The dropped calf section contained calves up to four months old, topped to £415 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1090 for a 406k Limousin from Dromara farmer.

Fat cows topped £1460 for 668k, Aberdeen Angus.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped at £1060.

Heifers topped £1540 for 530k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1590 for 654k Friesian.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus £415, Lurgan farmer Friesian at £280, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £180.

Heifer calves

Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £220, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £200, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £190, Banbridge farmer Hereford at £190, Hereford at £180, Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £180, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £170 and Mayobridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £170.

Weanling male calves

Dromara farmer Limousin 406k at £1090, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 356k at £1020, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 454k at £1000, Dromara farmer Limousin 328k at £920, Lurgan farmer Hereford 356k at £920, Warrenpoint farmer Charollais 268k at £910, Dromara farmer Hereford 378k at £860, Antrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 338k at £850, Aberdeen Angus 310k at £840 and Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 256k at £800.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 350k at £780, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 346k at £760, Ballymena farmer Limousin 302k at £740, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 324k at £720, Kilkeel farmer Simmental 302k at £700, Antrim farmer Aberdeen Angus 282k at £670, Kilkeel farmer Saler 280k at £670, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 252k at £670, Warrenpoint farmer Simmental 252k at £670 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 316k at £660.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Markethill farmer Aberdeen Angus 668k at £1460, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 698k at £1380, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 684k at £1350, Kilkeel farmer Friesian 808k at £1280, Friesian 670k at £1190, Friesian 670k at £1140, Friesian 692k at £1100, Armagh farmer Shorthorn 562k at £1020, Ballymena farmer Simmental 662k at £980 and Armagh farmer Blue 532k at £900.

Cow’s and calves

Waringstown farmer Hereford cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1060.

Store heifers

Kilkeel farmer Limousin 530k at £1540, Limousin 458k at £1480, Limousin 484k at £1450, Kilkeel farmer Charollais 480k at £1340, Banbridge farmer Hereford 540k at £1270, kilkeel farmer Limousin 378k at £1170, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 362k at £800, Aberdeen Angus 348k at £730, Aberdeen Angus 338k at £690 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental 248k at £690.

Bullocks

Ballymartin farmer Friesian 654k at £1590, Friesian 630k at £1520, Friesian 582k at £1470, Friesian 588k at £1470, Friesian 596k at £1400, Markethill farmer Limousin 572k at £1370, Aberdeen Angus 584k at £1300, Charollais 484k at £1270, Limousin 548k at £1260 and Rathfriland farmer Friesian 534k at £1260.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw a good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade. Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Corbet farmer topped the sale at £6.18 a kilo for 20kg at £123.50.

Fat ewes topped at £216 for a Texel ewe from a Saintfield farmer.

More ewes over the £185 mark this week with plainer ewes from £145 to £160.

Spring lambs

Newry farmer 29.8k at £145, Castlewellan farmer 27k at £143, Banbridge farmer 24.7k at £143, Ballynahinch farmer 24.20k at £143, Downpatrick farmer 25.20k at £142, Rathfriland farmer 25.5k at £140, Hilltown farmer 23.6k at £138.50, Ballinnaskeagh farmer 23.90k at £138.50, Ballynahinch farmer 22.6k at £137 and Hilltown farmer 23.40k at £135.50.

Hoggets

Banbridge farmer 34.7k at £147, Waringstown farmer 28k at £141.50, Kilkeel farmer 25kg at £138, Newry farmer 26.4k at £135.50. Rathfriland farmer 22.5k at £130.50, Rathfriland farmer 23k at £125, Kilkeel farmer 23k at £125, Castlewellan farmer 24.7k at £125, Clough farmer 23.5k at £124.50 and Hilltown farmer 23k at £124.

Fat ewes

Saintfield farmer at £216, Kilkeel farmer at £210, Banbridge farmer at £197, Kilkeel farmer at £186, Kilkeel farmer at £176, Crossgar farmer at £174, Saintfield farmer at £169, Newry farmer at £168, Banbridge farmer at £157 and Rathfriland farmer at £156.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £184 and Hilltown farmer at £113.