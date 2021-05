Friesian bullocks selling to £1210 at Rathfriland Co-Op

The dropped calf section contained calves up to three months old.

Topped to £500 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Rathfriland farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1300 for a 594k Limousin bull from Dromara farmer.

Heifers topped at £990 for 476k Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1210 for 672k Friesian,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £500, Jerrettspass farmer Limousin at £500, FCK at £470, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £430, Simmental at £390, Banbridge farmer Simmental at £360, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £355, Katesbridge farmer Limousin £350, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £345 and Banbridge farmer, Aberdeen Angus at £340.

Friesian calves £260, £240, £40 and £35.

Heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £490, Aberdeen Angus at £475, Aberdeen Angus at £460, Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus at £345, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental at £330, Rathfriland farmer: Aberdeen Angus at £315, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £300, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £270 and Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £265.

Weanling male calves

Armagh farmer Belgian Blue 214k at £665 (311ppk), Charolais 240k at £680 (283ppk), Newry farmer Charolais 296k at £830 (280ppk) Aramgh farmer Belgian Blue 216k at £560 (260ppk), Shorthorn 194k at £500 (257ppk), Dromore farmer Charolais 372k at £950 (255ppk), Charolais 398k at £1015 (255ppk), Aramgh farmer Simmental 208k at £520 (250ppk), Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 202k at £500 (247ppk), Dromara farmer Charolais 398k at £1015, Limousin 444k at £1005, Belgian Blue 480k at £960, Charolais 372k at £950, Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus 420k at £930, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 470k at £930 and Newry farmer Simmental 420k at £920.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 280k at £755 (270ppk), Charolais 338k at £810 (240ppk), Ballymartin farmer Limousin 330k at £730 (221ppk), Kilcoo farmer Aberdeen Angus 274k at £570 (208ppk); Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 472k at £900, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 338k at £810, Charolais 280k at £755, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 330k at £730 and Kilcoo farmer Aberdeen Angus 274k at £570.

Fat cows

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 712k at £1240, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 790k at £1200, Newcastle farmer Friesian 696k at £960, Newry farmer Belgian Blue 566k at £950, Dromore farmer Friesian 676k at £900 and Friesian 668k at £850.

Heifers

Dromore farmer Limousin 390k at £900 (231ppk), Limousin 428k at £980 (229ppk), Limousin 390k at £880 (226ppk), Charolais 454k at £950 (209ppk), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 476k at £990, Limousin 428k at £980, Charolais 454k at £950, Limousin 390k at £900, Limousin 458k at £890, Limousin 390k at £880.

Bullocks

Dromara farmer Friesian 672k at £1210, Friesian 596k at £1090, Lisburn farmer Friesian 328k at £440, Friesian 357k at £420 andFriesian 357k at £420.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie

All buyers must wear face covering from now on while in the mart.

Tuesday evening saw super show of stock and all stock sold to a fantastic trade.

Fat Ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Kilcoo farmer topped the sale at £6.83 a kilo for 21.1kg at £14.

Fat ewes topped at £138 for a Texel ewe from a Hilltown farmer.

More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £125 each.

Light lambs

Banbridge farmer: 19k at £120, Kilcoo farmer: 20.5k at £130. Rathfriland farmer: 20k at £130,

Spring lamb

Kilkeel farmer 25.9k at £148, Rathfriland farmer 25k at £146, Aramgh farmer 26k at £145, Rathfriland farmer 24k at £145, Hilltown farmer 24k at £145, Kilkeel farmer 25.2k at £145, Jerrettspass farmer 22.6k at £144, Comber farmer 21.1k at £144, Bryansford farmer 24k at £144 and Kilkeel farmer 23.5k at £144.

Heavy hoggets

Waringston farmer: 32.5k at £139, Kilkeel farmer: 28.3k at £138, Portaferry farmer 38.3k at £137, Rathfriland farmer: 37k at £131, Hilltown farmer: 26k at £129, Aramgh farmer 22k at £128, 19k at £116 and Kilkeel farmer 22.5k at £100.

Fat ewes

Hilltown farmer: £138, Ballynahinch farmer: £133, Kilkeel farmer: £133, Aramgh farmer: £132, Crossgar farmer: £128, Scarva farmer: £127, Rathfriland farmer: £124, Dromore farmer £124, Rathfriland farmer £124 and Dromara farmer £123.

Fat rams - Banbridge farmer £116, Dromara farmer £175, Kilkeel farmer £135 and Hilltown farmer £115.

