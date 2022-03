Fat cows sell to £1230 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 3 months old. Topped to £465 for Simmental Heifer Calf for a Mayobridge Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £1080 for a 450k Angus Bullock from Lisburn Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1230 for 804k Hereford. Heifers topped £1300 for 552k Angus, Bullocks topped at £1130 for 558k Friesian,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Ballyhinch Farmer Blue at £450, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £430, Newry Farmer Hereford at £415, Angus at £360, Rathfriland Farmer Blue at £360, Kilkeel Farmer Angus at £340, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £315, Ballyroney Farmer Friesian at £310, Newry Farmer Charolais at £305, Blue at £305,

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifer Calves: Mayobridge Farmer Simmental at £465, Ballyroney Farmer Friesian at £400, Newry Farmer Hereford at £390, Mayobridge Farmer Angus at £370, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £360, Newry Farmer Angus at £360, Angus at £345,

WEANLING Male Calves: Annaclone Farmer Limousin 258k at £720 (280), Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 272k at £750 (276), Castlewellan Farmer Charolais 234k at £635 (272), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 296k at £800 (271), Lisburn Farmer Angus 450k at £1080, Castlewellan Farmer Angus 352k at £940, Hereford 376k at £940, Lisburn Farmer Angus 430k at £920, Poyntzpass Farmer Hereford 466k at £900, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 332k at £870, Ballyward Farmer Limousin 296k at £800, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford 306k at £795, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 340k at £790, Charolais 314k at £770,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 260k at £790 (304), Mayobridge Farmer Charolais 214k at £605 (283), Ballyward Farmer Limousin 194k at £540 (279), Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 244k at £600 (268), Limousin 266k at £580 (257), Armagh Farmer Angus 430k at £915, Annaclone Farmer Limousin 378k at £830, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 260k at £790, Armagh Farmer Angus 414k at £780, Angus 422k at £770, Angus 394k at £760, Newry Farmer Hereford 362k at £715, Armagh Farmer Angus 384k at £700, Lisburn Farmer Angus 338k at £680, Armagh Farmer Hereford 262k at £620,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara Farmer Hereford 804k at £1230, Dromore Farmer Friesian 704k at £1120, Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 574k at £1120, Dromara Farmer Blue 666k at £1000, Angus 684k at £980, Waringstown Farmer Hereford 638k at £960, Rostrevor Farmer Blue 528k at £820, Dromara Farmer Friesian 594k at £700,

Store Heifers: Kilkeel Farmer Angus 552k at £1300 (236), Blue 574k at £1300 (227), Greencastle Farmer Hereford 324k at £730 (225), Mayobridge Farmer Limousin 270k at £590 (219), Katesbridge Farmer Limousin 316k at £690 (219), Kilkeel Farmer Angus 552k at £1300, Blue 574k at £1300, Angus 590k at £1280, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 538k at £1100, Kilkeel Farmer Angus 534k at £1100, Angus 418k at £910, Lurgan Farmer Hereford 444k at £910, Hereford 434k at £890, Hereford 438k at £880.

Bullocks: Katesbridge Farmer Charolais 294k at £720 (245), Hereford 228k at £540 (237), Lurgan Farmer Hereford 354k at £800 (226), Banbridge Farmer Hereford 474k at £1060 (224), Katesbridge Farmer Hereford 356k at £790 (222), Banbridge Farmer Hereford 478k at £1060 (222), Kilkeel Farmer Friesian 558k at £1130, Katesbridge Farmer Nor 628k at £1120, Lurgan Farmer Hereford 504k at £1110, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian 540k at £1080, Banbridge Farmer Hereford 478k at £1060, Hereford 474k at £1060, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian 548k at £1050, Lurgan Farmer Hereford 478k at £1000, Kilkeel Farmer Friesian 510k at £1000, Lurgan Farmer Hereford 476k at £980,

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes sold to a flying trade this week again. Ballymartin farmer topped the sale at £5.62 a kilo for 18.7kg at £105, Fat ewes topped at £204 for a Texel Ewe from a Ballymartin Farmer. More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £130 to £133 to 160 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Ballymartin Farmer 18.7k at £105, Downpatrick farmer: 21.2k at £112.5, Rathfriland Farmer 21kg at £110,

Hoggets: Rathfriland Farmer 26k at £135, Waringstown Farmer 26k at £126.5, Castlewellan Farmer 26.5k at £124.5, Katesbridge Farmer 27.7k at £124.5, Rathfriland Farmer 25k at £123.5, Clough Farmer 25.6k at £122, Annalong Farmer 29.4k at £120, 27kg at £120, Ballymartin Farmer 26.4k at £119.5, Castlewellan Farmer 24.5k at £117,

FAT EWES : Ballymartin farmer: £204, Dromara farmer: at £190, Banbridge farmer: at £176, £174, Ardarragh Farmer at £166, Rathfriland Farmer at £162, Hilltown Farmer at £160, Banbridge Farmer at £154, Kilkeel Farmer at £148, Rathfriland Farmer at £146,

FAT RAMS: Ballymartin Farmer at £178, Clough Farmer £165, Tandragee Farmer at £159, £156, Clough Farmer at £154,