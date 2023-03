The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old.

Topped to £610 for Limousin bull calf for a Magheragal farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1140 for a 434k Limousin from Rathfriland farmer.

Rathfriland Mart

Fat cows topped £1860 for 750k, Charolais.

Cows and calves £1780, heifers topped at £1520 for 640k Charolais and bullocks topped at £1570 for 556k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Magheragal farmer Limousin £610, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £470, Ballyward farmer Charolais at £465, Dromara farmer Hereford at £440, Dromara farmer Limousin at £410, Lurgan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £400, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £370.

Heifer calves

Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £480, Aberdeen Angus at £480, Donaghmore farmer Limousin at £470, Dromara farmer Hereford at £460, Dromore farmer Hereford at £460, Dromara farmer Hereford at £460, Hereford at £425, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus at £415, Aberdeen Angus at £415 and Dromara farmer Blue at £365.

Weanling male calves

Gilford farmer Limousin 296k at £990 (335), Limousin 242k at £760 (314), Limousin 254k at £790 (311), Saintfield farmer Limousin 332k at £1030 (310), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 434k at £1140, Saintfield farmer Limousin 354k at £1090, Limousin 332k at £1030, Dromara farmer Hereford 414k at £1020, Ballymartin farmer Simmental 406k at £1000, Gilford farmer Limousin 296k at £990, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 358k at £960, Limousin 318k at £900, Dromara farmer Simmental 358k at £880 and Dromara farmer Blue 312k at £880.

Weanling heifer calves

Saintfield farmer Limousin 282k at £850 (302), Limousin 306k at £920 (301), Dromara farmer Limousin 292k at £850 (292), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 398k at £970, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 340k at £950, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 350k at £940, Saintfield farmer Limousin 306k at £920, Dromara farmer Simmental 348k at £910, Rostrevor farmer Aberdeen Angus 432k at £900, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 368k at £880, Saintfield farmer Limousin 312k at £870, Limousin 282k at £850 and Dromara farmer Limousin 292k at £850.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Charolais 750k at £1860, Charolais 792k at £1690, Ballyward farmer Friesian 922k at £1420, Dromara farmer Irish Moile 660k at £1390, Ballyroney farmer British White 700k at £1320, Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 726k at £1120, Holstein 658k at £1020, Holstein 722k at £1010, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 604k at £1000 and Ballyroney farmer Montbeliarde 534k at £930.

Cows and calves

Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1780, Armagh farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1220 and Shorthorn cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1040.

Breeding bulls

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £2500 and Aberdeen Angus at £1680.

Store heifers

Dromara farmer Limousin 400k at £1170 (293), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 408k at £1110 (272), Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1190 (258), Castlewellan farmer Charolais 640k at £1520, Dromara farmer Blonde 600k at £1300, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 494k at £1270, Dromara farmer Blue 576k at £1240, Dromore farmer Hereford 574k at £1200, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £1190, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 532k at £1180, Dromara farmer Limousin 400k at £1170, Ballyroney farmer Aberdeen Angus 484k at £1150 and Dromara farmer Hereford 506k at £1140.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Limousin 540k at £1570 (291), Limousin 556k at £1570 (283), Limousin 586k at £1570 (268), Dromara farmer Charolais 912k at £2100, Dromara farmer Limousin 556k at £1570, Limousin 586k at £1570, Limousin 540k at £1570, Blue 610k at £1540, Limousin 574k at £1500, Kilcoo farmer Aberdeen Angus 628k at £1480, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 566k at £1450, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 794k at £1400 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 546k at £1400, Simmental 566k at £1370.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £5.00 a kilo for 24kg at £120.

Fat ewes topped at £200 for a Texel ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £170 mark this week with plainer ewes from £140 to £165.

Spring lambs

Dromara farmer 28k at £126.5, Newry farmer 22k at £111 and Rathfriland farmer 21k at £105

Hoggets

Banbridge farmer 35k at £132, Kilkeel farmer 38.3k at £130, Dromara farmer 35kg at £138, Ballyward farmer 29.8k at £127.50, Rathfriland farmer 27.6k at £126. Newry farmer 26k at £125, Dromara farmer 26.2k at £125, Newry farmer 26k at £125, Newcastle farmer 33k at £125 and Rathfriland farmer 26.2k at £125.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer at £200, at £200, Hillborough farmer at £178, Rathfriland farmer at £168, Ballyroney farmer at £168, Ballymartin farmer at £166, Leitrim farmer at £164, Newry farmer at £160, Banbridge farmer at £159 and Ballymartin farmer at £156.

Fat rams

Rathfriland farmer at £142, Ballyroney farmer at £115, Jerretspass farmer at £112, at £102 and Banbridge farmer at £90.

Ewes and lambs

Ballyward farmer at £225 and at £220.