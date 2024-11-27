Excellent entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, suckler outfits sold to £1740

An excellent entry of cattle came under the hammer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 26th November resulting in a good steady demand with a complete clearance of all stock on offer.

This week suckler outfits sold to £1740 for aged cow with heifer calf.

Male weanlings sold to £1390 for a 415kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (£335) a 390kg Limousin sold to £1300 (£333) with a 340kg Charolais to £1240 (£365) smaller males sold to £1000 for a 260kg Limousin (£385) and selling to a high of £408 per 100kg for a 255kg Limousin to £1040.

Weanling heifers sold to £1340 for a 415kg Aubrac (£323) a 400kg Charolais sold to £1180 (£295) a 330kg Limousin made £1110 (£336) with a 280kg Charolais to £1070 (£382) and a 230kg Limousin to £870 (£378).

Farming Life livestock markets

Leading prices as follows

Store and weanling males

Rosslea producer 415kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1390 (£335) Lisbellaw producer 390kg Limousin to £1300 (£333) and 335kg Limousin to £1060 (£316) Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £1290 (£339) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £1240 (£365) and 350kg Charolais to £1200 (£343) Fivemiletown producer 345kg Charolais to £1180 (£342) Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £1180. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1180 (£328) 280kg Charolais to £950 (£339) 270kg Limousin to £930 (£344) 235kg Charolais to £890 (£379) 270kg Simmental to £880 (£326) 290kg Limousin to £880 (£303) 280kg Charolais to £850 (£304) and 260kg Limousin to £760 (£292) Fivemiletown producer 360kg Limousin to £1080 (£300) and 290kg Charolais to £840 (£311) Blaney producer 255kg Limousin to £1040 (£408) and 260kg Limousin to £1000 (£385) Rosslea producer 370kg Simmental to £1030. Maguiresbridge producer 400kg Simmental to £990. Magheraveely producer 230kg Limousin to £860 (£374) Lisnaskea producer 240kg Charolais to £810 (£338) Derrylin producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 (£304) and 240kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £780 (£325) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £730 and 200kg Belted Galloway to £560. Lisnaskea producer 235kg Limousin to £730 (£311) 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 240kg Montbeliarde to £570, 215kg Aberdeen Angus to £560 and 230kg Friesian to £540. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £730, 230kg Limousins to £620 x 2, 200kg Limousins to £590 x 2, 200kg Belted Galloway to £560, 195kg Simmental to £550, 200kg Limousin to £550 and 200kg Belted Galloway to £540 x 2.

Store and weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 415kg Aubrac to £1340 (£323) and 475kg Aubrac to £1200 (£253)Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £1190 (£259) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £1180 (£295) and 400kg Charolais to £1130 (£283) Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) Lisbellaw producer 330kg Limousin to £1110 (£336) 350kg Limousin to £1020 (£291) 325kg Limousin to £940 (£289) and 310kg Limousin to £900 (£290) Brookeborough producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080, 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. Maguiresbridge producer 280kg Charolais to £1070 (£382) 280kg Charolais to £800 and 280kg Belgian Blue to £640. Lisnaskea producer 325kg Charolais to £1050 (£323) 290kg Charolais to £1000 (£345) and 290kg Charolais to £840 (£290) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £1000. Knockaraven producer 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £980, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £880 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Magheraveely producer 280kg Limousin to £880 (£314) and 250kg Limousin to £770 (£308) Blaney producer 230kg Limousin to £870 (£378) Derrylin producer 255kg Charolais to £780 (£325) Derrylin producer 220kg Limousin to £740 (£336) 310kg Limousin to £720, 210kg Limousin to £630 (£300) and 215kg Aberdeen Angus to £580. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Simmental to £540, 235kg Limousin to £500 and 135kg Limousin to £420. Lisnaskea producer aged cow with heifer calf to £1740.

Lots more stock required to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.