Fat cows sell to a roaring trade of £1660 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old, topped to £490 for Blue Bull Calf for a Gilford farmer, Weanling calves sold to £950 for a 500k Simmental Bullock from Newry farmer. Fat Cows topped £1660 for 888k Angus Heifers topped 560k Simmental £1250, Bullocks topped at £1380 for a 712k Simmental,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK:

Bull Calves: Gilford farmer Blue at £490, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental £470, Rathfriland farmer Angus at £455, Gilford farmer Blue at £455, Dromore farmer Angus at £450, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £440, Dromore farmer Angus at £430, Dromore farmer Blue £420, Dromore farmer Angus at £420, Gilford farmer Angus at £410,

Heifer Calves: Newry farmer Angus at £410, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £370, Gilford farmer Blue at £365, Dromore farmer: Blue at £340, Dromore farmer Angus at £340, Angus at £320, Gilford farmer Angus at £300, Angus at £290, Newry farmer Hereford at £290,

WEANLING Male Calves: Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 216k at £640 (297ppk), Dromore farmer Blue 224k at £600 (268ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 268k at £700 (262ppk), Dromore farmer Angus 234k at £570 (244ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 314k at £760 (242ppk), Hereford 338k at £790 (234ppk), Newry farmer Simmental 500k at £900, Poyntzpass farmer Limousin 390k at £895, Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 412k at £890, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 408k at £850, Dromara farmer Limousin 394k at £820, Limousin 424k at £820, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 338k at £790, Dromara farmer Limousin 398k at £770, Hereford at £760, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 314k at £760, Poyntzpass farmer Shorthorn 358k at £730, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 268k at £700.

Weanling Heifer Calves: Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 312k at £830 (266ppk), Limousin 320k at £810 (254pp), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 308k at £770 (250ppk), Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 334k at £800 (240ppk), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 336k at £780 (232ppk), Armagh farmer Simmental 318k at £730 (230ppk), Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 420k at £920, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 436k at £900, Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 312k at £830, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 390k at £825, Jerrettspass farmer Limousin 320k at £810, Limousin 334k at £800, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 336k at £780, Newry farmer Simmental 396k at £770, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 308k at £770, Limousin 338k at £760,

Fat Cows: Fat cow sold to a flying trade with a large entry, Katesbridge farmer Angus 888k at £1660, Simmental 808k at £1610, Ballyward farmer Limousin 760k at £1570, Downpatrick farmer Charolais 838k at £1420, Limousin 850k at £1380, Simmental 844k at £1350, Aghalee farmer Simmental 710k at £1340, Aramgh farmer Shorthorn 714k at £1280, Fermanagh farmer Limousin 674k at £1130, Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 700k at £1050,

Breeding Bulls: Ballyward farmer Saler £1530,

Cows and Calves: Castlewellan farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1660, Mayobridge farmer Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1420, Castlewellan farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1380, Limousin cow and Speckle park calf at £1270, Mayobridge farmer Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1230,

Store Heifers: Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 474k at £1060 (224ppk), Simmental 488k at £1090 (224ppk), Simmental 560k at £1250 (223ppk), Simmental 534k at £1140 (214ppk), Banbridge farmer Angus 472k at £890 (190ppk), Angus 478k at £900 (189ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Simmental 560k at £1250, Simmental 534k at £1140, Simmental 488k at £1090, Simmental 474k at £1060, Lisburn farmer Hereford 510k at £950, Hereford 536k at £920, Angus 508k at £910, Hereford 528k at £910, Banbridge farmer Angus 478k at £900, Angus 486k at £890,

Bullocks: Katesbridge farmer Angus 620k at £1360 (220ppk), Hillsborough farmer Blonde 518k at £1130 (219ppk), Blonde 488k at £1060 (217ppk), Blonde 498k at £1080 (217ppk), Blonde 556k at £1200 (216ppk), Blonde 508k at £1080 (213ppk), Katesbridge farmer Charolais 638k at £1350 (212ppk), Katesbridge farmer Simmental 712k at £1380, Newry farmer FCK 678k at £1370, Katesbridge farmer Angus 620k at £1360, Charolais 638k at £1350, Shorthorn 656k at £1300, Angus 660k at £1300, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 650k at £1230, Newry farmer Hereford 654k at £1210, Hillsborough farmer Blonde 556k at £1200, Newry farmer Hereford 706k at £1200,

Tuesday evening saw a super show of stock and Lambs sell to a slightly easier trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. A Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £5.11 a kilo for 22.5kg at £115, Fat ewes topped at £154 for a Texel ewe from a Ballynahinch farmer. More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £120 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Ballyward farmer 17k at £80, Banbridge farmer 19.5k at £88.5, Warrenpoint farmer 19k at £86,

SPRING LAMBS: Kilkeel farmer 25k at £120, Katesbridge farmer 24k at £120, Ballynahinch farmer 25.2k at £119, Rathfriland farmer 24.4k at £119, Banbridge farmer 28k at £118, Banbridge farmer 24k at £117.5, Jerrettspass farmer 23.4k at £117, Clough farmer 25k at £117, Castlewellan farmer 24.8k at £117, Tandragee farmer 25.5k at £117,

FAT EWES: Ballynahinch farmer £154, Downpatrick farmer £151, Kilkeel farmer £145, Kinallen farmer £139, Ballyward farmer £133, Dromore farmer £135, Dromara farmer £135, Kilkeel farmer £135, Dromore farmer £134, Banbridge farmer £134,

FAT RAMS: Annalong farmer £134, Kilkeel farmer £152, £128,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE