Ewes and lambs selling to £280 at Gortin Mart

Damien Ferry £153, Trevor Turkington £147, J and H Foster £130,J Buchanan £130, John Young £129, William Rankin £126, Preston Farms £123, Brian Dooher £120, D Beattie £120Srephen Watt £120, Allan Speer £117, Preston Farms £116, H Sinnamon £117, £116, ,A Gillis £115, Alan Aiken £114, Neal Collins £114, Ronald Crawford £112, John Keenan £112,R Mowbray £112 , B O’Brien £112, J McCrea £111Ronald Crawford £111, Samuel Keatley £110, Henry Sinnamon £110, Thomas Watt £109, Adrian McKelvey £108, , A McKelvey £108, Preston Farms £106, Patrick McGirr £105, Robert Totten £105, D Moore £105, Nuala and Raymond Thom £105, J and H Foster £104, John Young £104,S McVey £103 Winston Taylor £102, Derek Beattie £102, J McKernan £100, R Muldoon £100, J McGuire £100, B Dooher £100, J Gourley £100, W Rankin £100, S Smith £100,D McKelvey £96, A Gillis £95, O Murphy £94 and D McKinley £93.

T Winters £149/18kg, G Rankin £138/27kg, R Mowbray £125/24kg, £117/24kg, A Liggett £124/20kg, D McAdoo £120/27kg, J McKernan £119/23kg, M Brennan £119/25kg, B Dooher £118/28kg, £117/22kg, H Sinnamon £117/24kg, L Duffy £117/23kg, L Black £117/22kg, S Watt £117/23kg, B Lynch £117/25kg, R Sproule £117, R Crawford £116.50/23kg, C Frazer £116.50/22kg, G Blair £116.50/22kg, B Dunlop £116.50/22kg, R Pollock £116.50/22kg, R McTeague £116/22kg, R McPhillimy £116/25kg, J Buchanan £116/25kg, N Collins £116/22kg, D McCullagh £116/23kg, J Young £115.50/23kg, J McCrea £115.50/23kg, R Kee £115/24kg, S Wilson £115/23kg, A Condy £115/22kg, A Duncan £115/21kg, J Johnston £115/24kg, E Dallas £115/23kg, J Gallen £114.50/22kg, H Wilson £114/23kg, D Beattie £114/22kg, J Chambers £114/22kg, D Stewart £114/22kg and S Smith £114/22kg and J Foster £101/23kg.

Fat ewes £153 and ewes and lambs £280.