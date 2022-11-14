In the fatstock ring 320 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2046.80 for an 860kg Ch. to £238 for a Beragh producer this was followed by an 820kg Lim. to £1869.60 at £228 per 100kg for an Enniskillen producer.

Cow Heifers sold to £1680 for a 700kg B/B. at £240 for a local producer this was followed by a 680kg Ch. to £1564 at £230 per 100kg for a Sixmilecross producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £164 for a 790kg to £1295.60.

Fat Bulls sold to £2072 for a 1120kg Ch. to £185 with Hol.

Bulls to £1953.60 for a 1110kg to £176.

Others sold to a top of £197 per 100kg for a 920kg Lim. to £1812.40.

Fat Steers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 700kg Ch. to £1722.

Fat Heifers sold to £238 for a 680kg Lim. to £1618.40.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £1990 for a 750kg Ch. (£265) and selling to £270 per 100kg for a 710kg Ch. to £1920.

Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 590kg Lim. (£271) selling to £275 per 100kg for a 570kg Lim. to £1570. 24

Friesian Steers averaged 580kg to £196 per 100kg selling to a top of £221 per 100kg for a 665kg to £1470.

Med weights sold to £1400 for a 500kg Ch. (£280).

Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 385kg Ch. (£283).

Heavy Heifers sold to £1760 for a 690kg Ch. (£255).

Heavy Friesians sold to £241 per 100kg for a 655kg to £1580. Forward lots sold to £1390 for a 585kg Lim. (£237).

Med Weights sold to £1170 for a 470kg Lim. Smaller sorts sold to £940 for a 390kg Daq.

Weanling Steers and Bulls sold to £1100 for a 430kg Ch. to £290 per 100kg for a 310kg Lim. to £900.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1090 for a 510kg Ch. to £289 per 100kg for a 280kg Ch. to £810.

Breeding Bulls sold to £1840 for Hereford and £1600 for S/Horn.

Dairy Cows sold to £3300, £2980, and £2860.

Suckler Cows and Calves sold to £2280 and £2100.

Incalf Cows and Heifers sold to £1500.

Young Bull Calves sold to £550 for AA.

Heifer Calves sold to £555 for Ch. Male Lumps sold to £920 for Ch. and £900 for Lim.

Female Lumps sold to £655 for Ch.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Local producer 700kg B/B. to £240 (£1680) Beragh producer 860kg Ch. to £238 (£2046.80 ) Kilkeel producer 790kg Lim. to £233 (£1840.70) Sixmilecross producer 680kg Ch. to £230 (£1564) and 650kg Ch. to £218 (£1417) Portadown producer 680kg Lim. to £230 (£1564) Augher producer 660kg Lim. to £229 (£1511.40) Enniskillen producer 820kg Lim. to £228 (£1869.60) Carnlough producer 630kg B/B. to £223 (£1404.90) Adboe producer 560kg Ch. to £221 (£1237.60) Fivemiletown producer 760kg Ch. to £219 (£1664.60) and 500kg Lim. to £217 (£1085) Aghalee producer 710kg Lim. to £219 (£1554.90) Crumlin producer 720kg Sim. to £218 (£1569.60 ) Dungannon producer 680kg Lim. to 3218 (£1482.40) Augher producer 630kg Her. to £217 (£1367.10) Castlederg producer 690kg Lim. to £216 (£1490.40) Cookstown producer 660kg Lim. to £214 (£1412.40) Augher producer 750kg Ch. to £212 (£1590 and 730kg Ch. To £216 (£1547.60).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £214 per 100kg.

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £156 to £184 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1295.60 for a 790kg to £164 others sold from £152 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £114 to £138 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £80 to £111 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Derrylin producer 920kg Lim. to £197 (£1812.40) Carrickmore producer 1120kg Ch. to £185 (£2072) Donaghmore producer 1010kg Ch. to £184 (£1858.40) Aghalee producer 890kg Lim. to £184 (£1637.60) Keady producer 970kg Ch. to £184 (£1784.80) Tempo producer 810kg Lim. to £181 (£1466.10) Rosslea producer 860kg Ch. to £180 (£1548) Aughnacloy producer 1090kg AA. to £179 (£1951.10) Newtownstewart producer 1110kg Hol. to £176 (£1953.60) Fivemiletown producer 850kg Ch. to £176 (£1496) Cookstown producer 970kg Ch. to £175 (£1699.50) Crumlin producer 880kg Sim. To £160 (£1408).

Fat steers

Char Steers sold to £246 per 100kg for 700kg (£1722) Lim Steers sold to £230 for 760kg (£1748) AA Steers sold to £228 for 710kg to £1618.80) Her. Steers sold to £212 per 100kg for 690kg to £1462.80) Sim Steers sold to £210 per 100kg for 630kg (£1323) Fkv. Steers sold to £188 for 910kg to £1710.80) Hol. Steers sold to £181 for 660kg (1194.60).

Fat heifers

Lim Heifers sold to £238 for 680kg (£1618.40) Char. Heifers sold to £235 for 670kg (£1574.50) Sim. Heifers sold to £206 for 580kg (£1194.80) AA. Heifers sold to £204 for 660kg (£1346.40). Friesian Heifers sold to £184 for 610kg (£1122.40).

Store bullocks (170 lots)

A smaller entry this week sold to a very strong demand with Heavy lots selling to £1990 for a 750kg Ch. (£265) and selling to £281 per 100kg for a 615kg Lim. to £1720 and £270 per 100kg for a 710kg Ch. to £1920 other quality lots sold from £246 to £269 per 100kg Forward Lots sold to £1600 for a 590kg Lim. (£271) and selling to £275 per 100kg for a 570kg Ch. to £1570 and a 505kg Lim. to £1390. A batch of 24 Friesian Steers averaged 580kg to £196 per 100kg and selling to £221 per 100kg for a 665kg to £1470.

Sample prices

Benburb producer 750kg Ch. to £1990 (£265) 710kg Ch. to £1920 (£270) 705kg Lim. to £1870 (£265) 750kg Ch. to £1850 (£246) 680kg Lim. to £1820 (£267) 695kg Ch. to £1780 (£256) and 690kg Ch. to £1750 (£253) Armagh producer 750kg Ch. to £1940 (£258) 745kg Lim. to £1910 (£256) 690kg Ch. to £1780 (£258) 660kg Lim. to £1750 (£265) 695kg Lim. to £1740 (£250) and 615kg Lim. to £1730 (£281) J McAree Killylea 725kg Ch. to £1950 (£269) and 730kg B/B. to £1920 (£263) Dungannon producer 680kg Ch. to £1810 (£266) 700kg Lim. to £1770 (£253) 685kg Lim. to £1770 (£258) and 650kg Ch. to £1720 (£264) J Keys Clogher 645kg Ch. to £1740 (£269) J W H Farm Ltd Newtownstewart presented a batch of 24 Friesian Steers to Ave, 580kg to £196 per 100kg and selling to £1470 for a 665kg (£221) £1460 for 720kg (£202) 650kg to £1340 (£206) 660kg to £1330 (£201) Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 590kg Lim. (£271) for P Barrett Dromore Co. Down. S Oliver Armagh 570kg Ch. to £1570 (£275) 570kg Lim. to £1560 (£273) and 550kg Ch. to £1480 (£269) C Conway Greencastle 580kg Ch. to £1540 (£265) K McCrory Sixmilecross 505kg Lim. to £1390 (£275)

Med weights stores 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots in this section selling to £1400 for a 500kg Ch. (£180 ) a 405kg Ch. made £1170 (£289) with a 435kg Lim. to £1230 £282 per 100kg.

Sample prices: J McStay Lurgan 500kg Ch. to £1400 (£280) 470kg Ch. to £1320 (£281) 435kg Lim. to £1230 (£282) 465kg Lim. to £1130 (£243) and 465kg Lim. to £1020 (£219) P O'Neill Beragh 485kg Lim. to £1260 (£260) 425kg Lim. to £1070 (£251) and 420kg Ch. to £1040 (£247) P F Breen Trillick 455kg Lim. to £1190 (£261) 440kg Ch. to £1190 (£270) and 470kg Ch. to £1190 (£253) C Mc Combe Clogher 405kg Ch. to £1170 (£289) 430kg Ch. to £1110 (£258) and 405kg Ch. to £1060 (£261) J Hagan Clogher 500kg AA. to £1150 (£230) R Watson Augher 450kg AA. to £1090 (£242) and 455kg Lim. to £1040 (£228)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

M E McCormack Aughnacloy 385kg Ch. to £1090 (£283) T J Donnelly Pomeroy 325kg Sim. to £690. Wm Vogan Killylea 300kg Fkv. to £440 and 330kg Fries to £340.

Store heifers (100 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1760 for a 690kg Ch. (£255) Heavy Fries lots sold from £221 to £241 per 100kg for a 655kg to £1580 with other quality lots selling from £223 to £253 per 100kg forward lots sold to £1390 for a 585kg Lim. (£237).

Sample prices: Stewartstown producer 690kg Ch. to £1760 (£255) R Martin Portadown 670kg Ch. to £1640 (£244) 615kg Lim. to £1500 (£244) 615kg Ch. to £1380 (£224) and 605kg Ch. to £1380 (£228) P A and H Richardson Dungannon 655kg Fries. To £1580 (£241) Derrylin producer 625kg Lim. to £1580 (£253) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 665kg Ch. to £1550 (£233) 665kg Ch. to £1530 (£230) 635kg Ch. to £1520 (£239) twice, 635kg Ch. to £1430 (£225) 625kg Ch. to £1410 (£225) 635kg Lim. to £1410 (£222) 610kg Ch. to £1360 (£223) and 590kg Ch. to £340 (£227) J W H Farm Ltd. Newtownstewart 665kg Fries. To £1470 (£221) M/S E and A Morrison Magiuiresbridge 615kg Ch. to £1360 (£221) Forward lots sold to £1390 for a 585kg Lim. to £1390 (£237) and 560kg Ch. to £1340 (£239) for R Martin Portadown. B Graham Enniskillen 570kg B/B. to £1300 (£228) Derrylin producer 530kg AA. to £1230 (£232)

Med weights stores 405kg to 500kg

L Donnelly Dungannon 470kg Lim. to £1170 (£249) 460kg Lim. to £1110 (£241) 470kg Lim. to £1090 (£232) 425kg Lim. to £1050 (£247) and 455kg Lim. to £1040 (£228) H Macauley Ballyclare 475kg Lim. to £1160 (£244) Derrylin producer 485kg Lim. to £1160 (£239) 500kg AA. to £1100 (£220) 475kg Lim. to £1040 (£219) and 475kg AA. to £1030. P F Breen Trillick 475kg Lim. to £1090 (£229) P Hughes Augher 490kg Ch. to £1040, 405kg Ch. to £930, and 425kg Ch. to £910. P J Mallon Moy 475kg Daq. to £1040, 495kg Ch. to £1030, 420kg Daq. to £880, and 430kg Daq. to £880. C Williamson Glenavy 475kg AA. to £1020 and 455kh Shb. to £1000.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

P J Mallon Moy 390kg Daq. to £940, 375kg Daq. to £860, and 340kg Sim. to £730. C Williamson Glenavy 375kg Lim. to £860, 395kg B/B. to £800, 380kg Lim. to £750, 370kg Ch. to £700, 355kg B/B. to £600, 330kg B/B. to £590, and 310kg Spk. to £550. B Marlow Seskinore 385kg Sim. to £700. M and H Thom Cookstown 365kg AA. to £650, 380kg AA. to £640, 370kg AA. to £540 and 350kg AA. to £540. J Patton Augher 385kg Her. to £640360kg Her. to £590and 330kg Hi. to £500. D McCall Armagh 370kg Her. to £630. T J Donnelly Pomeroy 385kg Her. to £580.

Weanlings

A steady trade in this section with Steers and Bulls selling to £1100 for a 430kg Ch. (£256) with a 420kg Lim. to £970 (£231) for J Mullan Dungannon R McConnell Clogher 415kg Ch. to £990. K McCrory Sixmilecross 395kg Lim. to £950. J J Hagan Pomeroy 365kg Ch. to £940 and 330kg Ch. to £940. S Oliver Armagh 385kg Lim. to £930. E McGrath Dromore 410kg Ch. to £920 and 435kg Ch. to £910. J Crawford Augher 310kg Lim. to £900 (£290) and 330kg Lim. to £790. P McConnell Clogher 360kgCh. to £900. I Campbell Ardboe 425kg Lim. to £850. J McCarragher Tynan 400kg Sim. to £840 and 340kg Lim. to £800. M and W Davis Castlederg 320kg Lim. to £830. I Jordan Dundrod 420kg Her. to £810 and 390kg Her. to £790. S McCaffery Trillick 300kg Lim. to £800 and 350kg Lim. to £800.

Weanling heifers

Heavy lots sold to £1090 for a 510kg Ch. and a 460kg Daq. to £1070 for I Campbell Ardboe. J Mullan Dungannon 415kg Ch. to £1000 345kg Ch. to £790, and 325kg Lim. to £780. K Stewart Aughnacloy 465kg Lim. to £930, 380kg Lim. to £880, 340kg Ch. to £840, and 300kg Ch. to £690. M Creighton Roslea 310kg Lim. to £860. H Scott Maguiresbridge 435kg AA. to £860, 430kg AA. to £760, 355kg AA. to £600 and 335kg AA. to £590. J J Hagan Pomeroy 280kg Ch. to £810 (£289) and 290kg Ch. to £720. Derrygonnelly producer 395kg Ch. to £780 and 345kg Ch. to £710. P J McCaffery Fivemiletown 300kg Ch. to £750.

Dairy cows and heifers

A much larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling Calved Heifers to £3300, £2980, £2860, and £2350. Fintona producer £2850 for Calved Heifer. Omagh producer £2670, £1930, £1900, and £1800 for Calved Heifers. Fermanagh producer £2420, £2100, and £2050 for Calved Heifers. Fermanagh producer £2400 for Calved Heifer £1920 for Springing Heifer and £1850 for Calved Cow (2016) Carrickmore producer £2280 for Calved Heifer. Beragh producer £2100, £2020, £2000 and £1500 for Calved Heifers.

Breeding bulls

Cullyhanna producer Ped Reg Hereford (born 01.04.2020) to £1840 and Ped Reg. Shb. (born 04.05.2021) to £1600.

Suckler cows and calves

A brisk demand for quality lots with a local producer selling a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £2280, Heifer with Bull Calf to £2100 and Heifer with Bull Calf to £1820. Stewartstown producer £1900 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1320 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. Derrylin producer £1700, £1480, and £1360 for Heifers with Bull Calves and £1300 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Dungannon producer £1540 and £1420 for Heifers with Heifer Calves. Pomeroy producer £1410 for 2018 Cow with Heifer Calf. Fivemiletown producer £1380 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Other outfits sold from 1140. Incalf Cows and Heifers sold £1500 and £1410.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Another good entry sold to a keen demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £550 for an AA. and £520 Ch. to K Moore Augher. S Cox Kinawley £540 for Ch. R Totten Lisburn £405 for AA. I Jobb Fintona £370 for Lim. F Collins Lisnaskea 310 for B/B. T Cox Enniskillen £305 and £270 for B/Bs. P G McGee Augher 290, £255, and £250 X 2 for AAs. P Courtney Corranny £270 for Sim.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £555 and £405 for Chars and £400 for AA. J W A Ritchie Newtownbutler £465 for AA. R McCann Dungannon £445 for Ch. Johnston Farms Clogher £435 for Daq. R Liggett Clogher £420 for Lim. E Crawford Stewartstown £420 for B/B. P Courtney Corranny £330 for B/B. P G McGee Augher £305 and £300 for AAs. R J Bleakley Fivemiletown £250 for AA.

Reared male lumps

K Moore Augher £920 for B/B. £630 for Ch. £675 and £560 for Limms. G Mulholland Aghalee £900 and £760 for Limms. W and J Bryson Dundrod £770 for Ch. M McWilliams Seskinore 705 and £560 for Limms. Dungannon producer £640 for Lim. P Maguire Brookeborough £620 for Ch. R Liggeyy Clogher £600 for AA. A Abbott Lisburn 570 for Lim. W H Harkness Crumlin £570 for Lim. P McElgunn Lisnaskea £560 for Ch. B Ramsey Fivemiletown 555 for Ch.

Reared female lumps