Fat lamb trade much sharper at Armoy Mart, selling to a top price of £132
Fat lamb trade was much sharper selling to a top price of £132, fat ewes sold to £119 and store lambs to £98.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 23.5kgs £132. Denis O’Neill, Ballycastle, 30kgs £130.50. Elidh Butler, Ballyvoy, 30kgs £130. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 27kgs £125. SJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £124. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 28kgs £124. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 29kgs £121.50. S Huey, Armoy, 24kgs £119.00. David McNeill, Loughguile, 26kgs £119. Pat Dowds, Glarryford, 25kgs £119. David Hayes, Clough, 25kgs £118. Alistair McGuckian, Dunloy, 24kgs £115. D O’Neill, Ballycastle, 22kgs £115. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs £115. J Reilly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £114.50. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £112.
Fat ewes
S White, Cloughmills, Texel, £119. Carnlough Producer, Texel, £105. Altmore Farms, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £100. Carnlough Farmer, Suffolk, £97.00. R McAuley, Cushendall, Crossbreds £93.00 Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £90.00. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £80.00.
Store lambs
Jas Gillan, Armoy, 14 Texel, £98.00, 16, £85.50. B Hamilton, Moorfields, 23 Texel, £83.00. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 5 Texel, £96.00. T McBride, Ballycastle, 8 Texel, £82.00. Martin McBride, Armoy, 9 Texel, £84.50.
Breeding rams sold to £160.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.