Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart stated: “I am dealing with a range of local businesses who continue to be negatively impacted upon by the Protocol. Some have had long established supply chains brought to an end, some have seen the cost of doing business across the Irish Sea rise significantly to the point where it is not viable to do business.”

The DUP MP said these problems “do exist and are having a real impact on our local economy”.

She continued: “It is imperative that the government step up to the plate and fulfil the commitments they made in New Decade New Approach. It was on the basis of that agreement that Stormont was restored.

"The longer they fail to deliver upon their commitments, the more damage will be caused to local businesses and consumers, and the longer it will take to restore a local Executive.

"The current situation is untenable.

“The DUP has a mandate from the people to ensure the Protocol is replaced prior to the return of Stormont. We will not renege on our commitments to the people who endorsed our stance.