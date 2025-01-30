Fat ewes selling to £238 at Armoy Mart, fat hoggets to £168
Fat hoggets sold to £168 and fat ewes to £238.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 30kgs £168. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 28kgs £165. A Kane, Ballycastle, 28kgs £160. Alwyn Kerr, Ballymoney, 25kgs £157. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, 24kgs £155. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 25kgs £155. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs £154.50. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 23kgs £151. Alan Dempster, Stranocum, 22kgs £145. William Robbin, Glenariffe, 22kgs £147.
Fat ewes
Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Charollais, £238. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £208. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Texel, £192. Sandra Henderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £182. W Jamison, Armoy, Texel, £170. Donald Gillan, Ballymoney, Texel, £164. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Charollais, £176. Caithair Martin, Dunloy, Suffolk, £144.
Breeding ewes
M Coyles, Ballymoney, 5 Dorset ewes, £182, 4 Dorset ewes, £174, 2 Dorset ewes, £162.
Store lambs
S McDonnell, Ballycastle, 5 Suffolk, £105.
