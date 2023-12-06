Firm trade for sheep at Gortin Mart, ewes topping at £142
A firm trade this Monday night with lambs making £125/25.5kg and ewes topping at £142.
Lambs
G Brogan £125/25.5kg S Hopper £125/27kg J Fulton £124.50/25.5kg D Sweeney £124.50/26.5kg J Gilmurray £124.50/27.5kg W Lyttle £124/27kg £123/25.5kg Gorthill Farms £124/25.5kg A Hetherington £123/24.5kg G Brogan £122.50/24.5kg C McAleer £121/26kg H McFarland £119/24kg D Hutchinson £117/23.5kg N Thom £117/22.5kg A Ballantine £117/21kg £113/23kg King Farms £114.50/22.5kg A McGowan £110/22kg S Ballantine £109/24kg T Harley £105.50/23kg J McCormack £100/21kg.
Ewes
G Blair £142 £130 £108 S Hopper £140 A Hetherington £134 J Fulton £118 £108 L Quinn £111 £105 R Robinson £108 K McNamee £105 G Blair £104 A Carson £104 L Peoples £103 P Quigley £102 and J Clarke £100.