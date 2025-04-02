Excellent entry of sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes to £265
Hoggets sold to £180.
Ewes sold to £265.
Hoggets - Downpatrick 12 Texel 28kg £180, Downpatrick 30 Texel 30kg £177, Downpatrick 18 Charollais 26kg £172, Comber Texel 25kg £170, Ballygowan 19 Texel 25kg £169, Dromara 31 Texel 26kg £169, Millisle 24 Texel/Suffolk 26kg £169, Lisburn 25 Texel 27kg £168.50, Millisle 36 Suffolk 28kg £168.50, Ballynahinch 15 Suffolk 25kg £168, Dromara 25 Texel 26kg £168, Comber 15 Texel 26kg £168, Downpatrick 19 Suffolk 28kg £168, Clough 17 Suffolk 30kg £168, Dromara 25 Texel 26kg £167, Killough 44 Texel/Suffolk 27kg £167, Newtownards 21 Suffolk 27kg £167, Comber 26 Texel 24kg £166.50, Newtownards 21 Texel 26kg £166, Killyleagh 39 Texel/Suffolk 27kg £166, Ballynahinch 41 Texel/Suffolk 28kg £166, Downpatrick 16 28kg £166, Dromara 3 Dorset 24kg £164, Killyleagh 5 Suffolk 26kg £164, Downpatrick 22 Suffolk 25kg £161, Castlewellan 16 30kg £161, Newtownards 14 Texel 23kg £160, Downpatrick 11 Suffolk 25kg £160, Saintfield 10 Texel 23kg £159, Downpatrick 16 Texel 23kg £158, Downpatrick 15 Texel 21kg £145 and Portaferry 40 Suffolk 21kg £143.50.
Ewes - Lisburn 3 Texel £265, Newtownards 3 Texel £226, Millisle 2 Charollais £218, Newtownards 3 Texel £217, Kircubbin 7 Texel £215, Downpatrick 7 Texel £214, Millisle 5 Suffolk £208, Saintfield 5 Suffolk £202, Carryduff 3 Texel £195, Downpatrick 5 Suffolk £192, Comber 4 Texel £190, Lisburn 7 Suffolk £186, Comber 6 Suffolk £185, Killyleagh 4 Charollais £183, Downpatrick 3 Suffolk £180 and Newtownards 7 Suffolk £171.
