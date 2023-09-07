Full yard of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes selling sharply to £200
Store lambs sold to £92.50.
Breeding ewes were very sharp selling to a top price of £200.
Fat ewes sold to £148.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Russell Graham, Portrush, 27kgs £123. D and F Kinney, Cushendall, 25kgs £115.50. Ryan Laverty, Armoy, 28kgs £118. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £112.50. S Huey, Armoy, 26kgs £111. TDG Farms, Randalstown, 24kgs £110. Kieran Kane, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £110. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 24kgs £110.50. Paddy McNeill, Cushendun, 24kgs £111. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, 26kgs £110.50. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £108.50. T McNeill, Armoy, 23kgs £107.50. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 23kgs £109.50.
Store lambs
John McKeague, Ballycastle, 50 Texel, £92.00. Charollaisles McCormick, Armoy, 72 Texel, £91.00. F Devlin, Armoy, 72 Crossbreds £87.00. Jas Ritchie, Ballymena, 74 Suffolk, £82.00. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 61 Texel, £84.00. D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 28 Crossbreds £83.00. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 28 Charollais, £85.00. R and J McGill, Ballyvoy, 12 Charollais, £90.50. Danny McBride, Ballyvoy, 25 Texel, £92.50. Robert Martin, Dunloy, 32 Texel, £92.50.
Breeding ewes
Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, Mule hoggets, 10 £200, 10, £190, 10, £188, 10, £180, 10,£178, 10, £178, 10, £175, 10, £170. M McClafferty, Armoy, Mules, 12, £185, 12, £180, 22, £170, 12, £162. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 10 Texel, £160, 11, £155.
Fat ewes
Liam O’Neill, Cushendun, Cheviots, £148. P McAleese, Loughguile, Texel, £134. Alex Hughes, Ballymoney, Texel, £114. J McQuaige, Ballycastle, Texel, £111. Altmore Farms, Torr, Chev, £110. P McNeill, Cushendun, Crossbreds £104. Sam Creith, Mosside, Texel, £109. Trevor Knox, Armoy, Texel, £104.
