Trade again was very sharp for all types of sheep.
Fat lambs sold to £152 for a pen of 26.5kgs lambs from Mr Robert Wylie, Bushmills.
Store lambs sold to £98.00 and fat ewes sold to £141.
Breeding ewes were a great trade selling to £190.
Breeding rams sold to £520gns for a two year old Texel.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
R Wylie, Bushmills, 26.5kgs £152. Brendan Hughes, Clough, 28kgs £120. WD Marshall, Clough, 26kgs £112. Martinstown farmer, 23kgs £114. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 24kgs £112. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 26kgs £111. Stephen French, Antrim, 26kgs Crossbreds £110. Kev Robinson, Glenarm, 25kgs £109. J Wray, Carnlough, 25kgs £109. C Martin, Dunloy, 24kgs £109. John Boyle, Armoy, 23kgs £108. Sam Johnston, Bushmills, 23kgs £108. Ter McBride, Ballycastle, 23kgs £108. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £108. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £108. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £107.
Store lambs
P McSparran, Cushendun, 16 Suffolk, £98.00, 10, £90.00. S Hill, Ballycastle, 44 Charollais, £92.00. Pat McGarry, Corkey, 12 Texel, £90.00. Derek Carey, Newtowncrommelin, 6 Crossbred, £89.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 19 Texel, £89.00. Charles McCormick, Armoy, 50 Texel, £88.00. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, 45 Suffolk, £87.50, 74, £86.50. John Kane, Cushendall, 22 Suffolk, £86.00. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 60 Texel, £86.00. W Robin, Glenariffe, 22 Crossbreds £84.00. D Todd, Ballycastle, 54 Texel, £83.50. P O’Kane, Carnlough, 45 Crossbreds £82.00.
Breeding sheep
J Laverty, Armoy, 9 Texel, Hogge, £190, 9, £186, 9, £178, 10, £175. A Gallagher, Armoy, 9 Swaledales, £152. Archie Linnegan, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £174. M Steele, Glenarm, 9 Mules, £146. E McFetridge, Armoy, 10, two year old Crossbreds £132. Joe McQuillan, Antrim, full mouth ewes, 7, £116, 6, £106, 10, £103.
Fat ewes
D Gillan, Pharis, Texel, £141. T McBride, Ballycastle, Texel, £140. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £134. SJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £124. E O’Neill, Martinstown, Texel, £116. John Walsh, Newtowncrommelin, Texel, £116. Adam Montgomery, Dervock, Texel, £112. Dec McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £107.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.