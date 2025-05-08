Ewes and lambs selling to £320 at Armoy Mart
Fat ewes sold to £248 in a super trade.
Ewes and lambs to £320.
Leading prices
Spring lambs
P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 24kgs £170. J and C McAlister, Cushendall, 22kgs £167. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23kgs £165. Ballycastle farmer, 22kgs £165. William Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £164. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 23kgs £163. A Armour, Dromara, 21kgs £159. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 24kgs £158. J Watt, Loughguile, 21kgs £157. Maurice Smyth, Armoy, 21kgs £157. M Donnelly, Ballycastle, 21kgs £145.
Hoggets
W Elliott, Ballycastle, 28kgs £151. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 23.5kgs £150. A Armour, Dromara, 29kgs £148. W Browne, Bushmills, 30kgs £145. R McVicker, Ballycastle, 28kgs £141. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £140. D Steele, Glenarm, 23kgs £137.
Breeding ewes
Ahoghill farmer, 2 ewes, 4 lambs, £320. D O’Neill, Ballycastle, 2 ewes, 2 lambs, £320. Portglenone farmer, 3 ewes, 6 lambs, £320, 4 ewes, 8 lambs, £305, 6 ewes, 8 lambs, £305.
Fat ewes
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £248. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £228. David Thompson, Bushmills, Texel, £210. B Mullan, Stranocum, Suffolk, £208. W Browne, Bushmills, Suffolk, £206. William McAuley, Cushendall, Cheviots, £198. Sam Creith, Mosside, Crossbreds £198. Pat McAtamney, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £198. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £192. A Armour, Dromara, Dorsets, £190. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Texel, £188. J McFerran, Glarryford, Dorsets, £218. Alistair Stevenson, Armoy, Texel, £182.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
