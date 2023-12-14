Fine show of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £168
Store lambs sold to £104.50, ewe lambs sold to £121 and fat ewes sold to £168.
Leading prices
D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 30kgs £129. Derek Stirling, Ballymoney, 26kgs £126.50. F McCaughan, Glenshesk, 30kgs £125. Robt Gingles, Larne, 26kgs £123. Cahal Gribben, Dunlopy, 26kgs £120. TE Irwin, Coleraine, 27kgs £120. John McKeague, Dunloy, 26kgs £120. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 26kgs £119. A E Devlin, Limavady, 24kgs £117. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £116. J McKeague, Ballycastle, 23kgs £115. C Osborne, Ballycastle, 24kgs £115. C Blair, Loughguile, 22kgs £112. J Todd, Ballycastle, 22kgs £111. S Huey, Armoy, 22kgs £108. D Steele, Glenarm, 21.5kgs £107.50.
Store lambs
F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 7 Texel, £104.50. Joan Lamont, Ballymoney, 34 Texel, £85.00. D McAlister, Cushendall, 40 Blackface, £78.50. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 4 Texel, £77.00. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 4 Texel, £74.00. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, 28 Blackface, £58.00. John Holmes, Armoy, 19 Texel, £94.50. Seamus McDonnell, Ballycastle, 14 Texel, £89.50.
Fat ewes
D Kane, Cushendall, Suffolk, £168. C Gribben, Dunloy, Texel, £134. R McAuley, Corkey, Texel, £126. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, Texel, £112. R and J McGill, Ballycastle, Texel, £100. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Cheviot, £96.00. D Kelly, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £108. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, Crossbreds £108.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.