270, Charolais 568k at £1270, Dromara farmer Simmental 562k at £1250 and Banbridge farmer Charolais 462k at £1200.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.60 a kilo for 12.7kg at £71.

Fat ewes topped at £139 for a Texel ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £125 mark this week with plainer ewes from £105 to £120 each.

Light lambs

Kilkeel farmer 12.7k at £71, 15.3 at £85.50, Ballyward farmer: 14.7k at £80 and Downpatrick farmer: 16.2k at £86.50.

Spring lambs

Ballymartin farmer 31k at £117, 36k at £115, Ballyward farmer 25.4k at £112, Clough farmer 25k at £110, Rostrevor farmer 31k at £110, Castlewellan farmer 25.5k at £109, Katesbridge farmer 25.8k at £108, Downpatrick farmer 27k at £108, Banbridge farmer 27.8k at £107.50 and Dungannon farmer 26k at £107.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer: £139, Closkelt farmer: £134, Killyleagh farmer: £134, Banbridge farmer: £126, Rathfriland farmer: £125, Newry farmer: £124, Banbridge farmer: £123, Annaclone farmer £122, Armagh farmer £119 and Rathfriland farmer £116.

Fat rams

Ballynahinch farmer £140, £140, £131, Ballyward farmer £114 and Hilltown farmer £107.

Breeding ewes

£148, £135, £134 and £130.

Breeding rams

£350, £300, £240 and £190.