Equines arrive at Barnsley College from Cannon Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley College is thrilled to introduce two miniature donkeys and two Shetland ponies from Cannon Hall at its Wigfield Farm campus.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among them is Casper, a palomino Shetland colt who was born on-screen during Channel 5’s Christmas on the Farm, where he was originally known as French.

Joining him are Finnian, a Shetland pony, and Flower and Platinum, both miniature donkeys. They will all be housed at the College’s dedicated land-based facility, providing students with valuable hands-on experience in equine care, stable management, and animal behavior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Nicholson, best known as Farmer Rob, a series regular on Channel 5’s Springtime on the Farm, said: “It’s a wonderful new home for them, and it's fantastic that they're moving just down the road to a place where young people are so enthusiastic about looking after them.

Farmers Rob Nicholson and Ruth Burgess with Animal Care and Management T Level students with Platinum, Flower, Casper and Finnian

“They're going to have a great life in a great home, which makes us incredibly happy. We couldn't be happier that they're coming to Barnsley – especially to Barnsley College, where I had the privilege of studying in 1984.”

The new arrivals will enrich the learning experience for students in animal management courses, including the newly introduced animal care and management T Level, now in its first year.

Liz Squires, programme and farm manager at Wigfield Farm, added: “We are thrilled to welcome these wonderful animals to our facilities as it allows our students to engage with real-world animal care with more breeds, developing the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will now have the unique opportunity to work directly with the donkeys and ponies as part of their studies, preparing them for future careers in veterinary care, equine management, and related fields.”

For more information about Barnsley College’s Animal Management courses, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/animal or contact the Information Unit by emailing [email protected] or calling 01226 216 123.