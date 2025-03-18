Fat ewes selling to a top price of £324 for two ewes at Swatragh Mart
Fat lambs sold to a top of £166.50 and to a top of 653p/kg for 12 lambs at 21.75kg into £142.
Fat ewes to a top of £324 for 2 ewes and fat rams to a top of £222 with many more lots reaching super prices.
Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 22nd March - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.
More sheep required to meet demand.
Some of Saturday’s sample prices
Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Cookstown producer, 6 hoggets 25.15kg £154.50 (614), Limavady producer, 26 hoggets 26.15kg £159 (608), Bellaghy producer, 17 hoggets 28.3kg £165.50 (585), Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets 26.3kg £154 (585), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 25kg £144 (576), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 25kg £144 (576), Bushmills producer, 8 hoggets 27.4kg £156 (570), Maghera producer, 10 hoggets 25.7kg £146 (568), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 28kg £155 (554), Maghera producer, 9 hoggets 27.75kg £153 (551), Magherafelt producer, 2 hoggets 25.5kg £140 (5.49) and Ballymoney producer, 6 hoggets 28.8kg £152 (527).
Mid weight Fat Hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Limavady producer, 12 hoggets 21.75kg £142 (653), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 21.35kg £137 (642), Dungiven producer, 10 hoggets 24kg £151.50 (631), Castledawson producer, 11 hoggets 22.2kg £140 (631), Dungiven producer, 7 hoggets 23.65kg £148 (625), Bushmills producer, 17 hoggets 23.4kg £145 (619), Draperstown producer, 8 hoggets 22.6kg £139 (615), Claudy producer, 2 hoggets 22.5kg £138 (613), Swatragh producer, 10 hoggets 23.5kg £143.50 (611), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 23kg £140 (609), Larne producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £140 (609) and Draperstown producer, 15 hoggets 23.7kg £144 (608).
Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)
Bushmills producer, 3 hoggets 19.3kg £123.50 (640), Magherafelt producer, 8 hoggets 20.6kg £129.50 (628), Stewartstown producer, 6 hoggets 20kg £124 (620), Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets 19kg £117.50 (618), Kilrea producer, 10 hoggets 20.5kg £125 (610), Moneymore producer, 12 hoggets 18.1kg £110 (608), Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 19kg £115 (605) and Garvagh producer, 6 hoggets 19.8kg £115 (581).
Fat ewes
Claudy producer, 2 ewes £324, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £270, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes £252, Cookstown producer, ewes £242, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes £228, Aghadowey producer, 3 ewes £228, Randalstown producer, 2 ewes £208, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £208, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £206, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £202, Randalstown producer, 4 ewes £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £196, Dungiven producer, 4 ewes £196, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £195, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194 and Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £194.
Fat rams
Srewartstown producer, 1 ram £222, Stewartstown producer, 1 ram £222, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £194, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £176, Bellaghy producer, 1 ram £174, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £164 and Dungiven producer, 1 ram £136.
Breeding sheep sale
Thursday 13th March saw a good entry of over 500 breeding sheep and resulted in an outstanding trade.
Outfits reached a top of £392 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reached £300 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.
In-lamb ewes to a top of £220 for 10 ewes and pet lambs to £40.
Some of Thursday’s sample prices
Pet lambs
Claudy producer, 1 lamb £40, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £38, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £36, Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £36, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £36, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £36, Claudy producer, 1 lamb £34, Maghera producer, 1 lamb £30 and Garvagh producer, 1 lamb £30.
In-lamb ewes
Maghera producer, 10 ewes £220, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe £215, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £215, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £202, Maghera producer, 9 ewes £198, Maghera producer, 2 ewes £158 and Castlederg producer, 1 ewe £135.
In-lamb ewe lambs
Claudy producer 4 lambs £228, Claudy producer 5 lambs £200, Claudy producer 6 lambs £200, Claudy producer 6 lambs £198, Claudy producer 7 lambs £192 and Claudy producer 6 lambs £185.
Ewes with twins at foot
Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £392, Glenavy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £375, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £350, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £340, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £335, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Glenavy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £330, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Tobermore producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325 and Castlederg producer, 2 ewe and 4 lambs £320.
Ewes with singles at foot
Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £295, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £285, Bushmills producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £282, Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £280, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, A O’Boyle, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250, Bushmills producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250 and Maghera producer 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.