Farmers Market showcases award-winning producers

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council will host its Hillsborough Farmers Market series through August, September and October on The Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort, with the very best local, seasonal and artisan food on offer as well as a horticultural and craft offering. Pictured at the launch of the market series are (l-r) Victoria Allen, Potters Hill Plants; Aaron Heasley, Moon Gelato; Hannah & Shane Donaldson, Spontaneous Deuce and Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Development Committee Chair.

The three farmers’ markets will take place along The Dark Walk in the historic village of Hillsborough from 10am to 3pm on the last Saturday of August, September and October.

Hillsborough Farmers’ Market on Saturday, 28th August will be one of the first major food and drink events in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s 2021 events calendar. It is fitting this impressive artisan market is returning to Hillsborough, following the announcement the village is to receive Royal Status. The quality of local produce is a testament to the village and the wider council area.

Visitors can expect a diverse range of seasonal produce and horticulture, as well as a carefully considered selection of designer craft and sustainable living products from producers and vendors from across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the first Hillsborough Farmers’ Market of the year, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Development Committee Chair said: “After a tough 18 months for businesses throughout the council area, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the return of our series of Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets. We expect there to be a high level of interest from families and friends alike who are searching for both a great end-of-summer day out browsing the market stalls whilst taking in the stunning surroundings of Hillsborough.

“Marketgoers can expect a line-up of local food producers, craft and sustainable living products that will not disappoint by any means, with offerings including speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, award-winning charcuterie, preserves, chutneys and pickles, Irish Artisan Cheeses, fresh bread, cakes, gelato, plants and much more.

“I am delighted the market will also showcase a range of new producers and horticultural offerings at this year’s market series. These will include a selection of artisan sourdough breads and viennoiserie from local makers Spontaneous Deuce, a wild array of herbaceous perennials and grasses from independent plant nursery Potters Hill Plants and locally produced and naturally flavoured mouth-watering gelato from Aaron at Moon Gelato – to name just a few.”

This year’s event will be managed with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place. The open-air market will extend its reach into the grounds of the historic Fort to allow for increased space for social distancing.

A selection of popular artisan producers many of whom have become very well-known at the markets will make their return in 2021, including local meat producers Buchanan’s Farm Shop and Ballyriff Buffalo. Castlescreen Farm will also be present at the August market to showcase their award-winning vegetable roll and burgers, steaks and joints from their ‘Pasture for Life’ status farmed Dexter beef herd.

Other returning artisan and street food favourites will include Deli Muru, Ispini Charcuterie, Indie Fude’s artisan Irish cheese stall, Tom & Ollie and Cavanagh Eggs, as well as coffee and street food specialists The Fancy Fox and The Hatch.