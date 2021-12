Fat cows sell to £1180 at Rathfriland Co-op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £450 for Simmental Bull Calf for a Warrenpoint Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £820 for a 362k Angus Bullock from Downpatrick Farmer. Fat Cows Topped £1180 for 740k Saler, Heifers Topped £1170 for 538k Charolais, Bullocks Topped at £1140 for 530k Angus.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £450, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £360, Dundrum Farmer Limousin at £355, Newtownhamilton Farmer Charolais at £320, Annalong Farmer Angus at £310, Hillsborough Farmer Angus at £300, Mullaghbawn Farmer Angus at £270, Angus at £265, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £265, Annalong Farmer Angus at £260.

Heifer Calves: Cranfield Farmer Angus at £240, Dromara Farmer Angus at £230, Hilsborough Farmer Angus at £230, Dromara Farmer Blue at £230, Clough Farmer Simmental at £230, Rathfriland Farmer Blue at £220, Hillsborough Farmer Blue at £210, Angus at £200, Dromara Farmer Blue at £200, Annalong Farmer Angus at £200.

WEANLING Male Calves: Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 246k at £710 (289), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 296k at £815 (275), Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 288k at £790 (274), Charolais 248k at £640 (258), Angus 320k at £800 (250), Downpatrick Farmer Angus 362k at £820, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 296k at £815, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 340k at £810, Downpatrick Farmer Angus 320k at £800, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 334k at £800, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 288k at £790, Ballymartin Farmer Angus 352k at £780, Dromara Farmer Limousin 308k at £765, Downpatrick Farmer Charolais 246k at £710, Angus 300k at £710.

Weanling Heifer Calves: Ballyward Farmer Limousin 280k at £705 (252), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 278k at £700 (251), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 268k at £670 (250), Limousin 308k at £760 (249), Limousin 298k at £720 (242), Cabra Farmer Blue 384k at £770, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 308k at £760, Limousin 298k at £720, Cabra Farmer Blue 372k at £720, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 322k at £715, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 280k at £705, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 278k at £700, Cabra Farmer Blue 350k at £700, Blue 310k at £690, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 268k at £670.

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Katesbridge Farmer Salar 740k at £1180, Rathfriland Farmer MBE 662k at £980, Corbet Farmer AY 652k at £820, Corbet Farmer FCK 606k at £810, Mayobridge Farmer Blue 482k at £700,

Breeding Bull:Waringtown Farmer Shorthorn Bull at £1350.

Store Heifers: Dromara Farmer Charolais 538k at £1170 (218), Blue 540k at £1130 (210), Blue 506k at £ 1050 (208), Angus 566k at £1140 (202), Angus 518k at £1040 (201), Dromara Farmer Charolais 538k at £1170, Angus 566k at £1140, Blue 540k at £1130, Blue 506k at £1050, Angus 518k at £1040, Bryansford Farmer Simmental 534k at £980, Ballinderry Farmer Angus 456k at £870, Castlewellan Farmer Blue 482k at £820, Hillsborough Farmer Hol 482k at £800, Bryansford Farmer Simmental 496k at £790,

Bullock’s: Ballinderry Farmer Angus 344k at £780 (227), Angus 392k at £860 (220), Angus 404k at £880 (218), Angus 530k at £1140 (215), Ballinderry Farmer Angus 530k at £1140, Angus 488k at £1030, Angus 472k at £1000, Angus 494k at £900, Angus 474k at £950, Angus 478k at £950, Angus 430k at £900, Angus 404k at £880, Angus 408k at £860.

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. An Annaclone farmer topped the sale at £5.70 a kilo for 20kg at £114, Fat ewes topped at £196 for a Texel Ewe from a Banbridge Farmer. More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £145 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Annaclone Farmer 20k at £114, Dromore farmer: 17.5k at £97, Saintfield Farmer 20.4kg at £112.5.

LAMBS: Poyntzpass Farmer 30k at £139, Newry Farmer 27.5k at £136, Bryansford Farmer 30k at £129, Kilkeel Farmer 28.4k at £129, Aramgh Farmer 32k at £129, Poyntzpass Farmer 28.5k at £127, Ballyward Farmer 26.8kg at £125, Hilltown Farmer 27.6k at £125, Ballyward Farmer 25.7k at £125.

FAT EWES: Banbridge farmer: £196, Waringstown farmer: £178, Kilkeel farmer: £174, Portadown farmer: £164, Waringstown farmer: £156, Hilltown Farmer £156, Castlewellan Farmer £139, Annaclone Farmer £138, Rathfriland Farmer at £136, Portadown Farmer at £134,

FAT RAMS: Kilcoo Farmer £178, Annaclone Farmer £122, Rathfriland Farmer £92.