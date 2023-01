The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £405 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Ballyward farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £890 for a 376k Limousin from Rathfriland farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1700 for 934k Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler cows topped at £1220, heifers topped £1660 for 646k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1170 for 546k Aberdeen Angus,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £405, Aberdeen Angus at £365, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £305, Belgian Blue at £280, Belgian Blue at £280, Mayobridge farmer Belgian Blue at £275, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £265, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265, Annaclone farmer Limousin at £260 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £255.

Heifer calves

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin at £350, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £305, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £305, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £285, Newry farmer Charolais at £260, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £255, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue at £245, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue at £235, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue at £235 and Dromara farmer Simmental at £225.

Weanling male calves

Omagh farmer Limousin 234k at £685 (293), Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 286k at £810 (283), Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 200k at £550 (275), Hereford 204k at £530 (260), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 376k at £890, Dromore farmer Limousin 350k at £880, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 352k at £860, Katesbridge farmer Montbeliarde 350k at £850, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 286k at £810, Dromore farmer Limousin 324k at £800, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 350k at £790, Montbeliarde 332k at £760, Dromore farmer Limousin 318k at £720, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 294k at £720.

Weanling heifer calves

Omagh farmer Limousin 258k at £700 (271), Limousin 260k at £700 (269), Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 178k at £450 (252), Scarva farmer Holstein 488k at £870, Limousin 344k at £760, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 340k at £750, Omagh farmer Limousin 258k at £700, Limousin 260k at £700, Piemontese 278k at £690, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 300k at £685, Scarva farmer Limousin 338k at £630, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 284k at £625 and Scarva farmer Limousin 316k at £620.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 934k at £1700, Aberdeen Angus 854k at £1590, Killinchy farmer Hereford 818k at £1450, Ballyward farmer Saler 690k at £1390 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin 540k at £890.

Suckler cows

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1220.

Store heifers

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 530k at £1510 (285), Belgian Blue 646k at £1660 (257), Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 448k at £1080 (241), Castlewellan farmer Belgian Blue 444k at £1060 (239), Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue 646k at £1660, Limousin 530k at £1510, Dromara farmer Montbeliarde 538k at £1260, Dromore farmer Blonde 558k at £1250, Lurgan farmer Holstein 704k at £1190, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 512k at £1170, Belgian Blue 498k at £1120, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 448k at £1080, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 444k at £1060 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin 456k at £1040.

Bullocks

Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 464k at £1160 (250), Hereford 436k at £1080, Hereford 466k at £1100 (236), Hereford 478k at £1100 (230), Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 546k at £1170, Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 464k at £1160, Hereford 478k at £1100, Hereford 466k at £1100, Hereford 436k at £1080, Banbridge farmer Simmental 524k at £1010, Burren farmer Friesian 436k at £890, Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus 400k at £880, Burren farmer Friesian 378k at £860 and Omagh farmer Galloway 368k at £810.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a steady trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £4.94 a kilo for 18kg at £89.

Fat ewes topped at £188 for a Texel ewe from a Castlewellan farmer.

More ewes over the £160 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £144.

Hoggets

Banbridge farmer 29.40k at £120, Rathfriland farmer 25.40kg at £119.50, Banbridge farmer 24k at £118, Ballinaskeagh farmer 33kg at £116.50, Poyntzpass farmer 31k at £116, Kilkeel farmer 28k at £115. Poyntzpass farmer 24.50k at £114, Saintfield farmer 23k at £113, Kilkeel farmer 32k at £113 and Banbridge farmer 24.80k at £110.

Fat ewes

Castlewellan farmer: £188, Ballymartin farmer at £186, Newry farmer at £180, Warrenpoint farmer at £167, Kilcoo farmer at £160, Dromara farmer at £144, Killyleagh farmer at £144, at £144, Kilkeel farmer at £142 and Newcastle farmer at £137.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £172, Castlewellan farmer at £142, Rathfriland farmer at £141, Castlewellan farmer at £132 and Hilltown farmer at £128.

