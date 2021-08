Fat cows selling to £1610 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Topped to £510 for Limousin heifer calf for a Aghalee farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £990 for a 406k Charolais bull from Rathfriland farmer.

Fat cows topped £1610 for 874k Charolais.

Cows and calves topped £1420.

Heifers topped at 674k for £1380 Simmental.

Bullocks topped at £1370 for 636k Charolais.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Tassagh farmer Aberdeen Angus at £485, Seaforde farmer Limousin £475, Tassagh farmer Aberdeen Angus at £460, Belgian Blue at £435, Corbet farmer Hereford £420, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £410, Corbet farmer Hereford at £390 and Tassagh farmer Shorthorn at £380, Shorthorn at £370.

Heifer calves

Aghalee farmer Limousin at £510, Annaclone farmer Charolais at £450, Newry farmer Hereford at £400, Corbet farmer: Hereford at £390, Hereford at £320, Newry farmer Hereford at £320, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300, Dromara farmer Hereford at £290, Dromara farmer Hereford at £250 and Banbridge farmer Hereford at £240.

Weanling male calves

Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 286k at £820 (287ppk), Charolais 276k at £780 (283ppk), Aberdeen Angus 360k at £975 (271ppk), Charolais 272k at £730 (269ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 406k at £990 (244ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 408k at £950 (233ppk), Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 288k at £650 (226ppk), Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 442k at £980 (222ppk), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 394k at £915, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 406k at £990, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 442k at £980, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 360k at £975, Aberdeen Angus 408k at £950, Charolais 286k at £820, Charolais 276k at £780, Annalong farmer Hereford 356k at £740, Ballynahinch farmer Charolais 272k at £730, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus 360k at £705 and Katesbridge farmer Montbeliarde 346k at £700,

Weanling heifer calves

Dromara farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine d’Aquitaine 302k at £700 (232ppk), Annaclone farmer Limousin 322k at £730 (227ppk), Dromara farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 334k at £740 (222ppk), Annaclone farmer Limousin 348k at £740 (219ppk), Dromara farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 332k at £700 (211ppk), Annaclone farmer Charolais 348k at £760, Charolais 358k at £740, Ballynahinch farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 334k at £740, Annaclone farmer Limousin 322k at £730, Dromara farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 302k at £700, Blonde d’Aquitaine 332k at £700, Annalong farmer Simmental 334k at £690, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 356k at £660 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 368k at £640, Aberdeen Angus 334k at £580.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Charolais 874k at £1610, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 736k at £1150, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 582k at £1150, Cranfield farmer Friesian 622k at £1060, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 640k at £980, Dromore farmer Friesian 706k at £790 and Aghalee farmer Aberdeen Angus 616k at £775.

Cows and calves

Leitrim farmer Charolais cow and Limousin calf at £1420, Dromore farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1180 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Charolais calf at £1090.

Store heifers

Dromore farmer Limousin 426k at £950 (223ppk), Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 432k at £940 (218ppk), Shorthorn 454k at £980 (216ppk), Ballyward farmer Charolais 332k at £700 (211ppk), Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 428k at £890 (208ppk), Dromara farmer Simmental 676k at £1380, Limousin 644k at £1290, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 454k at £980, Cabra farmer Aberdeen Angus 480k at £970, Dromara farmer Limousin 426k at £950, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 432k at £940, Cabra farmer Hereford 532k at £920, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 450k at £900, Cabra farmer Hereford 470k at £890 and Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 428k at £890.

Bullocks

Newry farmer Belgian Blue 324k at £790 (244ppk), Belgian Blue 362k at £855 (236ppk), 342k at £780 (228ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 580k at £1320 (228ppk), Annaclone farmer Charolais 464k at £1040 (224ppk), Charolais 464k at £1040 (224ppk), Charolais 474k at £1050 (221ppk), Limousin 520k at £1145 (220ppk), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 636k at £1370, Charolais 580k at £1320, Dromara farmer Hereford 734k at £1320, Ballyward farmer Limousin 654k at £1270, Limousin 648k at £1160, Banbridge farmer Limousin 520k at £1145, Dromara farmer Friesian 630k at £1130, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 552k at £1130, Aberdeen Angus 514k at £1100, Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue 510k at £1070 and Cabra farmer Hereford 572k at £1040,

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Rathfriland farmer topped the sale at £4.81 a kilo for 15.2kg at £73.

Fat ewes topped at £187 for a Texel ewe from a Banbridge farmer.

More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £115 to £125 each.

Light lambs

Rathfriland farmer 15.2k at £73, Kilkeel farmer: 16.8k at £79 and Rathfriland farmer: 17.8k at £82.50.

Spring lambs

Bryansford farmer 26.1k at £106, 27k at £106, Portadown farmer 24k at £105.5, Hilltown farmer 26k at £105, Rathfriland farmer 25.5k at £105, Leitrim farmer 24.3k at £105, Dromara farmer 25.7k at £105, Rathfriland farmer 25k at £105, Kilkeel farmer 26k at £105 and Rathfriland farmer 25k at £105.

Fat ewes

Banbridge farmer: £187, Banbridge farmer: £148, Newry farmer: £143, Dromore farmer: £142, Dromara farmer: £140, Aramgh farmer: £137, Rathfriland farmer: £135, Ballynahinch farmer £135, Rathfriland farmer £135 and Rathfriland farmer £134

Fat rams

Aramgh farmer £115 and Bryansford farmer £75.

Breeding ewes

£198, £194, £190, £185, £175 and £170.

