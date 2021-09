Fat lambs selling to £112 at Hilltown Mart

Fat ewes sold to £170 and fat lambs to £112.

Ewes: Castlewellan farmer £170, Castlewellan farmer £150, Kilcoo farmer £138, Kilcoo farmer £137, Downpatrick farmer £136, Rostrevor farmer £134, Castlewellan farmer £132, Ballyward farmer £120, Burren farmer £118, Dromore farmer £116, Kilcoo farmer £116, Donaghmore farmer £115, Downpatrick farmer £113, Hilltown farmer £112, Lurgan farmer £109, Castlewellan farmer £108, Hilltown farmer £106, Rostrevor farmer £105, Kilkeel farmer £101, Mayobridge farmer £100, Donaghmore farmer £100.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £112 for 21.9kg (511ppk), Kilkeel farmer £111 for 25kg (444ppk), Hilltown farmer £110 for 22.5kg (488ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 24.5kg (432ppk), Hilltown farmer £104 for 22.5kg (462ppk), Cabra farmer £101 for 22.6kg (446ppk), Downpatrick farmer £99 for 21.8kg (454ppk), Hilltown farmer £99 for 20.6kg (480ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 21.1kg (464ppk), Ballyward farmer £98 for 22kg (445ppk), Cabra farmer £95 for 21kg (452ppk), Castlewellan farmer £94 for 21.1kg (445ppk) and Hilltown farmer £94 for 20.7kg (454ppk).

Store lambs: Dromore farmer £84 for 16kg (525ppk), Castlewellan farmer £84 for 17.1kg (491ppk), Killinchy farmer £84 for 16.7kg (503ppk), Rostrevor farmer £83 for 16.3kg (509ppk), Mayobridge farmer £82 for 15kg (547ppk), Hilltown farmer £81 for 15.9kg (509ppk), Rostrevor farmer £80 for 15.2kg (526ppk), Rostrevor farmer £80 for 14kg (571ppk), Hilltown farmer £79 for 12.4kg (637ppk), Cabra farmer £79 for 15.2kg (519ppk), Killinchy farmer £78 for 14.7kg (530ppk), Rostrevor farmer £76.50 for 14.9kg (513ppk), Kilkeel farmer £75 for 13.7kg (547ppk), Cabra farmer £75 for 14.1kg (531ppk), Rostrevor farmer £75 for 15kg (500ppk), Kilcoo farmer £75 for 14kg (531ppk), Rostrevor farmer £73 for 13.7kg (532ppk), Kilkeel farmer £71 for 13kg (546ppk), Kilcoo farmer £70 for 13.6kg (514ppk), Hilltown farmer £68 for 12.3kg (552ppk), Kilcoo farmer £61 for 11.5kg (530ppk) and Banbridge farmer £61 for 9.6kg (635ppk).

Saturday 4th, September saw another large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart.

Fat ewes sold to £144 and fat lambs to £105.

Ewes: Newcastle farmer £144, Hilltown farmer £121, Cabra farmer £119, Leitrim farmer £118, Warrenpoint farmer £113, Cabra farmer £111, Banbridge farmer £107, Hilltown farmer £104, Newcastle farmer £96 and Newtownhamilton farmer £94.

Fat lambs: Rostrevor farmer £105 for 25.3kg (415ppk), Mayobridge farmer £103 for 24.4kg (422ppk), Hilltown farmer £101 for 23kg (439ppk), Hilltown farmer £99.50 for 22.9kg (434ppk), Rostrevor farmer £99 for 22.1kg (448ppk), Hilltown farmer £97 for 22kg (440ppk), Hilltown farmer £95 for 21.5kg (441ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £94.50 for 21.1kg (447ppk), Katesbridge farmer £90 for 21.4kg (420ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £88 for 20kg (440ppk).