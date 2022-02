Fat cows sell to £1260 at Rathfriland Co-op

The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 2 months old. Topped to £400 for Simmental Heifer Calf for a Warrenpoint Farmer, Weanling calves sold to £880 for a 432k Simmental Bull from Poyntzpass Farmer. Fat Cows topped £1260 for 754k Charolais, Heifers Topped £1225 for 480k Limousin, Bullocks topped at £1180 for 738k Blue,

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK

Bull Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Hereford at £400, Newry Farmer Simmental at £370, Newry Farmer Hereford at £345, Ballyward Farmer Angus at £320, Newry Farmer Angus at £310, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £230, Angus at £225, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £220, Newtownards Farmer Angus at £220, Angus at £215, Banbridge Farmer Angus at £200, Katesbridge Farmer Shorthorn at £195.

Heifer Calves: Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £400, Dromara Farmer Blue at £395, Castlewellan Farmer Hereford at £390, Warrenpoint Farmer Simmental at £355, Angus at £345, Dromara Farmer Blue at £285, Newry Farmer Angus at £265, Dundrum Farmer Limousin at £230, Newry Farmer Angus at £230, Hereford at £225,

WEANLING Male Calves: Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 245k at £645 (267), Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 228k at £605 (266), Charolais 234k at £580 (248), Lisburn Farmer Simmental 238k at £550 (232), Newry Farmer Angus 348k at £800 (230), Poyntzpass Farmer Simmental 432k at £880, Newry Farmer Angus 348k at £800, Poyntzpass Farmer Hereford 370k at £730, Angus 346k at £730, Hereford 422k at £710, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 314k at £670, Ballynahinch Farmer Angus 348k at £660, Katesbridge Farmer Friesian 382k at £650, Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 284k at £650, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 242k at £645,

Weanling Heifer Calves: Hillsborough Farmer Limousin 290k at £760 (262), Annaclone Farmer Charolais 214k at £550 (257), Aramgh Farmer Blonde 301k at £760 (253), Kilkeel Farmer Charolais 210k at £530 (253), Armagh Farmer Blonde 344k at £790, Limousin 336k at £780, Blonde 301k at £760, Hillsbourough Farmer Limousin 290k at £760, Aramgh Farmer Blonde 301k at £760, Ballynahinch Farmer Limousin 298k at £730, Aramgh Farmer Blonde 310k at £715, Hilltown Farmer Blue 274k at £670, Annaclone Farmer Limousin 262k at £650, Limousin 274k at £650,

Fat Cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Moira Farmer Charolais 754k at £1260, Angus 764k at £1200, Castlewellan Farmer Limousin 686k at £1140, Moira Farmer Charolais 686k at £1040, Newry Farmer Angus 586k at £1010, Lisburn Farmer Angus 462k at £860, Dromara Farmer HOL 704k at £860, HOL 668k at £820,

Store Heifers: Rathfriland Farmer Charolais 422k at £1140 (270), Limousin 480k at £1225 (255), Charolais 442k at £1125 (255), Limousin 472k at £1100 (233), Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 480k at £1225, Charolais 526k at £1190, Hereford 546k at £1150, Charolais 422k at £1140, Charolais 502k at £1130, Charolais 442k at £1125, Limousin 472k at £1100, Katesbridge Farmer Friesian 598k at £1100, Rathfriland Farmer Angus 532k at £1030, Limousin 478k at £980,

Bullocks: Downpatrick Farmer Blue 518k at £1110 (215), Blue 550k at £1160 (211), Blue 298k at £615 (207), Hillsborough Farmer Friesian 332k at £635 (196), Downpatrick Farmer Friesian 738k at £1180, Blue 550k at £1160, Blue 518k at £1110, Friesian 682k at £1100, Simmental 592k at £1050, Dromara Farmer Limousin 488k at £910, Friesian 494k at £900, Friesian 532k at £900, Portadown Farmer Blue 460k at £870, Dromara Farmer Friesian 514k at £840,

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade. Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again. Dromore farmer topped the sale at £5.39 a kilo for 20.8kg at £112, Fat ewes topped at £226 for a Texel Ewe from a Dromore Farmer. More ewes over the £180 mark this week with plainer ewes from £145 to £170 each.

LIGHT LAMBS: Dromore Farmer 20.8k at £112, Banbridge farmer: 19.2k at £101, Ballyroney Farmer 21kg at £108.5,

Hoggets: Kilkeel Farmer 34.4k at £134, Dromara Farmer 30k at £130, 28k at £127, Richhill Farmer 29k at £126.5, Ballynahinch Farmer 26.3k at £123.5, Katesbridge Farmer 28.8k at £123, 27.7kg at £123, Clare Farmer 26k at £122, Kilkeel Farmer 27.1k at £122, Ballyward Farmer 25kg at £121.5,

FAT EWES : Dromore farmer: £226, Ballymartin farmer: at £213, Banbridge farmer: at £199, Kilkeel farmer: at £180, Newry Farmer at £172, Clough Farmer at £170, Banbridge Farmer at £158, Kilkeel Farmer at £150, £147, Corbet Farmer at £142,

FAT RAMS: Clare Farmer at £154, £138, Derryneil Farmer at £126