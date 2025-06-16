Fat bulls selling to £3782 for a Aberdeen Angus at Clogher Mart
Heavier beef type stock would be easier.
In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £3097-20 for an 890kg Charolais to £348 per 100kg with a 830kg Limousin to £2805 at £338 per 100kg and a 700kg Limousin sold to £2324 at £332 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2669-60 for a 710kg Charolais to £376 per 100kg with a 620kg Belgian Blue to £2294 at £370 per 100kg and a 680kg Charolais sold to £2393-60 at £352 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1831-80 for a 710kg to £258 per 100kg with others selling from £245 to £255 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £3782 for a 1220 Aberdeen Angus to £310 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £2895-20 for a 770kg Charolais to £376 per 100kg with a 750kg Limousin to £2760 at £368 per 100kg.
Fat heifers sold to £1991 for a 550kg Charolais to £362 per 100kg with a 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2171 at £356 per 100kg.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2790 for an 815kg Stabiliser (£342) with an 820kg Charolais to £2760 (£337) and selling to £390 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £2300.
Forward steers sold to £2300 for a 580kg Charolais (£397) £2200 for a 505kg Charolais (£436) and a 520kg Charolais sold to £2200 (£423).
Med weight steers sold to £2220 for a 495kg Charolais (£448) with a 425kg Charolais to £2020 (£475).
Heavy heifers sold to £2750 for a 720kg Limousin (£382) with a 665kg Charolais to £2440 (£367).
Forward heifers sold to £2180 for a 585kg Limousin (£373) with a 575kg Limousin to £2160 (£376).
Med weight heifers sold to £1960 for a 500kg Charolais (£392) a 435kg Charolais sold to £1820 (£418) with a 405kg Limousin to £1640 (£405).
Smaller heifers under 400kg sold to £1680 for a 390kg Limousin (£431).
Weanling males sold to £2000 for a 480kg Limousin (£417) a 420kg Limousin sold to £1900 (£452) with a 365kg Limousin to £1690 (£463).
Weanling heifers sold to £1810 for a 450kg Charolais (£402) with a 345kg Charolais to £1700 (£493) a 315kg Limousin sold to £1580 (£502) and a 310kg Charolais sold to £1580 (£510).
Breeding bulls sold to £4280 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus with a pedigree registered Charolais. selling to £4000.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2700 and £2620.
Suckler outfits sold to £3980, £3820 and £3580.
Bull calves (under 4 weeks) sold to £1230 and £800 for Charolais.
Bull calves (4-8 weeks) sold to £1270 for Limousin £1260 and £1200 for Charolais heifer calves (under 4 weeks) sold to £760 for Charolais heifer calves (4-8 weeks) sold to £1230 and £850 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Ballygawley producer 710kg Limousin to £376 (£2669-60) Macken producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £370 (£2294) Dungannon producer 570kg Charolais to £358 (£2040-60) Crumlin producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £352 (£2041-60) Aughnacloy producer 680kg Charolais to £352 (£2393-60) Ballygawley producer 620kg Limousin to £350 (£2170) 680kg Limousin to £348 (£2366-40) 680kg Limousin to £340 (£2312) and 600kg Limousin to £330 (£1980) Lisnaskea producer 890kg Charolais to £348 (£3097-20) Rosslea producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £340 (£1870) Dungannon producer 600kg Limousin to £340 (£2040) Castlederg producer 830kg Limousin to £338 (£2805-40) Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £338 (£1926-60) Rosslea producer 590kg Limousin to £334 (£1970-60) and 490kg Limousin to £332 (£1626-80) Aughnacloy producer 700kg Limousin to £332 (£2324) Castlederg producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £332 (£1660) Dungannon producer 760kg Limousin to £330 (£2508) and Aughnacloy producer 580kg Shorthorn to £328 (£1902-40).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £318 to £326 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £300 to £315 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £328 to £376 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1831-80 for a 710kg to £258 with other fleshy Friesians selling from £245 to £255 per 100kg.
Plainer cows sold from £220 to £244 per 100kg.
Poorer type cows sold from £182 to £212 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Ballygawley producer 1220kg Aberdeen Angus to £310 (£3782) Kinawley producer 1080kg Aberdeen Angus to £310 (£3348) and Clogher producer 960kg Charolais to £278 (£2668-80).
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £362 per 100kg for a 550kg to (£1991) Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£2171) Limousin heifers sold to £348 per 100kg for a 660kg to (£2296-80) Holstein heifers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 510kg to (£1438-20) Friesian heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 450kg to (£1233) Shorthorn heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 540kg to (£1436-40) and Hereford heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 560kg to (£1467-20).
Fat steers
770kg Charolais sold to £376 per 100kg to (£2895-20) to £3459-20 per head for a 940kg to £368 per 100kg. Limousin steers sold to £368 per 100kg for a 750kg Limousin to (£2760) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £364 per 100kg for a 590kg to £2147-60) to £3188-60 per head for a 1070kg to £298 per 100kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £354 per 100kg for an 880kg to (£3115-20).
Store bullocks
Demand remains firm for all quality grazing stock with prices for heavier beef type cattle looking easier. a Dungannon producer sold an 815kg Stabiliser to £2790 (£342) a Fintona producer sold an 820kg Charolais to £2760 (£337) with a 600kg Charolais to £2340 (£390) and a 605kg Charolais sold to £2300 (£380) several others sold from £326 to £376 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £2300 for a 580kg Charolais (£397) with a 505kg Charolais to £2200 (£436) and a 520kg Charolais sold to £2200 (£423).
Others sold from £333 to £398 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M McCrossan Fintona 820kg Charolais to £2760 (£337) 800kg Charolais to £2680 (£335) 795kg Charolais to £2650 (£333) and 800kg Charolais to £2610 (£326) F O'Neill Dungannon 775kg Charolais to £2700 (£348) 800kg Charolais to £2660 (£367) 695kg Limousin to £2600 (£374) 665kg Limousin to £2500 (£376) 670kg Limousin to £2440 (£364) and 650kg Limousin to £2370 (£365) M O'Neill Dungannon 815kg Stabiliser to £2790 (£342) 770kg Stabiliser to £2700 (£348) 790kg Stabiliser to £2600 (£329) 730kg Charolais to £2540 (£348) 700kg Charolais to £2490 (£356) and 685kg Stabiliser to £2350 (£343) J G Campbell Moy 650kg Limousin to £2420 (£372) P N Hadden Ballygawley 600kg Charolais to £2340 (£390) and 605kg Charolais to £2300 (£380) and J R McAree Keady 635kg Limousin to £2300 (£362).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg sold to £2300 for a 580kg Charolais (£397) 570kg Charolais to £2270 (£398) 585kg Charolais to £2260 (£386) 570kg Charolais to £2210 (£388) 565kg Charolais to £2200 (£389) 520kg Charolais to £2200 (£423) 505kg Charolais to £2200 (£436) and 545kg Charolais to £2170 (£398) for P N G Hadden Ballygawley. G R Hutcheson Newtownbutler 555kg Limousin to £2190 (£395) and 565kg Limousin to £2020 (£358) J R McAree Keady 580kg Limousin to £2160 (£372) and 530kg Charolais to £2000 (£377) J Eakin Moy 565kg Aubrac to £202 (£358) R J Hughes Coalisland 565kg Charolais to £1960 (£347) and 545kg Charolais to £1820 (£334) P McGleenan Armagh 515kg Charolais to £1940 (£377) and 525kg Saler to £1770 (£337) M O'Neill Dungannon 585kg Limousin to £1910 (£326) A Breen Beragh 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£369) and R M Richmond Aughalane 540kg Hereford to £1800 (£333).
Med weight steers 380kg to 500kg
Demand remains firm for quality steers in this section with a 495kg Charolais to £2220 (£448) with a 425kg Charolais to £2020 (£475).
Other quality lots sold from £323 to £404 per 100kg.
Sample prices
P N G Hadden Ballygawley 495kg Charolais to £2220 (£448) 425kg Charolais to £2020 (£475) and 495kg Charolais to £2000 (£404) A Breen Beragh 500kg Limousin to £1990 (£398) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£356) G Mulrine Augher 460kg Charolais to £1700 (£370) and 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376) C and K McQuaid Trillick 455kg Charolais to £1590 (£349) 450kg Charolais to £1470 (£327) and 420kg Charolais to £1350 (£321) R M Richmond Aughalane 450kg Hereford to £1500 (£333) and 440kg Hereford to £1470 (£334) A Knox Moneymore 480kg Friesian to 31480 (£308) 440kg Friesian to £1420 (£323) and 495kg Friesian to £1400 (£283) and E McManus Dromore 380kg Friesian to £850 (£224).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
R Wilson Enniskillen 340kg Fleckvieh to £1000 (£294) and E McManus Dromore 325kg Friesian to £890 (£274) 335kg Friesian to £800 (£239) 320kg Friesian to £780 (£244) and 310kg Friesian to £750 (£242).
Store heifers
A brisk demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2750 for a 720kg Limousin (£382) with a 665kg Charolais to £2440 (£367) most others sold from £323 to £362 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £2180 for a 585kg Limousin (£373) with a 575kg Limousin to £2160 (£376) and a 545kg Limousin to £2020 (£371) others sold from £327 to £370 per 100kg.
Leading prices
B Barron Crumlin 720kg Limousin to £2750 (£382) 665kg Limousin to £2410 (£362) and 680kg Limousin to £2370 (£349) R Harkness Crumlin 665kg Charolais to £2440 (£367) 650kg Charolais to £2290 (£355) 615kg Limousin to £2160 (£351) and 615kg Lim to £2100 (£341) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 645kg Charolais to £2290 (£355) R Watson Augher 685kg Aberdeen Angus to £2210 (£323) and 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £2200 (£333) N Corr Ardboe 630kg Simmental to £2200 (£349) and R J Hughes Coalisland 640kg Charolais to £2200 (£344).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg - R Harkness Crumlin 585kg Limousin to £2180 (£373) 590kg Charolais to £2160 (£366) 565kg Limousin to £2090 (£370) and 575kg Charolais to £2080 (£362) J Egerton Rosslea 575kg Limousin to £2160 (£376) R J Hughes Coalisland 570kg Charolais to £2080 (£365) and 510kg Charolais to £1830 (£359) E McCaughey Aughnacloy 585kg Charolais to £2050 (£350) N Corr Ardboe 545kg Charolais to £2020 (£345) P Devine Omagh 535kg Limousin to £1970 (£368) R Watson Augher 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1960 (£353) G R Hutchinson Newtownbutler 520kg Charolais to £1910 (£367) D Monteith Newtownstewart 565kg Charolais to £1900 (£336) and N Leary Newtownbutler 575kg Shorthorn to £1880 (£327) and 530kg Shorthorn to £1860 (£351).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Quality heifers in this section sold to £1960 for a 500kg Charolais (£392) a 435kg Charolais sold to £1820 (£418) with a 430kg Simmental to £1770 (£412) and a 405kg Limousin sold to £1640 (£405).
Leading prices
R J Hughes Coalisland 500kg Charolais to £1960 (£392) V and J Boyle Rosslea 475kg Shorthorn to £1830 (£385) R McDowell Fivemiletown 435kg Charolais to £1820 (£418) W Hetherington Sixmilecross 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£365) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1730 (£368) 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£353) 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£354) and 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1630 (£343) A McKelvey Castlederg 450kg Limousin to £1790 (£398) 430kg Simmental to £1770 (£412) 440kg Simmental to £1770 (£402) and 450kg Simmental to £1750 (£389) T Garland Beragh 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1680 (£369) and 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1650 (£344) J McCrystal Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £1660 (£386) and 405kg Limousin to £1640 (£405) N Leary Newtownbutler 430kg Shorthorn to £1650 (£384) and M Rafferty Armagh 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£328).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
V and J Boyle Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £1680 (£431) R McDowell Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1560 (£395) and 350kg Limousin to £1240 (£354) N Leary Newtownbutler 360kg Limousin to £1450 (£403) 370kg Shorthorn beef to £1300 (£351) and 375kg Shorthorn beef to £1280 (£341) and J McCrystal Ballygawley 390kg Limousin to £1400 (£359).
Weanlings
Demand remains very strong in this section with high prices for a lot of quality stock on offer a strong 480kg Limousin sold to £2000 (£417) a 420kg Limousin sold to (£452) and a 365kg Limousin sold to £1690 (£463).
Weanling heifers sold to £1810 for a 450kg Charolais (£402) with a 345kg Charolais to £1700 (£493) a 315kg Limousin sold to £1580 (£502) with a 310kg Charolais to £1580 (£510).
Leading prices
J N Allen Armagh 480kg Limousin to £2000 (£417) 420kg Limousin to £1900 (£452) 390kg Hereford to £1820 (£467) 475kg Charolais to £1790 (£377) 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1710 (£372) 410kg Hereford to £1700 (£415) 435kg Charolais to £1700 (£391) and 375kg Limousin to £1680 (£448) Newtownhamilton producer 445kg Limousin to £1840 (£413) J McCrystal Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £1800 (£383) 415kg Limousin to £1760 (£424) 400kg Limousin to £1700 (£425) and 365kg Limousin to £1690 (£463) E Cassidy Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £1810 (£434) and 420kg Charolais to £1750 (£417) G Morris Omagh 460kg Limousin to £1720 (£374) 450kg Limousin to £1710 (£380) and 425kg Limousin to £1700 (£400) and M Meegan Eskra 455kg Limousin to £1690 (£371) and 380kg Limousin to £1660 (£437).
Weanling heifers
Trevor Smyth Dromore 450kg Charolais to £1810 (£402) 490kg Belgian Blue to £1710 (£349) 410kg Charolais to £1640 (£400) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£329) and 320kg Charolais to £1540 (£481) G Haughey Fintona 455kg Charolais to £1800 (£396) and 345kg Charolais to £1550 (£449) E McCaffery Tempo 415kg Charolais to £1730 (£417) 345kg Charolais to £1700 (£493) 365kg Charolais to £1610 (£441) 330kg Charolais to £1590 (£482) 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1590 (£385) and 350kg Charolais to £1570 (£449) R Watson Augher 370kg Charolais to £1640 (£443) and 395kg Charolais to £1620 (£410) S Gilroy Lisnaskea 310kg Charolais to £1510 (£510) and A Abbott Lisburn 315kg Limousin to £1580 (£502).
Dairy cows and heifers
A very keen interest in this section with calved heifers selling to £2700 and £2200 for a Dungannon producer. Armagh producer £2620 for calved heifer. Aughnacloy producer £2420 and £2060 for calved heifers and £2310 for calved third calver. Annaghmore producer £2400 for calved heifer. Brookeborough producer £2160 for calved second calver.
Breeding bulls
Lisnaskea producer £4280 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 03-08-2023) Ballygawley producer £4000 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 16-01-2023) Derrygonnelly producer £3650 for pedigree registered Charolais. (born 27-01-2024) Dungannon producer 33520 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 07-04-2020) Lisbellaw producer £2550 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 03-02-2024) and Fivemiletown producer £2220 for pedigree non registered. Limousin (born 03-08-2023) and £1840 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 01-08-2024).
Suckler cows and calves
A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling a heifer with bull calf to £3980. Kinawley producer £3820 and £3580 for heifers with bull calves. Ballygawley producer £3340 for 2020 cow with bull calf, £3000 for heifer with bull calf and £2580 for second calver with bull calf. Co Armagh producer £2950 for second calver with bull calf. Derrylin producer £2840 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £2080 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. Irvinestown producer £2800 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Omagh producer £2460 for 2020 cow with bull calf. Rosslea producer £2300 for second calver with heifer calf and £2300 for heifer with heifer calf. Trillick producer £2300 for heifer with bull calf. Aughnacloy producer £2300 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £1880 for second calver with heifer calf. A Co Down producer sold pedigree and pedigree non registered. Hereford maiden heifers to £1920, £1710, and £1700 twice. Dungannon producer £1710 twice for two Limousin maiden heifers.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A very sharp demand in this section with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £1230 for a Charolais to an Augher producer. J P Murray Rosslea £800 and £610 for Charolais; R Dane Lisbellaw £640 x 2 £595 x 3 and £585 for Aberdeen Angus; G Smith Seskinore £615 for Limousin and £550 for Aberdeen Angus; D McKenna Fintona £590, £500, £490, £480 and £460 x 3 for Limousins and Eskra producer £500 for Aberdeen Angus.
Bull calves (4-8 weeks)
P McConnell Clogher £1270 for Limousin and £1260 for Charolais; D Simpson Aughnacloy £1200 for Charolais; E Bingham Augher £1140 for Hereford; J McCrystal Ballygawley £1070 for Limousin; N Ritchie Lisnaskea £1050 for Simmental; Ballygreenan Farms Ltd Augher £1020 and £930 for Limousins; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £920 for Charolais; J Steele Crumlin £790 for Charolais; G Smith Seskinore £680 for Belgian Blue and £620 for Aberdeen Angus and M Davis Dromore £610 for Belgian Blue.
Heifer calves (under 4 weeks)
Carrickmore producer £760 for Charolais; Irvinestown producer £610 for Charolais; Lisbellaw producer £540 for Hereford; R Dane Lisbellaw £525 and £430 for Aberdeen Angus; J Bell Newtownbutler £420 for Limousin; D McKenna Fintona £390 and £370 for Limousins; B G Frazer Lisnaskea £380 for Aberdeen Angus; V Gunn Newtownbutler £370, £290 and £285 for Hereford; P G McGee Augher £370 for Aberdeen Angus; R Hassard Derrygonnelly £350 for Aberdeen Angus and N Neal Irvinestown £340 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves (4-8 weeks)
P McConnell Clogher £1230 for Charolais and K Moore Augher £850 for Charolais and £630 for Aberdeen Angus.