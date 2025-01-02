Excellent prices at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £1830
Bullocks
M Cassidy, Lettercarn 415k £1500; 450k £1580; 435k £1480; 520k £1650, N Donaghy, Loughmacrory 425k £1560; 415k £1450; 480k £1630; 385k £1550, R Rea, Omagh 530k £1600; 545k £1630, J McBeth, Artigarvan 575k £1680; 415k £1300, W Buchannon, Killyclooney 655k £1900; 700k £1980, S Murray, Fintona 680k £1960 and D Murray, Fintona 590k £1690.
Heifers
Galbally farmer 570k £1830 and £1760, J McAleer, Dromore 575k £1810, M Toner, Sixmilecross 505k £1500, P Slane, Carrickmore 660k £1940; 635k £1870, S M Patterson, Brackey 500k £1590; 475k £1430, I Crozier, Dromore 480k £1430 and J Sproule, Dromore 380k £1210.
Fat cows
Ligford farmer 515k £261, C Bogle, Lettercarn 750k £253, W J Boyd, Kesh 580k £224; 640k £219 and P McMenamin, Envagh 665k £210.
Friesian Cows
R E Johnston, Tempo 535k £204 and J and S Bogle, Castlederg 725k £174.
Dropped calves
C McFarland, Beragh £515 Belgian Blue bull, I Hoey, Enniskillen £500 Aberdeen Angus bull; £445 Aberdeen Angus heifer, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £500 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; £450 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer, K A Alcorn, Omagh £480 and £470 Belgian Blue bulls, R Crosbie, Mountjoy £465 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Henderson, Trillick £440 Hereford bull, R S Crawford, Fintona £430 Limousin bull and N Hutchinson, Trillick £390 and £380 Charolais heifers.
Weanlings
W P McKane, Newtownstewart £910 Charolais bull, T Johnston, Killadeas £800 Simmental bull and S Murray, Fintona £685 Aberdeen Angus bull.
