Fat ewes selling to a top price of £324 for two ewes at Swatragh Mart

Weekly sheep sale: A smaller entry of 650 sheep was presented for sale on Saturday 15th March at Swatragh which resulted in a steady trade with 400 lambs and 250 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat lambs sold to a top of £166.50 and to a top of 653p/kg for 12 lambs at 21.75kg into £142.

Fat ewes to a top of £324 for 2 ewes and fat rams to a top of £222 with many more lots reaching super prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 22nd March - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

Swatragh Mart

More sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 6 hoggets 25.15kg £154.50 (614), Limavady producer, 26 hoggets 26.15kg £159 (608), Bellaghy producer, 17 hoggets 28.3kg £165.50 (585), Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets 26.3kg £154 (585), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 25kg £144 (576), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 25kg £144 (576), Bushmills producer, 8 hoggets 27.4kg £156 (570), Maghera producer, 10 hoggets 25.7kg £146 (568), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 28kg £155 (554), Maghera producer, 9 hoggets 27.75kg £153 (551), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 25.5kg £140 (5.49) and Ballymoney producer, 6 hoggets 28.8kg £152 (527).

Mid weight Fat Hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 12 hoggets 21.75kg £142 (653), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 21.35kg £137 (642), Dungiven producer, 10 hoggets 24kg £151.50 (631), Castledawson producer, 11 hoggets 22.2kg £140 (631), Dungiven producer, 7 hoggets 23.65kg £148 (625), Bushmills producer, 17 hoggets 23.4kg £145 (619), Draperstown producer, 8 hoggets 22.6kg £139 (615), Claudy producer, 2 hoggets 22.5kg £138 (613), Swatragh producer, 10 hoggets 23.5kg £143.50 (611), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 23kg £140 (609), Larne producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £140 (609) and Draperstown producer, 15 hoggets 23.7kg £144 (608).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Bushmills producer, 3 hoggets 19.3kg £123.50 (640), Magherafelt producer, 8 hoggets 20.6kg £129.50 (628), Stewartstown producer, 6 hoggets 20kg £124 (620), Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £117.50 (618), Kilrea producer, 10 hoggets 20.5kg £125 (610), Moneymore producer, 12 hoggets 18.1kg £110 (608), Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 19kg £115 (605) and Garvagh producer, 6 hoggets 19.8kg £115 (581).

Fat ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudy producer, 2 ewes £324, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £270, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes £252, Cookstown producer, ewes £242, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes £228, Aghadowey producer, 3 ewes £228, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes £208, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £208, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £206, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £202, Randalstown producer, 4 ewes £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £196, Dungiven producer, 4 ewes £196, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £195, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194 and Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194.

Fat rams

Srewartstown producer, 1 ram £222, Stewartstown producer, 1 ram £222, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £194, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £176, Bellaghy producer, 1 ram £174, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £164 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £136.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 13th March saw a good entry of over 500 breeding sheep and resulted in an outstanding trade.

Outfits reached a top of £392 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reached £300 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-lamb ewes to a top of £220 for 10 ewes and pet lambs to £40.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Pet lambs

Claudy producer, 1 lamb £40, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £38, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £36, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £36, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £36, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £36, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £34, Maghera producer, 1 lamb £30 and Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £30.

In-lamb ewes

Maghera producer, 10 ewes £220, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe £215, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £215, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £202, Maghera producer, 9 ewes £198, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £158 and Castlederg producer, 1 ewe £135.

In-lamb ewe lambs

Claudy producer 4 lambs £228, Claudy producer 5 lambs £200, Claudy producer 6 lambs £200, Claudy producer 6 lambs £198, Claudy producer 7 lambs £192 and Claudy producer 6 lambs £185.

Ewes with twins at foot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £392, Glenavy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £335, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Glenavy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325 and Castlederg producer, 2 ewe and 4 lambs £320.

Ewes with singles at foot

Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £282, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, A O’Boyle, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Bushmills producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250 and Maghera producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.