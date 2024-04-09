Excellent prices for sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to up to £280
Another full yard of sheep sold to great demand.
Fat ewes up to £280 and ewes and lambs £305
Lambs
A McKelvey £200/31kg D Fleming £196/30kg D Baxter £196/36kg F McEldowney £196/36kg N McIlwaine £192/38kg T Fyffe £190/36kg P McCullagh £187/27.5kg D Fleming £186/28.kg B Mullen £186/32kg C Nugent £186/29kg T Blair £184/26kg G King £180/30.5kg M McGirr £179/27.5kg T Smith £178/34kg £154/26kg E Conway £176/31kg D Farrell £174/31kg R Smyth £172/30kg £145/20kg S Molloy £168/24kg McFarland £166/26kg R McTeague £165/25kg S Allen £160/22kg F McEldowney £160/25kg S Nesbitt £159/22kg D Gormley £159/27kg £149/25kg £138/23.5kg S Kelly £158/25kg S McGurk £157/25kg P Murray £156/24kg S Molloy £155/24kg A Gillis £148/24kg B Ward £143.50/23kg G Hawkes £141/21.5kg KIng Farms £140/21kg M McGurk £138/22.5kg J Causey £136/22.5kg T Scott £135/22.5kg and P Murray £133/22.5kg £129/20.5kg.
Fat ewes
McFarland £280 £192 W McElmurray £252 £224 £170 E Loughran £244 R Pollock £220 £194 Cookstown Farms £218 S Nesbitt £208 N Daly £200 P McCullagh £200 S Mawhinney £198 D Hempton £196 C Boyd £194 B McIlwaine £195 J McHugh £190 R Pollock £190 L hamilton £188 P O'Kane £188 N McIlwaine £184 £178 £170 R McTeague £184 G Gibson £176 E Conway £174 D Hempton £172 G King £170 S Brogan £170 S Allen £168 N kee £166 B McElhone £162 J O'Kane £162 and P Kelly £160.
Ewes and lambs
N McEldowney £305 S Porter £250 £230 £200 £215 £195 R Robinson £250 £213 £210 £190 J Ferris £240 £195 A Hempton £230 A Buchanan £220 W McGrath £200 and J Netherty £195.