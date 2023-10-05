News you can trust since 1963
Armoy Mart was packed to the rafters with sheep on Wednesday night with not an empty pen to spare.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Trade again was very sharp for all types of sheep.

Fat lambs sold to £152 for a pen of 26.5kgs lambs from Mr Robert Wylie, Bushmills.

Store lambs sold to £98.00 and fat ewes sold to £141.

Breeding ewes were a great trade selling to £190.

Breeding rams sold to £520gns for a two year old Texel.

Leading prices

Fat lambs

R Wylie, Bushmills, 26.5kgs £152. Brendan Hughes, Clough, 28kgs £120. WD Marshall, Clough, 26kgs £112. Martinstown farmer, 23kgs £114. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 24kgs £112. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 26kgs £111. Stephen French, Antrim, 26kgs Crossbreds £110. Kev Robinson, Glenarm, 25kgs £109. J Wray, Carnlough, 25kgs £109. C Martin, Dunloy, 24kgs £109. John Boyle, Armoy, 23kgs £108. Sam Johnston, Bushmills, 23kgs £108. Ter McBride, Ballycastle, 23kgs £108. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £108. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 24kgs £108. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £107.

Store lambs

P McSparran, Cushendun, 16 Suffolk, £98.00, 10, £90.00. S Hill, Ballycastle, 44 Charollais, £92.00. Pat McGarry, Corkey, 12 Texel, £90.00. Derek Carey, Newtowncrommelin, 6 Crossbred, £89.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 19 Texel, £89.00. Charles McCormick, Armoy, 50 Texel, £88.00. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, 45 Suffolk, £87.50, 74, £86.50. John Kane, Cushendall, 22 Suffolk, £86.00. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 60 Texel, £86.00. W Robin, Glenariffe, 22 Crossbreds £84.00. D Todd, Ballycastle, 54 Texel, £83.50. P O’Kane, Carnlough, 45 Crossbreds £82.00.

Breeding sheep

J Laverty, Armoy, 9 Texel, Hogge, £190, 9, £186, 9, £178, 10, £175. A Gallagher, Armoy, 9 Swaledales, £152. Archie Linnegan, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £174. M Steele, Glenarm, 9 Mules, £146. E McFetridge, Armoy, 10, two year old Crossbreds £132. Joe McQuillan, Antrim, full mouth ewes, 7, £116, 6, £106, 10, £103.

Fat ewes

D Gillan, Pharis, Texel, £141. T McBride, Ballycastle, Texel, £140. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £134. SJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £124. E O’Neill, Martinstown, Texel, £116. John Walsh, Newtowncrommelin, Texel, £116. Adam Montgomery, Dervock, Texel, £112. Dec McCloskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds £107.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

