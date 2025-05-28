Firm prices remain for cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks to £2750
Bullocks
George Harpur, Mountjoy 725k £2740; 755k £2750; 680k £2580; 725k £2540, J McElhill, Botera 740k £2400, Ian McFarland, Omagh 615k £2350; 595k £2160; 585k £2160; 570k £2150, A Armstrong, Gillygooley 615k £2340; 580k £2200; 460k £1770, G McCarney, Seskinore 575k £2310; 515k £2310 (£450 per kilo); 380k £1910, M Gallen, Castlederg 575k £2310; 570k £2240; 530k £2140, Ian Clarke, Castlederg 610k £2200; 595k £2160; 600k £2140, S Kelly, Loughmacrory 590k £2160, J M Rodgers, Beragh 570k £2110, M Sheridan, Omagh 580k £2100, C M Madden, Carrickmore 595k £2300; 560k £2060, Pak Dolan, Castlederg 500k £2070; 550k £2060; 495k £2000, D Reaney, Plumbridge 545k £2020, K Mullin, Tattyreagh 540k £1990, Patrick Teague, Greencastle 480k £1980; 335k £1550; 310k £1460, T D McPhilomey, Omagh 470k £1940, A Watson, Fivemiletown 435k £1670, Thomas Teague, Trillick 410k £1570; 445k £1580, P Conway, Loughmacrory 300k £1500, Jas Timoney, Plumbridge 390k £1600 and L Shields, Foremass 395k £1580; 360k £1370.
Heifers
T Byrne, Killeter 640k £2250; 615k £2230; 620k £2190; 575k £2010, P J Fox, Greencastle 650k £2240, A McElmurray, Arvalee 580k £2100, Ellie Slevin, Dromore 580k £2010, Patrick McNabb, Dooish 520k £1990, M L O’Neill, Greencastle 525k £1970; 435k £1650, John Reid, Newtownstewart 565k £1940, Patrick Dolan, Castlederg 470k £1880; 450k £1860, F Dolan, Killeter 515k £1860, L Shields, Foremass 535k £1800; 500k £1840, C. Donaghy, Castlederg 435k £1710, McConnell Brothers, Gortin 430k £1680, S Kelly, Carrickmore 455k £1790; 420k £1650; 370k £1620, J Kerrigan, Strabane 425k £1560, Letteree Farms, 380k £1610, J Bratton, Lack 290k £1380; 325k £1470, D M Gallagher, Ederney 290k £1180; 310k £1450, P Clarke, Greencastle 330k £1500 and William Roberts, Killadeas 345k £1420.
Weanlings
J Maguire, Corgary £1460 Limousin heifer; £1420 Charolais heifer, F Hayes, Ederney £1360 and £1150 Charolais heifers, S Gorman, Mountfield £1300 and £1290 Simmental bulls, D Gallagher, Ederney £1260 and £1250 Limousin bulls, M Maguire, Ederney £1240 Charolais bull, L Foster, Dunamore £1160 Aberdeen Angus bull, D Armstrong, Gortaclare £980 (4) Friesian bulls and L Allen, Augher £950 (1) Simmental heifers.
Fat Cows
J G Kelly, Strabane 550k £356, Jas McBride, Strabane 770k £346; 820k £330, J Gallagher, Lettercarn 840k £336, G O’Kane, Omagh 800k £332; 760k £326; 640k £306, W Browne, Clanabogan 660k £328, C T McNabb, Drumquin 750k £322, D Gallen, Castlederg 840k £320, P J Fox, Greencastle 720k £318 and S Montague, Beragh 820k £308.
Friesian cows
C Crumley, Strabane 770k £284; 740k £270, R J Graham, Ederney 730k £270; 700k £250 and P Hollywood, Greencastle 690k £264.
Dropped calves
G McCrea, Newtownstewart £1000 Aberdeen Angus bull, K Warnock, Trillick £960 Limousin bull; £700 Limousin heifer, S McCaffrey, Eskra £950 Aberdeen Angus bull; £930 Belgian Blue bull, A Patrick, Drumlegagh £800 Hereford bull; £650 Hereford heifer, M K McCullagh, Glenhull £790 Aberdeen Angus bull; £710 Aberdeen Angus heifer, Des Millar, Sion Mills £750 (3) Aberdeen Angus bulls, A Gibson, Beragh £730 and £680 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £630 Aberdeen Angus heifers, B T Grimes, Beragh £710 and £705 Belgian Blue bulls, R Fraser, Kesh £745 and £695 Charolais heifers, R M Clements, Trillick £665 Shorthorn heifer, C Loane, Kesh £690 Charolais bull and J Foster, Meaghy £655 Aberdeen Angus bull.
